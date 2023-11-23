Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX: ME1) – Trading Halt

Siren Intersects Significant Mineralisation at Bonanza East

Atico Mining Reports Results on Brownfield Drilling Campaign to Extend Mine Life at El Roble High Grade Copper/Gold Mine in Colombia, Continues to Expand Tonnage with Intercepts up to 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11g/t Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 g/t Au

Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

VVC Resources

VVC:CA

NEO Battery Materials

NBM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Silvercorp and OreCorp Enter into Amending Agreement

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) announces that it has entered into an amendment (the "Amending Deed") to the binding scheme implementation deed dated August 5, 2023 (the "Agreement") entered into previously with OreCorp Limited (ASX: ORR) ("OreCorp"), whereby Silvercorp agreed to acquire all fully-paid ordinary shares of OreCorp (the "Transaction") not held by Silvercorp or its associates (the "OreCorp Shares"), pursuant to an Australian scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme").

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

As a result of the Amending Deed, each OreCorp shareholder  will now receive, for each OreCorp Share held, an increase in the cash consideration from A$0.15 to A$0.19 , (reflecting a 26.7% increase in the cash component), and 0.0967 of a Silvercorp common share (no change), or if elected by OreCorp shareholders and subject to quotation of Silvercorp shares as CDIs on the ASX, 0.0967 of a new Silvercorp CDI.

As of the date of this announcement, Silvercorp holds 72,312,344 OreCorp Shares, representing 15.40% of the fully paid ordinary shares of OreCorp.

Board Approvals and Recommendations

The OreCorp Board has unanimously approved the Scheme, as revised ("Revised Scheme"), and recommends that all OreCorp shareholders vote in favour of the Revised Scheme at the meeting of the shareholders of OreCorp (the "Scheme Meeting"), currently set for December 8, 2023 , in the absence of a Superior Proposal and subject to the Independent Expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Revised Scheme is in the best interests of OreCorp shareholders (the "Qualifications"). Subject to the Qualifications, each OreCorp Director intends to vote, or cause to be voted, all OreCorp shares held or controlled by them at the time of the Scheme Meeting (representing 3.94% of OreCorp's issued shares as at the date of this announcement) in favour of the Revised Scheme. The Revised Scheme has also been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Silvercorp.

Key Shareholder Support

In OreCorp's announcement to the ASX dated November 23 2023 in relation to the Revised Scheme, OreCorp stated that Mr. Timothy Goyder , who together with his associates holds 24,125,756 OreCorp shares (representing approximately 5.14% of OreCorp's issued shares as at the date of that announcement), has signed a voting intention statement to OreCorp indicating that he intends to vote, or cause to be voted, all of those OreCorp shares, to the extent that he continues to hold, or to control the voting of, those OreCorp shares at the time of the Scheme Meeting, in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the Independent Expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Revised Scheme is in the best interests of OreCorp shareholders. 1

OreCorp's announcement also noted that Mr. Goyder's support for the Revised Scheme is in addition to the existing voting intention statement provided by Rollason Pty Ltd which controls 49,136,589 OreCorp Shares (representing approximately 10.47% of OreCorp's issued shares as at the date of the OreCorp announcement).

______________________________

1 The OreCorp announcement noted that Mr Goyder's voting intention statement is subject to the terms of the Scheme being amended consistent with the terms of the announcement released by OreCorp on November 23, 2023 and the Scheme Meeting being held on or before December 22, 2023, and based solely on the information provided by OreCorp in relation to the Amending Deed and the Scheme as at the date of the voting intention statement.

Transaction Conditions and Timing

All other terms of the Agreement remain unchanged except as noted above. As reported in Silvercorp's news release of November 16, 2023 , Silvercorp has received the sole Tanzanian regulatory approval required to complete the Transaction. The only remaining conditions to the Transaction are OreCorp shareholders approving the Revised Scheme at the Scheme Meeting, final approval of the Federal Court of Australia , and acceptance from the TSX and NYSE American in respect of the issuance and listing of new Silvercorp common shares issuable pursuant to the Revised Scheme.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-IFRS) MEASURES

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"), the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes contains therein for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 , which have been posted on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and are also available on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca under the Investor section. This news release refers to various alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures, such as adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, production costs and all-in sustaining production costs per tonne of ore processed, silver equivalent, and working capital. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have standardized meanings under IFRS as an indicator of performance and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar description.  The detailed description and reconciliation of these alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found on page 31, section 11 – Alternative Performance (Non-IFRS) Measures in the MD&A for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 filled on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov and which is incorporated by reference here in.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; and advance the development of the Nyanzaga Gold Project; the scheduling of the Scheme Meeting of OreCorp shareholders; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; government relations; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, the progress of the tender process for constructing resettlement housing; use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-and-orecorp-enter-into-amending-agreement-301996593.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/23/c4870.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silvercorp MetalsSVM:CASVMSilver Investing
SVM:CA,SVM
The Conversation (0)
OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:SVM

Silvercorp Reports High-Grade Mineralization Discovery Below Current Production Levels Within Major Vein Structures at GC Ag-Pb-Zn Mine in Guangdong Province, China

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) is pleased to report results of its 2016 and 2017 exploration program at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine, Guangdong Province, China.

