Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Jordan Trimble will be presenting on November 9th at 4:00 Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Jordan Trimble
604-558-5847
info@skyharbourltd.com
https://skyharbourltd.com/

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #604 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Purepoint Uranium Group Announces TSXV Approval of Warrant Extension

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") of its previously announced extension of the expiry date of a total of 35,838,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") by six months to June 17, 2023. The Warrants were issued by the Company in connection with a private placement which was completed on December 17, 2020.

About Purepoint

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Purepoint Uranium Group Announces Intention to Extend Warrant Term

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces that the Company intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the expiry date of a total of 35,838,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued by the Company in connection with a private placement of flow-through units and common share units of the Company which was completed on December 17, 2020 (the "Private Placement").

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 for two years following the closing of the Private Placement. The Warrants are currently due to expire on December 17, 2022 and the Company is applying to the Exchange to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to June 17, 2023. All other terms of the Warrants, including the exercise price, will remain the same.

Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources Ltd Signs Option Agreement with Tisdale Clean Energy to Option the South Falcon East Property, Saskatchewan

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Jordan Trimble, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyharbour Resources Ltd (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) a preeminent uranium and thorium exploration Company with projects located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. In this segment Mr. Trimble reviews the macroeconomics of the current uranium market and the company's latest partner project news.

Skyharbour Resources announced that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement" or the "Agreement"), dated October 19th, 2022, with Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale"), which provides Tisdale with an earn-in option to acquire an initial 51% interest and up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East Property located in the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan (the "Property").

The Property consists of a series of mineral claims totaling 12,464 hectares and is a portion of the Company's existing South Falcon Point Project. Skyharbour will retain a minority interest in the Property assuming the earn-in is completed as well as a 100% interest in the remaining and adjacent 32,006 hectare South Falcon Point Project and its management team as they advance the South Falcon East Project over the coming years with a substantial amount of exploration planned and significant cash and share payments to Skyharbour.

Assuming the option earn-in is completed, Skyharbour will retain a minority interest in the project as well as an NSR while maintaining a 100% interest in the surrounding claims. News will be forthcoming on exploration plans at the Property and will complement our aggressive drill campaign forthcoming at Russell Lake as well as those at various other partner-funded projects in our portfolio."

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2047XI5N



About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Azincourt Energy Updates Fall and Winter Drill Programs

Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to provide an update on upcoming drill programs at its uranium exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

East Preston Project

Skyharbour Signs Option Agreement with Tisdale Clean Energy to Option the South Falcon East Property, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 's (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( "Skyharbour" o r the " Company " or the "Optionor" ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement" or the "Agreement"), dated October 19 th 2022, with Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale"), which provides Tisdale with an earn-in option to acquire an initial 51% interest and up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East Property located in the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan (the "Property"). The Property consists of a series of mineral claims totaling 12,464 hectares and is a portion of the Company's existing South Falcon Point Project. Skyharbour will retain a minority interest in the Property assuming the earn-in is completed as well as a 100% interest in the remaining and adjacent 32,006 hectare South Falcon Point Project.

