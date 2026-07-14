SkinMedica® Deepens Commitment to Regenerative Science with Continued Investment in Research and Development

SkinMedica® Deepens Commitment to Regenerative Science with Continued Investment in Research and Development

  • SkinMedica® launches Regenerative Science Advisory Board to shape future innovation
  • Expands its state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) facility to support the next generation of science-led innovation
  • Debuts flagship retail experiences designed to support practice and patients' needs

- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) company, is proud to announce SkinMedica's expanded commitment to regenerative science, advancing investments that will support innovation, research, clinical insight, and patient experience.

"Stemming from its origins in wound-healing research, SkinMedica was founded on the principles of regenerative skincare," said Glen Curran, senior vice president, Allergan Aesthetics. "For more than 25 years, the brand has consistently advanced science-backed solutions, and today we're excited to introduce initiatives that continue to reinforce its mission to support skin health from cell to surface."

SkinMedica's Regenerative Science Advisory Board

SkinMedica has launched the Regenerative Science Advisory Board, a collective of leading physicians, clinicians, and skin health experts from across the country. Through in-person collaboration, virtual consultations, and curated content across SkinMedica-owned platforms, the advisory board will foster scientific dialogue, share clinical best practices, and help bridge breakthrough research with everyday patient care.

"Scientific innovation is most impactful when it is informed by the clinicians and experts who bring it to life every day," said Curran. "We're honored to welcome this distinguished group of thought leaders to the SkinMedica Regenerative Science Advisory Board. Their expertise and real-world perspective will help advance scientific education, strengthen collaboration across the aesthetic community, inform future conversations around skin longevity and innovation; while ensuring we continue to translate breakthrough science into meaningful solutions for providers and patients."

State-of-the-Art R&D Facility

The advisory board reinforces Allergan Aesthetics' leadership in professional-grade skincare and complements its continued investment in SkinMedica innovation, including the recent expansion of the SkinMedica R&D lab in Irvine, Calif.

The state-of-the-art lab supports a broad range of pre-clinical research and sophisticated imaging technologies that provide deeper insight into skin biology. SkinMedica is also leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify novel biological targets, accelerate ingredient discovery, and advance understanding of the cellular drivers of skin longevity to solve for unmet skin concerns.

"The expanded SkinMedica R&D Lab reflects our commitment to advancing the future of skincare through scientific excellence, strategic collaboration, and emerging technologies," said Prithwiraj Maitra, Ph.D., vice president, global skincare R&D, Allergan Aesthetics. "By integrating advanced research capabilities with AI-enabled discovery and clinical expertise, we are accelerating our ability to transform breakthrough science into meaningful innovations that deliver for patients and providers."

Now more than double its previous footprint, the enhanced facility brings together formulation scientists, biological researchers, and clinical experts under one roof to streamline, strengthen, and modernize the development process of next-generation, regenerative skincare.

Educational Shopping Experience at SkinMedica Flagship Stores

Beyond advancing brand education and product development, SkinMedica has also launched its first in-practice flagship retail experience at select, highly regarded medical aesthetics practices nationwide. Designed to extend the physician-guided skincare journey beyond the treatment room, these dedicated spaces provide an immersive environment where patients can test SkinMedica products, learn about the clinical science behind the brand, and further explore the personalized regimens recommended by their provider.

The first flagship locations include Lycia Thornburg, M.D. Dermatology in Rapid City, S.D. and The Skin Clinic in Scottsdale, Ariz., with additional locations planned to open across key U.S. markets throughout 2026.

To learn more about the SkinMedica range of products, visit SkinMedica.com, and follow along on Instagram @SkinMedica for more from the SkinMedica Regenerative Science Advisory Board and flagship shopping experiences.

About Allergan Aesthetics 
At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SkinMedica® Important Information    

Most SkinMedica® products are intended to meet the FDA's definition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. These SkinMedica® products are not intended to be drug products that diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. These products have not been approved by the FDA and the statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

© 2026 AbbVie. All rights reserved. SkinMedica® designs are trademarks of Allergan, Inc., an AbbVie company. SkinMedica.com.

Investors:
Liz Shea
Liz.Shea@AbbVie.com
(847) 935-2211

Media:
Ember Garrett
Ember.Garrett@allergan.com
(714) 246-3525  

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skinmedica-deepens-commitment-to-regenerative-science-with-continued-investment-in-research-and-development-302824504.html

SOURCE AbbVie

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