In 2016 and 2017, the Company launched extensive exploration program and completed a total of 33,029 meters (“m”) of underground diamond drilling and 19,619 m of exploration tunneling at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine. Significant high-grade mineralized zones have been exposed at and below the current production levels, and major mineralized zones have been extended along strike and downdip.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Investing

Silvercorp Reports Q3 Results: Net Income of $12.7 Million, $0.08 per Share and Provides Fiscal 2019 Production and Cash Costs Guidance

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM) (NYSE American:SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.  All amounts are expressed in US Dollars.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Source: www.prnewswire.com

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:SVM

Silvercorp to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 8, 2018

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM, NYSE American: SVM) announces that its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 will be released on Thursday, February 8, 2018 after the market close.
About Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Silvercorp is a low-cost silver-producing Canadian mining company with multiple mines in China.   The Company’s vision is to deliver shareholder value by focusing on the acquisition of under developed projects with resource potential and the ability to grow organically.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com
SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc
Click here to connect with Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) for an Investor Presentation.

Source: www.prnewswire.com

silver bars with silver graph going up

When Will Silver Go Up?

It’s no secret that the silver market can be incredibly volatile. From November 2022 to November 2023 alone, the white metal has seen price levels ranging from highs of US$26.06 per ounce to lows of US$19.99.

Many investors are confused by the precious metal’s movement. After all, silver is a safe-haven asset that generally fares well during turmoil, and recent times have been packed with tense geopolitical events, environmental disasters and economic uncertainty. While it's trended up over the last 12 months, silver hasn't been able to properly break US$26.

Unfortunately, answering the question, “When will silver go up?” is tricky. Even seasoned analysts can’t tell the future, and it’s difficult to find a consensus on the topic of when the metal could take off.

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna to attend Scotiabank Mining Conference

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Scotiabank Mining Conference, which is being held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto, Canada, from November 28 to 29, 2023.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder of Fortuna, will be presenting at the conference and participating in 1-on-1 investor meetings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
silver bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Bayhorse Silver Runs with 100 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) rose 20.22 points last week, closing at 530.5.

Markets got a boost on Tuesday (November 14) when data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that inflation stayed flat month-on-month in October. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 3.2 percent from the year-ago period.

The CPI reading may be a key factor when the US Federal Reserve makes its December decision on interest rates.

Keep reading...Show less

Silver Valley Metals Announces Change to Board of Directors and Provides Corporate Update

Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company"), a brownfield exploration Company with two projects comprising silver-zinc-lead located in north Idaho, USA and lithium - potassium (sulphate of potash) located in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi, Mexico respectively, is pleased to announce the appointment to the Board of Directors, Mr. Miroslav Reba. The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Clive Massey from the Board of Directors. Silver Valley would like to thank Mr. Massey for his service and contribution to the Company and wishes him well.

Mr. Miroslav (Miro) Reba is a partner and co-founder of Tectonic Advisory Partners, which was established in 2012 in New York City, USA. Mr. Reba is a mining finance specialist and has spent over 20 years developing a clientele base through numerous volatile market cycles of the metals market while delivering successful strategic and corporate financing objectives. Mr. Reba has built a network of global relationships spanning major mining investor markets, including Australia, the U.S.A, and Canada. Mr. Reba has been involved in and/or responsible for raising more than half a billion dollars to date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Silvercorp Provides Update on OreCorp Transaction Progress

Trading Symbol:

TSX: SVM

  • OreCorp's Scheme Booklet, including a fair and reasonable conclusion from the Independent Expert's Report, sent to OreCorp shareholders last week
  • Scheme Meeting of OreCorp shareholders to take place at 10:00 am (AWST) on December 8, 2023
  • A pproval from the Tanzanian Fair Competition Commission for the proposed acquisition has been issued to Silvercorp
  • Silvercorp generated $28.8 million in operating cash flow during Q2 Fiscal 2024 and held $189.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, plus a further equity investment portfolio with a total market value of $124.0 million as at September 30, 2023 , after it invested $18.5 million into the equity of OreCorp to finance its Resettlement Action Plan ("RAP") for the Nyanzaga Gold Project

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to provide an update on the proposed transaction (the "Transaction") with OreCorp Limited (ASX: ORR) ("OreCorp") as first announced on August 6, 2023 .

