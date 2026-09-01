SILVER VIPER ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

SILVER VIPER ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR,OTC:VIPRF,OTC:VIPRF) (OTCQX: VIPRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") announces that Arthur Freeze has resigned as a director of the Company effective August 23, 2026.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Logo

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Freeze for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in future endeavours.

Following the resignation, the Company's Board of Directors will consist of five directors. The Company does not intend to appoint a replacement at this time.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR,OTC:VIPRF; OTCQX: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious-metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the recently announced Coneto Silver-Gold Project acquisition (March 16, 2026, Press Release), collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Steve Cope
President and CEO 

Follow us on social media:

X: @SilverViperCorp
LinkedIn: @SilverViperCorp
Facebook: @SilverViperCorp
YouTube: @SilverViperCorp
Instagram: @SilverViperCorp

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the continuation of the Company's engagements with Global One and Capital 10X and the services to be provided under those engagements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/01/c2938.html

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