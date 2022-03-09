Life Science News Investing News
Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary TFChem, has been awarded financing to develop an advanced chemistry process that could improve the manufacturing of active ingredients.

The project will be financed in partnership with the French government and will include the University of Rouen in Normandy, the Engineering school INSA of Rouen and the CNRS (The French National Centre for Scientific Research - among the world's leading research institutions) to develop "flow chemistry", an advanced technology for multistep syntheses of compounds.

Flow chemistry allows for a continuous flow manufacturing of organic molecules rather than batch type manufacturing. The technology provides several advantages to the process development of Sirona's compounds and actives by reducing the cost of production, preventing the formation of secondary products and improving the security of certain chemical reactions.

The French government will co-finance and hire a postdoctoral student full time on the project and will allow the free use of a facility at the university as well as access to the specialized equipment required to develop the process. The student will share time between TFChem's laboratory in Val de Reuil and the Institute of Organic chemistry in Rouen (IRCOF). The contract will be for one year.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:
Jonathan Williams
Managing Director
Momentum PR
Canada
Phone:  1.450.332.6939
Email: jwilliams@momentumpr.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.


Sirona Biochem Inc. (TSXV:SBM) is a biotechnology company with an innovative platform for developing safer, more effective cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients. The technology is based on proprietary fluorination chemistry developed by the company’s wholly-owned French subsidiary, research and development (R&D) laboratory TFChem. Sirona Biochem’s business model centers on leveraging its technology platform and chemistry expertise to build strategic R&D partnerships with leading global companies through contract services, licensing and royalty agreements as well as joint ventures.

TFChem has developed a fluorination chemistry that can improve the safety and efficacy of carbohydrate-based molecules. Carbohydrate-based molecules are valuable in that they have broad application potential for the development of pharmaceuticals and cosmeceuticals. Examples of commercially available carbohydrate-based drugs include viral neuraminidase inhibitor Tamiflu, and Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) SGLT2 inhibitor Invokana™. However, carbohydrate-based molecules are extremely challenging to develop due to their inherent instability. Sirona Biochem’s proprietary chemistry technique overcomes that challenge by stabilizing carbohydrates, allowing the company to explore commercial opportunities for these valuable molecules.

Sirona Biochem’s product pipeline includes an SGLT2 inhibitor for the treatment of type 2 diabetes as well as cosmeceuticals such as compound libraries for safe and effective skin lighteners and anti-aging compounds. The company has completed two successful licensing agreements. The first, for its SGLT2 inhibitor to Wanbang/Fosun Pharmaceutical in China, which is now in advanced Phase I clinical trials. The second was a non-exclusive license to Rodan + Fields, the leading skin care brand in the United States, for Sirona’s skin lightening compound TFC-1067. The compound has proven safe and effective in clinical trials.

Sirona Biochem is led by a highly experienced team of finance and biotechnology professionals. The company’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy is an award-winning synthetic chemist and the founder of the French biotechnology company TFChem. Her scientific research in carbohydrate chemistry has led to the discovery of new drug families and the development of drug candidates for diabetes and obesity, cosmetic ingredients and biological adjuvants. She is the recipient of the acclaimed Francinov Research and Innovation Medal, the French Ministry of Research Award and the French Senate Award.

