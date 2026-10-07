Six in 10 Cryptocurrency Investors Expect to Increase Their Holdings as Investors Consider Digital Assets' Role in Wealth Building, Schwab Modern Wealth Survey Finds

Key Takeaways:
- Six in 10 cryptocurrency investors expect to increase their holdings over the next 12 months, more than owners of any other investment measured.
- Long-term growth and portfolio diversification are the leading reasons Americans own or are interested in owning cryptocurrency.
- More than half of Americans familiar with cryptocurrency say it is important to building wealth, and more than two in five expect it to grow in popularity.
- Millennials lead both cryptocurrency ownership and plans to invest more over the next year.
Cryptocurrency is becoming part of how many Americans think about building wealth, according to Charles Schwab's 2026 Modern Wealth Survey. The annual survey examines Americans' perspectives on saving, spending, investing and wealth.
According to the survey, current cryptocurrency investors expect to keep adding to their holdings, with six in 10 planning to invest more over the next 12 months, a higher share than among owners of all other investments measured, including ETFs (56%), stocks (52%), bonds (42%), and mutual funds (41%).
Beyond current cryptocurrency investors, the survey shows nine in 10 Americans overall are familiar with cryptocurrency. Among that group, more than half say it is important or essential to building wealth (52%), while 43% expect it to become a more popular investment. Twenty-seven percent see cryptocurrency as a complement to traditional investments.
Interest in cryptocurrency also points to broader participation and an expanding role within investors' portfolios:
- One in five Americans overall own cryptocurrency today (21%), and another one in five say they don't own it but are interested (23%). Among investors, nearly half own cryptocurrency (47%).
- Among Americans who own or are interested in owning cryptocurrency, the leading reasons are its long-term growth potential (36%) and its role in a diversified portfolio (33%).
- Among current owners, half say cryptocurrency works alongside their traditional investments (50%), and more than eight in 10 say they're confident they hold the right amount (84%).
Younger Americans are driving much of the momentum. Millennials are the most likely to own cryptocurrency (33%), more than four times the rate among Boomers (8%), and the most likely to say they'll add more over the next year (64%). Among Gen Z, 22% currently own cryptocurrency.
"Existing cryptocurrency investors are certainly leaning in, particularly younger investors who are driving much of the interest and momentum in cryptocurrency," said Joe Vietri , Head of Digital Assets at Charles Schwab. "But to me, the bigger story is that cryptocurrency is increasingly viewed as a complement to traditional investments. Rather than treating it as a standalone position, investors are thinking more holistically about what role cryptocurrency may play in their broader portfolios and how it aligns with their financial goals."
Trust and understanding are the biggest barriers to cryptocurrency investing
Even as interest grows, Americans recognize cryptocurrency's price volatility and associated risks. More than half of those familiar with cryptocurrency rate it as high risk (52%), the highest share for any investment measured in the survey.
Among Americans who do not own cryptocurrency, the leading barriers are:
- Concerns about scams or fraud (48%)
- Not understanding how cryptocurrency works (39%)
- A lack of regulation (34%)
Across generations, Boomers are the most likely to cite scams or fraud (54%), while Gen Z is the most likely to say they don't understand how cryptocurrency works (45%).
"As more Americans engage with cryptocurrency, education and risk management remain essential," said Vietri. "The good news is investors don't have to figure this out alone anymore. There's real education and support available, and at Schwab, hundreds of thousands of pageviews across our cryptocurrency content show that people are actively seeking it out."
Americans see multiple ways to incorporate digital assets into their investment portfolios
According to Schwab's survey, Americans familiar with cryptocurrency are considering a range of ways to participate:
- More than four in 10 currently own or are interested in directly owning widely recognized cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum (44%). Nearly four in 10 currently own or are interested in cryptocurrency-related stocks (39%) or cryptocurrency ETPs or mutual funds (37%).
- Nearly four in 10 currently own stablecoins or are interested in owning them (37%).
- Nearly a third currently own or are interested in owning tokenized assets (31%).
Beyond investing, 35% of survey respondents with familiarity of cryptocurrency believe it will become a more common payment method over the next five years.
"Helping clients navigate new ways to invest has always been part of Schwab's history," said Vietri. "As digital assets become more mainstream and innovation continues, our focus is helping clients understand their choices, build portfolios aligned with their goals and make informed decisions about their financial futures with confidence."
About the 2026 Modern Wealth Survey
The online survey was conducted by Logica Research from August 24 to September 17, 2026, among a national sample of 2,000 Americans ages 21 to 75. Additional oversamples of 200 Gen Z, 300 high-net-worth investors, 200 current cryptocurrency investors, 300 Gen Z with a minimum of $2,000 in investable assets, and 500 investors with a minimum of $25,000 in investable assets also completed the study. Oversamples are not included in the total and are used for comparisons. Results are not weighted.
Logica Research is neither affiliated with nor employed by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.
More information is available at aboutschwab.com . Follow us on X , Facebook , YouTube , and LinkedIn .
Disclosures
The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice.
All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market, economic, and geopolitical conditions. Data herein is obtained from what are considered reliable sources; however, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed.
Supporting documentation for any claims or statistical information is available upon request.
Investing involves risk, including loss of principal.
Diversification does not ensure a profit and does not protect against losses in declining markets.
Digital currencies such as bitcoin are highly volatile and not backed by any central bank or government. Digital currencies lack many of the regulations and consumer protections that legal-tender currencies and regulated securities have. Due to the high level of risk, investors should view digital currencies as a purely speculative instrument.
(1026-G2T0)
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MEDIA:
Hibah Shariff
Director, Corporate Affairs
(415) 610-1693
hibah.shariff@schwab.com