Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to announce the publishing of its annual Sustainability Report for Fiscal 2022, detailing the Company's commitment and contributions to environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") factors, practices, and management, while delivering long-term value to shareholders.

"At Silvercorp, we believe that sustainability is one of our fundamental responsibilities," said Dr. Rui Feng , Chairman and CEO of Silvercorp. "Silvercorp's core objectives are to operate safely, sustainably, and responsibly with the environment and collaboratively with local communities. While our approach to sustainability will continue to evolve over time, our commitment to integrating ESG factors in our strategic planning, operations, and management remains the same."

Highlights of Silvercorp's 2022 Sustainability Report:

  • ESG Management: Awarded ISO certifications in environmental management, occupational health and safety management, energy management, and quality management systems (the "ISO Certifications")
  • Health and Safety: Achieved zero work-related fatalities; reduced LTIR for the third year in a row through continuous improvement of our internal safety management mechanisms
  • Community Investment: Continued to give back to local communities by making significant donations to public welfare projects and helping to promote development in education, tourism, and public infrastructure
  • Sustainability Commitment: Invested $2.1 million in environmental protection and carried out 1,118 hours of environmental protection training
  • Our People: Progressed career development of our employees; invested $1.1 million to upgrade accommodation facilities, and strengthened protection of human rights

The ISO Certifications validate Silvercorp's operations and management achieving the requirements of the ISO series of international standards.  They reflect Silvercorp's vision, mission and values: being a technologically-advanced and well-managed mining company, operating sustainably by prioritizing safety, the environment and the communities where it operates.

The Company's report has been prepared in accordance with the Core Accordance option of the GRI Standards of the Global Sustainability Standard Board (GSSB), the China Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting Guidelines 4.0 by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS-CSR4.0), the SDG Compass by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management by the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard on Metals and Mining.

The full 2022 Sustainability Report is available for download at www.silvercorpmetals.com , along with the applicable ESG data tables and GRI indices at www.silvercorpmetals.com/sustainability/ .

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
Vice President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www . silvercorp .ca

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

TSX:SVM

Silvercorp Reports High-Grade Mineralization Discovery Below Current Production Levels Within Major Vein Structures at GC Ag-Pb-Zn Mine in Guangdong Province, China

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) is pleased to report results of its 2016 and 2017 exploration program at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine, Guangdong Province, China.

In 2016 and 2017, the Company launched extensive exploration program and completed a total of 33,029 meters (“m”) of underground diamond drilling and 19,619 m of exploration tunneling at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine. Significant high-grade mineralized zones have been exposed at and below the current production levels, and major mineralized zones have been extended along strike and downdip.

Silver Investing

Silvercorp Reports Q3 Results: Net Income of $12.7 Million, $0.08 per Share and Provides Fiscal 2019 Production and Cash Costs Guidance

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM) (NYSE American:SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.  All amounts are expressed in US Dollars.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

TSX:SVM

Silvercorp to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 8, 2018

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM, NYSE American: SVM) announces that its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 will be released on Thursday, February 8, 2018 after the market close.
About Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Silvercorp is a low-cost silver-producing Canadian mining company with multiple mines in China.   The Company’s vision is to deliver shareholder value by focusing on the acquisition of under developed projects with resource potential and the ability to grow organically.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com
SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc
Pan American Silver to Host 3rd Annual ESG Conference Call and Webcast

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("the Company") will host a call to discuss the Company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") performance on September 28, 2022 at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ).

Senior members of the Company's management team will provide an update on our progress with regards to our 2022 ESG goals, and discuss the performance, programs and initiatives for health and safety, climate change, and community relations topics. The team will respond to questions from investors and analysts following the formal presentation.

silver bars

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2022

Silver is a popular choice for metals investors, but is much more volatile than its sister metal gold.

In March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of silver dropped to US$13.78 per ounce, its lowest since 2009. However, by August 2020, the white metal’s price had almost doubled, shooting up to US$27.84. The precious metal has faced headwinds in 2022, but its potential is still strong in the minds of many experts.

