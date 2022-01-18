Life Science News Investing News
Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce that it has renewed an agreement with Luxembourg-based analytics and marketing specialist CURE Intelligence for marketing intelligence services and communications support.

The agreement has been signed for an additional year of services.

"We have been utilizing the powerful tools provided by CURE Intelligence which keep us informed on relevant market developments and opportunities that relate to our growing pipeline of projects. We have benefited greatly from the intelligence provided to our team members both for scientific and business development opportunities," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with the team at CURE. They have proven their ability to add significant value and improve our communications and market intelligence. We continue to fine-tune these services as we utilize their full potential well beyond communication support."

"In 2021, Sirona Biochem achieved a very significant milestone with the launch of a commercial product containing a Sirona compound. A great deal of progress was made in business development and scientific research which provides an excellent basis for further positive developments in 2022. We are very much looking forward to continuing to provide Sirona Biochem with relevant market information and contacts, and to raise awareness of the company and its products among investors, partners and the trade press," comments Marco Feiten, Managing Director at CURE Intelligence.

About CURE Intelligence

Founded in 2009, CURE specializes in the field of media monitoring and analysis, data intelligence, social media communications and marketing. CURE helps its clients make better decisions and improve internal and external communication by effectively combining analytics and marketing.

CURE is a public limited company with its headquarters in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg and a subsidiary in Cologne, Germany. CURE works with internationally renowned clients from Germany, Luxembourg, Brazil, Canada and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.cure-intelligence.com .

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Overview

Sirona Biochem Inc. (TSXV:SBM) is a biotechnology company with an innovative platform for developing safer, more effective cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients. The technology is based on proprietary fluorination chemistry developed by the company’s wholly-owned French subsidiary, research and development (R&D) laboratory TFChem. Sirona Biochem’s business model centers on leveraging its technology platform and chemistry expertise to build strategic R&D partnerships with leading global companies through contract services, licensing and royalty agreements as well as joint ventures.

TFChem has developed a fluorination chemistry that can improve the safety and efficacy of carbohydrate-based molecules. Carbohydrate-based molecules are valuable in that they have broad application potential for the development of pharmaceuticals and cosmeceuticals. Examples of commercially available carbohydrate-based drugs include viral neuraminidase inhibitor Tamiflu, and Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) SGLT2 inhibitor Invokana™. However, carbohydrate-based molecules are extremely challenging to develop due to their inherent instability. Sirona Biochem’s proprietary chemistry technique overcomes that challenge by stabilizing carbohydrates, allowing the company to explore commercial opportunities for these valuable molecules.

Sirona Biochem’s product pipeline includes an SGLT2 inhibitor for the treatment of type 2 diabetes as well as cosmeceuticals such as compound libraries for safe and effective skin lighteners and anti-aging compounds. The company has completed two successful licensing agreements. The first, for its SGLT2 inhibitor to Wanbang/Fosun Pharmaceutical in China, which is now in advanced Phase I clinical trials. The second was a non-exclusive license to Rodan + Fields, the leading skin care brand in the United States, for Sirona’s skin lightening compound TFC-1067. The compound has proven safe and effective in clinical trials.

Sirona Biochem is led by a highly experienced team of finance and biotechnology professionals. The company’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy is an award-winning synthetic chemist and the founder of the French biotechnology company TFChem. Her scientific research in carbohydrate chemistry has led to the discovery of new drug families and the development of drug candidates for diabetes and obesity, cosmetic ingredients and biological adjuvants. She is the recipient of the acclaimed Francinov Research and Innovation Medal, the French Ministry of Research Award and the French Senate Award.

