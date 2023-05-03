Aura Successfully Completes A$10 Million Placement To Support Its Project Readiness And Growth Strategy

Sirona Biochem to Present Ground-breaking Anti-Aging Technology at BIO 2023 Conference in Boston

Sirona Biochem to Present Ground-breaking Anti-Aging Technology at BIO 2023 Conference in Boston

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTCQB: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is excited to announce that Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, Chief Scientific Officer, will be presenting the Company's latest anti-aging technology, TFC-1326, at the upcoming BIO International 2023 conference in Boston . The conference, which is the largest in the industry, will take place from June 5-8, 2023.

TFC-1326 is a revolutionary anti-aging compound that has demonstrated exceptional results in recent clinical studies . It is based on Sirona Biochem's proprietary platform technology, which employs a novel approach to addressing the underlying causes of aging. When used in a facial cream, TFC-1326 rejuvenates aged skin, increasing density, tightening, reducing sagging, and boosting radiance. TFC-1326 is also a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent, which helps prevent further signs of aging. Further details are outlined in our recent news release .

"We are thrilled to be presenting TFC-1326 at the BIO 2023 conference," said Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy. "Preclinical and clinical studies have shown that TFC-1326 is a major breakthrough in the field of anti-aging, and we're excited to share our findings with the scientific and business community."

In addition to the formal live presentation, Sirona's senior management will attend the conference to conduct one-on-one partnering meetings. Sirona will be exploring partnering opportunities for its other platform technology-based projects in addition to TFC-1326.

Sirona Biochem's presentation on TFC-1326 will take place on June 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EST at the BIO 2023 conference in Boston. We look forward to sharing our latest research with the attendees of the conference.

About BIO International Convention

BIO International Convention is the largest gathering worldwide for the biotech industry, bringing together influential leaders in the field to foster networking and partnering opportunities, and share insights on major trends shaping the industry. The event showcases keynote speeches and sessions from policymakers, scientists, CEOs, and celebrities, delivering inspiration and knowledge to attendees. It also features the BIO Business Forum, a One-on-One Partnering platform, where participants can connect and collaborate. Hundreds of sessions covering biotech trends, policy issues, and technological innovations are available to attendees, and the BIO Exhibition, the largest of its kind, exhibits the latest advancements and services within the biotechnology industry.

For more information about the convention, visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention .

About TFC-1326

The concept for the anti-aging library of compounds was initiated by Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy. The innovative chemistry is based on the naturally occurring glycoproteins found in polar fish. TFC-1326 is now a clinically proven breakthrough anti-aging compound. Sirona has achieved the goal to develop a non-invasive anti-aging skin care compound which is safe, easy to use and truly effective. TFC-1326 could be a stand-alone product for anti-aging or an adjunctive option to Botox® and dermal filler treatments depending on consumer goals.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Email: info@sironabiochem.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.


Sirona Biochem Antiviral Compounds to be Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 by Top US Testing Facility

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces the advancement of 20 antiviral compounds to In Vitro testing. The compounds will be shipped to the Utah State University's Institute of Antiviral Research for evaluation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19).

Sirona's French subsidiary, TFChem, has created a novel and patentable library of 20 compounds that are designed to target the COVID-19 virus by targeting the host cell and not the virus itself. When a virus enters a cell, it induces a "cytopathic effect" which refers to structural changes in the host cell, that allow the virus to replicate. In SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes plaque-like effects in the human cells of the lung. Mechanisms such as cell fusion, apoptosis (death) and destruction of epithelium integrity are all observed in the plaque regions (Nature Communications, 2020, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17796-z ). Sirona's antiviral compounds are intended to prevent the cytopathic effect from occurring.

The results will be completed in approximately 6 weeks.

"Since the compounds are designed to target the host cell and not the virus itself, we have a unique approach that is based on our proprietary technology . We have seen the number of variants that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has. It will continue to mutate, creating new strains, so there is a strong need for compounds like these that are not targeted to a specific virus," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem. "It is now time to push this program as quickly as possible, adding to a robust and valuable pipeline that will attract the right kind of partners. For this project, we have already been in preliminary discussion with a company that has expertise in antiviral clinical trials. The results from these preliminary studies will be key to moving forward with potential partners in 2022."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential. Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces that it has received notice that the development of Sirona's SGLT2 inhibitor, TFC-039, will be discontinued by Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals (" Wanbang ") as a treatment for type 2 diabetes in China .

TFC-039 was licensed to Wanbang, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, in 2014. Sirona received a total of USD 1.5 million in up front and milestone payments.

"To this point, Wanbang has remained dedicated to the development of the drug, completing the IND and advancing through and completing its Phase I clinical trials. During 2021, they indicated that they were extensively analyzing the clinical results and that delays were the result of COVID closures and restrictions. This year, Empagliflozin (developed by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly ) failed to uphold patent protection in China , which created a generic environment for SGLT2 inhibitors. It was reported to us TFC-039 performed well in the clinical trials, however, given the generic situation, it did not make good business sense for Wanbang to continue a lengthy and costly development", said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem.

