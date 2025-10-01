Sitka Gold Eyes Resource Update as Drill Program at RC Gold Project Concludes

Sitka Gold (TSXV:SIG,OTCQB:SITKF,FWB:1RF) is gearing up for a potential resource update for its RC gold project in the Yukon, as more drill results come in from its 30,000 meter program.

“We're doing 30,000 meters this year. With the success we've had, we've been able to release about a third of our drilling so far. So we're still waiting for a lot of drill results, which is typical,” said Mike Burke, Sitka Gold’s vice president of corporate development.

“We'll see results rolling in between now and Christmas time, and maybe even a little bit later, depending on how the labs are doing. But with that amount of drilling, we'll certainly be in a position to update our resources on the Blackjack and Eiger.”

Sitka’s current mineral resource estimate, released in January of this year, was based on the previous 28,000 meters of drilling, according to Burke.

Sitka has released results from the first six holes at the Rhosgobel target, which returned greater than 100 gram meter intersections. Burke said these results are an “exceptional start” to the exploration program.

“We've designed our program so that if our success continues and we keep hitting the widths and grades that we're seeing now, (we) will be able to produce a mineral resource estimate for that area as well. We haven't committed to doing a mineral resource estimate, but I think we'll definitely have enough results to justify that,” he said.

Sitka also reported that visible gold was observed in the first six diamond drill holes drilled at the Contact zone, with traced mineralization along a strike of approximately 900 meters and to a depth of approximately 430 meters from surface.

Watch the full interview with Mike Burke, vice president of corporate development at Sitka Gold, above.