Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of an additional tranche (the "Additional Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") (as set out in the Company's news releases dated February 19 and 24, 2025). Pursuant to the closing of the Additional Tranche, the Company issued 4,155,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 each for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,077,500. The Company anticipates completing the balance of the Private Placement on or around March 19, 2025 or as may be determined by the Company.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase ‎warrant (a "Half-Warrant", with two Half-Warrants being referred to as a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.75‎ within 36 months ‎following issuance. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Units to fund exploration activities at the Red Mountain Project in Alaska and for general working capital.

In connection with the Additional Tranche, the Company paid certain persons ("Finders") ‎finders' fees totaling $10,220 in cash, representing 7% of the aggregate proceeds raised by the Finders, and issued 20,440 finders' warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"), representing 7% of the number of securities sold to subscribers introduced to the Company by the Finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.75 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance under applicable securities laws. The Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to be obtained on completion of the Private Placement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Silver47 Exploration Corp.

Silver47 wholly-owns three silver and critical metals (polymetallic) exploration projects in Canada and the US: the Flagship Red Mountain silver-gold-zinc-copper-lead-antimony-gallium VMS-SEDEX project in southcentral Alaska; the Adams Plateau silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX-VMS project in southern British Columbia, and the Michelle silver-lead-zinc-gallium-antimony MVT-SEDEX Project in Yukon Territory. Silver47 Exploration Corp. shares trade on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA. For more information about Silver47, please visit our website at www.silver47.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson
Director and CEO
gthompson@silver47.ca

For investor relations

Meredith Eades
info@silver47.ca
778.835.2547

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon" "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: closing of the Private Placement, including the number of Units and FT Units issued in respect thereof; anticipated use of proceeds; expected closing date of the Private Placement; payment of finder's fees; ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; insider participation in the Private Placement; the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; and the Company's plans and strategies. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the ability to close the Private Placement, including the time and sizing thereof, the insider participation in the Private Placement and receipt of required regulatory approvals; the use of proceeds not being as anticipated; the Company's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and the additional risks identified in the Company's financial statements and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and other public disclosures recently filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ and other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE U.S.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244400

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver47 ExplorationAGA:CCTSXV:AGABase Metals Investing
AGA:CC
Silver47 Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver47 Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Commences Trading on OTC Markets Under the Ticker Symbol OTCQB: AAGAF

Silver47 Commences Trading on OTC Markets Under the Ticker Symbol OTCQB: AAGAF

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective March 10, 2025, its shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol AAGAF. This milestone marks a key step in the Company's growth strategy and enhances its visibility to U.S. investors.

The quotation on the OTCQB® is a significant development for Silver47, as it broadens the Company's investor base and increases access to the U.S. market. With a focus on precious and base metals exploration, at its flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, the quotation will facilitate Silver47's continued growth and further support its upcoming exploration and development activities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Closes First Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Closes First Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (FSE: QP2) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") in the Company's news releases of February 19 and 24, 2025. Pursuant to the closing of the First Tranche, the Company issued (i) 6,912,400 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 each; and (ii) 929,192 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.57 each, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $3,985,839. In addition, the balance of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 12, 2025 or as may be determined by the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces Upsize of its Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Silver47 Announces Upsize of its Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the size and modified its non-brokered private placement previously announced on February 19, 2025 (the "Offering" ).

The Offering will include the sale of the following securities (collectively, the "Securities"):

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces $3 Million Private Placement

Silver47 Announces $3 Million Private Placement

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3 million (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months after the closing date of the Private Placement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Identifies Critical Minerals Antimony and Gallium Potential in Addition to the High-Grade Silver-Gold-Zinc at the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Identifies Critical Minerals Antimony and Gallium Potential in Addition to the High-Grade Silver-Gold-Zinc at the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), has identified anomalous concentrations of several elements listed by both the United States and Canada as 'critical metals.' Following the 2024 drill program, a full review of historic and recent drill assays was undertaken with a focus on critical mineral potential. In addition to the high-grade zinc-silver-gold-lead-copper defined in the inferred resource, elevated amounts antimony (Sb), gallium (Ga), niobium (Nb), and vanadium (V) were found to occur within the Dry Creek (DC) and West Tundra Flats (WTF) resource zones.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Anteros Advances Critical Mineral Targeting with AI-Assisted 3D Modelling at their Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Advances Critical Mineral Targeting with AI-Assisted 3D Modelling at their Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

 Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is excited to announce integration of advanced AI-assisted geochemical and lithological analysis into the 3D modelling of its Havens Steady Critical Mineral VMS Property (the "Property"), located near Buchans, Newfoundland. This innovative approach detects geochemical anomalies through AI-assisted K-means clustering, while enhancing deposit understanding by correlating mineralization with documented lithological units and alteration attributes. With additional modelling incorporating surficial data expected by the end of March, Anteros is poised to further refine and optimize its 2025 exploration program to prioritize high-potential drill targets.

AI-ASSISTED MODELLING HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Reprocessing of Magnetics Complete

Reprocessing of Magnetics Complete

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Reprocessing of Magnetics Complete

Download the PDF here.

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 10 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ, OTCQB: PMOMF) ( " Prismo " or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced debt settlement transactions with certain creditors of the Company (the " Creditors "), pursuant to which the Company has issued to the Creditors an aggregate of 4,451,175 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at issue prices ranging from $0.075 to $0.23 per Common Share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of approximately $464,409 (the " Debt Settlement ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Drill Permits

Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Drill Permits

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the necessary permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment to commence exploration drilling at its flagship Rottenstone SW property.

The Company plans to drill three unique mineralized targets on the property (Figure 1), focusing on the gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m that was identified in drillhole Ranger-01. The Ramp Metals team will be mobilizing to the property on March 12, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

Download the PDF here.

Heritage Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 7, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of units (" Units ") and flow-through units (" FT Units ") for gross proceeds of up to $1,3750,00.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Silver47 Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver47 Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate 45MT Tanbreez Rare Earth Project Greenland

Cobre Secures $25M BHP Investment for Botswana Copper Exploration

AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

Related News

Tech Investing

CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

resource investing

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate 45MT Tanbreez Rare Earth Project Greenland

Copper Investing

Cobre Secures $25M BHP Investment for Botswana Copper Exploration

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Forecast Points to Continued Platinum Shortage in 2025

Battery Metals Investing

AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

silver investing

Compelling New 2km-Long Target with Links to Known Outcropping Veins

Precious Metals Investing

AC Drilling Commences on Priority Targets at Ferke Project

×