It's no secret that silver is not only decorative, but in fact has many uses, from antimicrobial properties in the healthcare industry to its unmatched conductive properties for technology. Commonly used in solar panels and electric cars, the metal has a large part to play in the development of clean energy technologies.

SILVERCORP ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Trading Symbol

VANCOUVER, BC , Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") commencing August 29, 2022 , to acquire up to 7,079,407  of its own common shares, representing approximately 4% the 176,985,184 common shares issued and outstanding as of August 16, 2022 . The repurchase program will expire August 28, 2023 . Silvercorp feels that the Company's shares are currently undervalued by the market, and if such undervaluation continues, the NCIB will enhance value for Silvercorp's shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares.  The NCIB is being implemented to provide enhanced flexibility should market conditions continue to result in Silvercorp's shares being undervalued relative to the value of its mining operations, together with approximately US$363 million in corporate assets comprised of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of US$215.8 million , plus investments in associates and other companies having a total market value of US$147.4 million , both as at June 30 , 2022.

Purchases will be made at the discretion of the directors at prevailing market prices, through the facilities of the TSX, the NYSE American, and alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States , in compliance with regulatory requirements. There can be no assurance as to the precise number of shares that will be repurchased under the NCIB. Silvercorp may discontinue its purchases at any time, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. The Company intends to cancel all shares acquired under the NCIB. The price the Company will pay for the common shares will be the market price at the time of purchase, or such other price as may be permitted by the applicable regulatory requirements.   Any private purchases that may be made under an exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority will generally be at a discount to the prevailing market price.

The Company is not aware of any officers, directors or persons holding 10% or more of the securities that intend to sell their securities at the inception of the NCIB, but such officers, directors or persons holding 10% or more of the securities may sell their securities during the course of the NCIB, as their personal circumstances may require. If during the course of the NCIB the Company becomes aware that officers, directors or persons holding 10% or more of the securities intend to sell their securities, then the Company will not intentionally acquire such securities.

The maximum number of shares that may be purchased on the TSX during any trading day may not exceed 98,277 common shares of the Company, which is 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX based on the previous six completed calendar months of 393,110 . This limit, for which there are permitted exceptions, is determined in accordance with TSX regulatory requirements and does not apply to purchases made by the Company on the alternative trading  systems in the United States .

The NCIB is a continuation of the program approved In August 2021 ,  (the "2021 NCIB"), which ran from August 27, 2021 to August 26, 2022 , to acquire up to 7,054,000 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 4% of the 176,369,091 common shares issued and outstanding as of August 22 , 2021.   All 739,960 shares acquired under the 2021 NCIB at a weighted average price of CAD$3.25 , have been cancelled.

Ab out Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) equity investments in potential world class opportunities; 4) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 5) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Lon Shaver

Vice President

Phone: (604) 669-9397

Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881

Email: investor@silvercorp.ca

Website: www.silvercorp.ca

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties;

the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

First Majestic Intersects 19.35 g/t Au over 23.2m in Potential New High-Grade Gold Zone at Jerritt Canyon; Follow-up Drilling Confirms Presence of High-Grade Gold Pod near Active Underground Mining in Smith Mine

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce additional positive drill results from its ongoing exploration program at the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine ("Jerritt Canyon") located in Elko County, Nevada.

"Today's exploration results continue to validate our thesis that the area between the operating SSX and Smith mines is favourable for new, near-mine gold discoveries," stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO of First Majestic. "Hole-1102 intersected what looks like a new high-grade area on the north side of the SSX/Smith connection drift. Nine follow up drill holes are being planned to further define this potential new zone. In addition, follow up drilling at Zone 10 in the Smith mine has confirmed the presence of a high-grade pod of gold mineralization approximately 90 metres southeast from the connection drift. Over the past few months, we advanced the mine development towards this high-grade pod in anticipation of initial ore extraction in early October. Furthermore, ore production from the West Gen mine is also planned to begin in October and expected to increase the amount of fresh ore production at Jerritt to over 3,000 tonnes per day by the end of 2022."

Galena Mining

Abra Construction 78% Complete at End of July

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) has reached 78% complete as of 31 July 2022. New milestones have been achieved with the commencement of the installation of the ball-mill components and total underground development passing 2km in early August.