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Transaction Progress
  • The extensive documentation necessary to seek OreCorp shareholder approval of the Australian scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the "Scheme") has been sent to OreCorp shareholders
  • On November 2, 2023 the Federal Court of Australia approved: the convening of the OreCorp shareholders meeting to consider and vote on the Scheme (the "Scheme Meeting"), currently scheduled to take place at 10am (AWST), December 8, 2023 , and the delivery on November 8, 2023 of the explanatory statement and notice of Scheme meeting (together, the "Scheme Booklet") to OreCorp shareholders for their consideration
  • The Scheme Booklet sets out the key terms of the Transaction, the reasons for OreCorp's directors' recommendation, and includes an Independent Expert's Report that concluded the Scheme, in the absence of a superior proposal, is fair and reasonable and in the best interests of OreCorp shareholders
  • In late October, representatives of both companies attended the Tanzanian Mining & Investment Forum and held constructive meetings with several representatives of the Tanzanian government who continue to express enthusiasm and support for the Transaction and development of the Nyanzaga mine
Tanzanian FCC Approval

After the Silvercorp team held meetings with the Government of Tanzanian, on November 6, 2023 , Silvercorp received a Merger Clearance Certificate (dated November 3, 2023 ) from the Tanzanian Fair Competition Commission (the "FCC") approving the Transaction without conditions. The FCC approval represents the sole Tanzanian regulatory requirement needed to complete the Transaction.

Silvercorp Chairman and CEO, Dr. Rui Feng commented: " We would like to express our gratitude to the FCC for their support throughout the approval process. We also thank everyone involved for their collective efforts over the past few months, resulting in successfully achieving numerous milestones for the transaction—paving the way for the creation of a new globally diversified precious metals producer. We eagerly anticipate continuing Nyanzaga's project execution in close partnership with the Government of Tanzania to ensure a successful development that benefits all stakeholders. "

Silvercorp has the financial strength to close the Transaction and advance the development of the Nyanzaga Gold Project

Silvercorp reported strong Q2 Fiscal 2024 financial results on November 9, 2023 . During the quarter, cash flow from operating activities totaled $28.8 million , and with $189.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at the end of Q2, Silvercorp has the financial strength to close the Transaction and advance the development of the Nyanzaga Gold Project.

Silvercorp's equity investment portfolio, valued at $124.0 million as of September 30, 2023 , includes a $18.5 million private placement in OreCorp, completed in August 2023 . Proceeds from this investment have been applied towards resettlement activities outlined in the RAP. This important step will assist in facilitating the prompt development of the Nyanzaga Gold Project. As of OreCorp's report for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 , issued October 19th , compensation payments in relation to the implementation of the RAP are well advanced, with approximately 84% of the agreements fully executed and approximately US$6 million paid to date. The tender process for constructing resettlement housing is well underway.

Transaction Details Recap

Silvercorp intends to acquire all fully-paid ordinary shares of OreCorp not held by Silvercorp (the "OreCorp Shares") by way of the Scheme, with each holder of OreCorp Shares (other than ineligible shareholders and Silvercorp) receiving, for each OreCorp Share held on the record date for the Scheme, A$0.15 in cash and 0.0967 of a Silvercorp common share, or at the OreCorp shareholder's election, 0.0967 of a new Silvercorp CDI (subject to ASX admitting Silvercorp to the official list of ASX and approving Silvercorp CDIs for official quotation). The Transaction is subject to the satisfaction and/or waiver of various remaining conditions, including OreCorp shareholders approving the Scheme at the Scheme Meeting, final approval of the Federal Court of Australia , and acceptance from the TSX and NYSE American, including in respect of the issuance and listing of new Silvercorp common shares issuable pursuant to the Scheme.

The OreCorp Board has unanimously approved the Transaction and has recommended that all OreCorp shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the Scheme Meeting, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the independent expert appointed by OreCorp (the "Independent Expert") continuing to conclude that the Scheme is in the best interests of OreCorp shareholders.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-IFRS) MEASURES

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"), the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes contains therein for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 , which have been posted on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and are also available on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca under the Investor section. This news release refers to various alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures, such as adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, production costs and all-in sustaining production costs per tonne of ore processed, silver equivalent, and working capital. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have standardized meanings under IFRS as an indicator of performance and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar description.  The detailed description and reconciliation of these alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found on page 31, section 11 – Alternative Performance (Non-IFRS) Measures in the MD&A for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 filled on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov and which is incorporated by reference here in.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; and advance the development of the Nyanzaga Gold Project; the scheduling of the Scheme Meeting of OreCorp shareholders; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; government relations; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, the progress of the tender process for constructing resettlement housing; use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-provides-update-on-orecorp-transaction-progress-301990320.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/16/c6436.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") announces the Company's unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, please see the Company's filings on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) or on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

All amounts herein are reported in $000s of United States dollars ("US$") unless otherwise specified (C$ refers to Canadian dollars).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Klimat X Announces Completion of Successful Sierra Leone Customer Site Visit

AGM 2023 Investor Presentation

AGM Presentation

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Related News

Tech Investing

Klimat X Announces Completion of Successful Sierra Leone Customer Site Visit

Resource Investing

AGM 2023 Investor Presentation

Gold Investing

AGM Presentation

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Arbitration Update

Gold Investing

Significant 107% Increase of Mineral Resource Ounces at Laverton Project

Gold Investing

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

×