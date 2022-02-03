Skyharbour Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce the results of the final six holes from its 2021 summerfall diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Moore Uranium Project. The project comprises 35,705 hectares approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine’s Wheeler River Project, and is proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco’s Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, ...

SYH:CA