"While this is disappointing, we still see a path forward for TFC-039. We are working on several opportunities (both existing and new) for animal care globally. Our science team is also working on a new therapeutic indication, with potential strong advantages for TFC-039 compared to other compounds of the same class. This new indication has both unmet need and tremendous commercial value. The work done to date by Sirona and Wanbang will provide added value towards these opportunities, and we will also explore future involvement with Wanbang. Further dialogue will be occurring between Wanbang, and Sirona and any material news will be released accordingly."

About Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals and Fosun Pharmaceuticals

Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals develops, manufactures and sells drugs with indications for chronic disease treatment, antibiotics, and other endocrine diseases in China . Founded in 1981, they are presently headquartered in Xuzhou, China , and are a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group. Fosun is a leader in the pharmaceutical industry and regarded as one of the top five domestic pharmaceutical companies in China . For more information on Fosun and Wanbang, please visit www.fosunpharma.com/en .

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Sirona Biochem Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results: Shareholders Approve All Resolutions With Majority Vote

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF)  (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 10, 2021 . The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 33,335,079, representing 14.45% of Sirona's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Sirona Biochem Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Sirona Biochem Corp.)

All matters put forward to shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 12 th of October, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. These were:

1. To elect Sirona's board of directors; 2. to fix the number of directors of the Company at five; 3. to appoint DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; and 4. to confirm and approve the Company's existing stock option plan.

"We thank our shareholders for their participation and continued support," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona. "We look forward to further building and commercializing our pipeline."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 . Robert A. Michael vice chairman and president, Scott Reents executive vice president, chief financial officer, Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, chief commercial officer and Roopal Thakkar senior vice president, development and regulatory affairs and chief medical officer, will present at 10:00 a.m. Central time .

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 . Robert A. Michael vice chairman and president, Scott Reents executive vice president, chief financial officer, Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, chief commercial officer and Roopal Thakkar senior vice president, development and regulatory affairs and chief medical officer, will present at 10:00 a.m. Central time .

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

"We delivered 14% volume growth driven by the breadth of our portfolio and strong demand for our products globally," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer. "We look forward to closing the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics and joining forces to reach more patients around the world with their innovative medicines."

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

"We delivered 14% volume growth driven by the breadth of our portfolio and strong demand for our products globally," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer. "We look forward to closing the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics and joining forces to reach more patients around the world with their innovative medicines."

  • Reports First-Quarter Diluted EPS of $0.13 on a GAAP Basis, a Decrease of 94.8 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.46 , a Decrease of 22.2 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.08 Per Share related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense
  • Delivers First-Quarter Net Revenues of $12.225 Billion , a Decrease of 9.7 Percent on a Reported Basis and 8.3 Percent on an Operational Basis
  • First -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $5.587 Billion , a Decrease of 9.0 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 7.8 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Humira Net Revenues Were $3.541 Billion ; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $1.360 Billion ; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $686 Million
  • First -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Were $1.416 Billion , a Decrease of 14.0 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 12.9 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $878 Million ; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $538 Million
  • First -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $1.695 Billion , an Increase of 13.9 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 15.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $719 Million ; Global Vraylar Net Revenues Were $561 Million
  • First -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $1.300 Billion , a Decrease of 5.4 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 2.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $659 Million ; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $355 Million
  • Raises 2023 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range from $10.62 - $11.02 to $10.72 - $11.12 , which Includes an Unfavorable Impact of $0.08 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Incurred During the First Quarter 2023

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

"This year is off to an excellent start, with first-quarter revenues and EPS ahead of our expectations, driven by strong commercial execution across all areas of our diversified portfolio," said Richard A. Gonzalez , chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "These balanced results give us confidence to increase our full-year guidance and we see numerous opportunities for key assets to drive compelling long-term growth."

  • Reports First-Quarter Diluted EPS of $0.13 on a GAAP Basis, a Decrease of 94.8 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.46 , a Decrease of 22.2 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.08 Per Share related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense
  • Delivers First-Quarter Net Revenues of $12.225 Billion , a Decrease of 9.7 Percent on a Reported Basis and 8.3 Percent on an Operational Basis
  • First -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $5.587 Billion , a Decrease of 9.0 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 7.8 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Humira Net Revenues Were $3.541 Billion ; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $1.360 Billion ; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $686 Million
  • First -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Were $1.416 Billion , a Decrease of 14.0 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 12.9 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $878 Million ; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $538 Million
  • First -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $1.695 Billion , an Increase of 13.9 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 15.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $719 Million ; Global Vraylar Net Revenues Were $561 Million
  • First -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $1.300 Billion , a Decrease of 5.4 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 2.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $659 Million ; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $355 Million
  • Raises 2023 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range from $10.62 - $11.02 to $10.72 - $11.12 , which Includes an Unfavorable Impact of $0.08 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Incurred During the First Quarter 2023

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

"This year is off to an excellent start, with first-quarter revenues and EPS ahead of our expectations, driven by strong commercial execution across all areas of our diversified portfolio," said Richard A. Gonzalez , chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "These balanced results give us confidence to increase our full-year guidance and we see numerous opportunities for key assets to drive compelling long-term growth."

