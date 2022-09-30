GamingInvesting News

Exhibition includes exclusive pre-release game footage and interviews

Victura, Inc. today announced that one of the world's most respected authorities on conflict, London's Imperial War Museum, has opened its exhibition War Games: Real Conflicts | Virtual Worlds | Extreme Entertainment . Open today until May 28, 2023 this exhibit, which seeks to challenge perceptions of how video games interpret stories about war and conflict, includes exclusive game footage and interviews with the development team from Six Days in Fallujah Victura's upcoming tactical military-shooter video game.

Conceived by a Marine who was badly wounded during the combat, Six Days in Fallujah recreates true stories from 2004's Second Battle of Fallujah , which became one of the world's toughest and most impactful modern battles. In the game, players assume the roles of real Marines, Soldiers, and Iraqi civilians as they participate in critical moments during the battle. Over 100 Marines, Soldiers, and Iraqi civilians who were present during the Second Battle of Fallujah have shared their personal stories, photographs, and video recordings with the development team. The game gives voice to these stories through gameplay and first-person accounts captured in original documentary interview footage.

" Six Days in Fallujah lets players become virtual participants during a world-changing historical event, offering context and insight that hasn't been possible until now," according to Victura CEO Peter Tamte . "It's inspiring to see one of the world's most respected authorities on conflict demonstrate the important ways games like Six Days in Fallujah can use interactivity to help players understand the events shaping our world."

Chris Cooper and Ian Kikuchi , Imperial War Museums' co-curators of the War Games exhibition, say: "Paintings, books, plays, films and tv shows have all told gripping stories about conflict. Video games have continued this tradition in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, becoming today's largest and fastest growing entertainment industry. We hope this exhibition prompts visitors to consider the influence this media might have on our perceptions and understanding of war and conflict."

More information about Six Days in Fallujah is available at www.sixdays.com . More information about IWM's War Games exhibition is available at https://www.iwm.org.uk/events/war-games .

ABOUT SIX DAYS IN FALLUJAH

Six Days in Fallujah , which is being developed for PC and consoles, is a first-person tactical shooter that recreates true stories of Marines, Soldiers, and Iraqi civilians during the toughest urban battle since 1968 with help from more than 100 people who were there. Players lead a fireteam through real-life encounters enabled by unique technology that simulates the uncertainty and tactics of urban combat. Six Days in Fallujah is produced and published by Victura, Inc., and developed by Highwire Games, which is led by many of the leadership who created the original Halo and Destiny games. More information about Six Days in Fallujah is available at www.sixdays.com . More information about Victura is available at www.victura.gg .

ABOUT IMPERIAL WAR MUSEUMS

IWM's five branches, which attract over 2.5 million visitors each year, are IWM London , IWM's flagship branch that has recently transformed with new, permanent and free Second World War and The Holocaust Galleries; IWM North , housed in an iconic award-winning building designed by Daniel Libeskind ; IWM Duxford , a world renowned aviation museum and Britain's best preserved wartime airfield; Churchill War Rooms , housed in Churchill's secret headquarters below Whitehall; and the Second World War cruiser HMS Belfast .

IWM London

IWM London tells the stories of those whose lives have been shaped by war through the depth, breadth and impact of our Galleries, displays and events. Explore the First World War Galleries and iconic Atrium; extensive new Second World War and The Holocaust Galleries; discover stories of bravery in The Lord Ashcroft Gallery: Extraordinary Heroes or take in our latest major temporary exhibitions.

IWM Open daily: 10am 6pm . Closed 24 - 26 December. Free admission.

IWM London, Lambeth Road, London , SE1 6HZ
T: 020 7416 5000
iwm.org.uk / @I_W_M / www.facebook.com/iwm.london

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/six-days-in-fallujah-featured-by-imperial-war-museum-london-in-new-exhibition-opening-today-september-30th-301637461.html

SOURCE Victura

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hawai'i Pacific University to Host Vanta's Hawaii Esports League Championship This Fall

Vanta will be collaborating with Hawai'i Pacific University this fall to host their middle school and high school state esports championships.

This fall, Vanta will be hosting the Hawaii Esports League on its esports platform. This league is a free league in which schools can compete weekly with other schools in Hawaii . The league is open for gamers ages 8-18, with a focus on middle school and high school teams. Hawaii Esports League competition will be completely virtual, save for the championship series. This makes it easier for schools across all of the islands to compete against one another.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Monster Land: Builder Is Now Available at the App Store in the US

Players can experience versatile gameplay coupled with a super high degree of freedom

The simulation, role-playing, tower defense game Monster Land: Builder published by Hangzhou MR.GLEE Tech. co., Ltd, was formally launched in the North American market recently, delivering to players a novel, unique, laid-back and versatile gameplay experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Celebrates the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War with In-Game Campaigns Starting Today

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold in-game campaigns starting today, Friday, September 30th to celebrate the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls will hold in-game campaigns starting today, Friday, September 30th to celebrate the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War. The campaign will feature the Thousand-Year Blood War 2022 versions of Ichigo Kurosaki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.

The campaign will feature the Thousand-Year Blood War 2022 versions of Ichigo Kurosaki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado ( Chad ) in the Thousand-Year Blood War Summons: Concord. There will also be a Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons where players will have the chance to get one of the three new 5 star characters.

Brave Souls Thousand-Year Blood War: Concord Step-Up Summons Video

https://youtu.be/zgaSR_eeRAg

Be sure to check out the other in-game collaboration campaigns as we gear up for the premiere of the TV animation series on Monday, October 10th .

BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War Tie-In Gift & Special Orders

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War, a present campaign will be held starting Tuesday, October 11th .

The first present players will receive is a special accessory based on BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War collaboration.

Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre: 3D Action

Release Date: July 23, 2015

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-celebrates-the-bleach-tv-animation-series-thousand-year-blood-war-with-in-game-campaigns-starting-today-301637517.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thetan Rivals, A Thetan Arena Successor, Is Entering Open Beta

The open beta stage will begin from 30 th September before the game is officially introduced to the masses .

Thetan Rivals is an upcoming casual game in the battle royale genre developed by Wolffun Game, the studio behind the Play-to-Earn game titled Thetan Arena. The open beta will be available on 30 th September before the game is launched to global public at the end of 2022 or early 2023.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

THORNE AND TEAM LIQUID ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP BRINGING INNOVATIVE HEALTH AND WELLNESS SOLUTIONS TO THE ESPORTS COMMUNITY

Multi-year collaboration to introduce top athletes and casual gamers alike to science-driven products that support enhanced performance and a healthy lifestyle

Thorne HealthTech ("Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), the leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness and Team Liquid, a leading worldwide professional esports organization, today announced that Thorne is now the official Health and Wellness Partner of Team Liquid.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

X-GOLF AMERICA SURPASSES 100 LOCATIONS

LEADING GOLF SIMULATOR FRANCHISE MODEL EXCEEDS PROJECTED GROWTH IN 2022

X-Golf America, an entertainment golf simulator concept, has swelled to more than 100 locations, marking the milestone of surpassing growth projections for the calendar year. With more than 60 open locations and more than 40 in development, X-Golf America has expanded its presence to 32 states in the US and fostered 22 multi-unit ownership groups.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×