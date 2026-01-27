Sixty North Completes Non-Brokered $1,500,000 Unit Offering

Sixty North Completes Non-Brokered $1,500,000 Unit Offering

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY,OTC:SXNTF) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") is pleased to announce the successful closing of its non-brokered unit financing for gross proceeds of $1,500,000, as detailed in its press release of January 21, 2026.

Two finders have received finder's fees totaling $51,000.00 in cash and 480,000 finders warrants (rather than the 204,000 finders warrants reported in the previous press release). The finder's warrants have the same terms as the warrants issued in the offering.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for further exploration and development of the Mon Gold Property located in NWT, and for the Company's general working capital requirements.

About the Company

Sixty North is developing mining operations for gold on its 100-per-cent-owned Mon Gold Project, which extracted 15,000 tonnes of ore to depths of only 15 metres below surface, recovering an estimated 15,000 ounces of gold in the 1990s (Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023 on SEDAR), or https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/technical-report/. The North Ramp has been reopened and has been extended to the target portion of the vein. The company plans to develop stopes in the East Limb, West Limb and DD Zone to extract and to feed a 100 tpd gravity-flotation mill.

Additional gold, silver and base metal targets occur on the property and will be explored and developed as warranted.

The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or better (Discovery Mine with one million ounces of gold produced, and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Mine and Giant Mine); (ref. Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023).

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. D.R. Webb, P.Geol, President and CEO of Sixty North Gold Mines Ltd.

For more information, please refer to the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Dave Webb"
Dave Webb, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Dave Webb
Tel.: 604 818-1400
Email: dave@drwgcl.com
Website: www.sixtynorthgold.com

 
Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281858

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

sixty-north-goldcse-sxtygold-investing
SXTY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sixty North Gold

Sixty North Gold

Bringing the Mon Gold Project Back into Production

Bringing the Mon Gold Project Back into Production Keep Reading...
Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: Gold "Nowhere Near" Top, Next Big Buyer Awakening

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his thoughts on gold's latest price activity, saying the metal is still "nowhere near a top." In his view, its long-term drivers remain in place, and two new ones have now emerged.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Gold bars inside ripped paper, surrounded by US$100 bills.

USD/JPY Rate Check Helps Boost Gold Above US$5,000

The US Federal Reserve's January 23 decision to help support Japan’s beleaguered yen is believed to be behind gold’s historic price rise past the US$5,000 per ounce level. The New York Federal Reserve reportedly conducted a “rate check” with currency dealers regarding the US dollar/Japanese yen... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
A2 Gold (TSXV:AUAU)

A2GOLD COMMENCES 30,000-METRE DRILL PROGRAM AT EASTSIDE GOLD-SILVER PROJECT

DRILLING WILL TEST MULTIPLE HIGH PRIORITY TARGETS INCLUDING CONTINUITY OF MINERALIZATION BETWEEN THE MCINTOSH AND CASTLE DEPOSITS A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to announce the commencement of its fully funded 30,000-metre reverse... Keep Reading...
Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike

Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strikeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sirios Resources: Expanding a Multimillion Ounce Gold Project in Québec’s James Bay Region

Sirios Resources: Expanding a Multimillion Ounce Gold Project in Québec’s James Bay Region

Sirios Resources (TSXV:SOI,OTCQB:SIREF) Chairman Dominique Doucet says the company is entering its "second life." Following the strategic acquisition of OVI Mining, the company is consolidating a district-scale platform in Québec’s Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, anchored by its flagship... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

A2GOLD COMMENCES 30,000-METRE DRILL PROGRAM AT EASTSIDE GOLD-SILVER PROJECT

Streamex Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option in Full, Resulting in Gross Proceeds of $40.25 Million

Steadright and SilverLine Mining Sarl Signs LOI in Morocco with Existing Mining License

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor

Related News

uranium-investing

Basin Energy Eyes Uranium Growth in Europe After Sweden Policy Shift

uranium-investing

American Uranium Exec Outlines Lo Herma ISR Progress, Resource Update

uranium-investing

Standard Uranium CEO Outlines Athabasca Exploration Plans and Uranium Market Outlook

base-metals-investing

Steadright and SilverLine Mining Sarl Signs LOI in Morocco with Existing Mining License

oil-and-gas-investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor

precious-metals-investing

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

base-metals-investing

Transition Metals Drilling Returns Broad Intervals of Copper and 3E PGE Mineralization at the Saturday Night Project