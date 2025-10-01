Sionna Therapeutics to Present Data at the 2025 North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, today announced that data will be presented at the 2025 North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) being held in Seattle, Washington on October 22-25, 2025.

Details of the presentation and posters are as follows:

Title: Safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of novel NBD1 stabilizers SION-719 and SION-451 from two phase 1 first-in-human studies
Presenting Author: Jason H. Maley, MD, MS, Senior Director, Clinical Development, Sionna Therapeutics
Poster Number: 107
Session Title: W20 - Cutting-edge Clinical Trials: Insights & Updates Workshop
Date and Time: Friday, October 24, 2025, 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT/1:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. ET

Title: Small molecule stabilizers of CFTR NBD1 can extend the half-life of the apical glycoform of F508del-CFTR to match that of wild-type CFTR
Authors : G. Hurlbut*, S. Bercury, A. Madanjian, S. Altmann, A. Hunnicutt, J. Foley, J. Liao, Z. Gao, G. Topalov, M. Munson
*Gregory Hurlburt, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, Discovery Research, Sionna
Poster Number: 303

The presentation and posters will be made available under the "Scientific Presentations" section within the Science page of Sionna's website at https://www.sionnatx.com/our-science/ .

About Sionna Therapeutics
Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein. Sionna's goal is to deliver differentiated medicines for people living with CF that can restore their CFTR function to as close to normal as possible by directly stabilizing CFTR's nucleotide binding domain 1 (NBD1), which Sionna believes is central to potentially unlocking dramatic improvements in clinical outcomes and quality of life for people with CF. Leveraging more than a decade of the co-founders' research on NBD1, Sionna is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct the defects caused by the F508del genetic mutation, which resides in NBD1. Sionna is also developing a portfolio of complementary CFTR modulators that are designed to work synergistically with its NBD1 stabilizers to improve CFTR function. For more information about Sionna, visit www.sionnatx.com .

Media Contact
Adam Daley
CG Life
212.253.8881
adaley@cglife.com

Investor Contact
Juliet Labadorf
ir@sionnatx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sionna TherapeuticsSIONNASDAQ:SIONLife Science Investing
SION
The Conversation (0)
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

Brixton Metals Drills 15m of 2.26 g/t Gold at the Trapper Gold Target

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Price Closes in on US$3,900 as US Government Shuts Down

lithium investing

Lithium Americas and GM Advance Thacker Pass with Landmark Federal Funding

gold investing

End of Barrick Alliance Sends Japan Gold Shares Plummeting

Gold Investing

Aya Gold & Silver Refutes Resource Inflation Allegations

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

Gold Investing

Brixton Metals Drills 15m of 2.26 g/t Gold at the Trapper Gold Target