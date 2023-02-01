WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Silver Viper Announces Expiry of Non-Binding LOI

Silver Viper Announces Expiry of Non-Binding LOI

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that its previously announced non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") dated November 6, 2022 as amended December 20, 2022 with Canasil Resources Inc. (TSXV: CLZ) (" Canasil ") has expired in accordance with its terms.

While the Company and Canasil are not proceeding with the transactions contemplated by the LOI following its expiry, the parties may still explore alternative strategic transactions in the future.

For more information on the LOI, please see the Company's news releases dated November 7, 2022 , and December 21, 2022 .

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora . The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Silver Viper,

Steve Cope
President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information under the provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information with respect to Silver Viper including but not limited to: any future transactions between the Company and Canasil. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, anticipated costs and ability to achieve goals. In respect of the forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated completion of the Proposed Transaction, Silver Viper has provided them in reliance on certain assumptions that they believe are reasonable at this time, including assumptions as to the time required to negotiate the definitive agreement and complete matters relating to the Proposed Transaction; the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner, the necessary shareholder, regulatory, court, corporate and other third party approvals; and the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the Proposed Transaction. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Proposed Transaction not closing when planned or at all or on terms and conditions set forth in the LOI; the failure to obtain necessary shareholder, court, regulatory and third party approvals in order to proceed with the Proposed Transaction; the benefit of the Proposed Transaction not being realized; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements and management discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") available on www.sedar.com . The risk factors identified in the financial statements and MD&A are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and Silver Viper undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silver-viper-announces-expiry-of-non-binding-loi-301735960.html

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver ViperTSXV:VIPRPrecious Metals Investing
VIPR:CA
Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper


Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Closes Private Placement

Silver Viper Closes Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 24, 2022 (the " Offering "). As announced on December 8, 2022 the Company previously issued 1,673,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $334,600 under the Offering (see press release of the Company dated December 8, 2022 for additional details).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Presents Highly Positive Geophysical and Geochemical Survey Results at La Virginia

Silver Viper Presents Highly Positive Geophysical and Geochemical Survey Results at La Virginia

  • Detailed mapping and geochemical sampling following a TITAN MT Deep Penetrating Geophysical Survey has identified new targets at El Molino , and along the Macho Libre Trend.
  • Geological mapping and rock and chip-channel sampling has outlined new targets at Los Cantiles, El Oriental and the eastern and southern sectors of Macho Libre.
  • The new prospecting area, Los Cantiles, garnered surface chip channel sample results up to 5.7 g/t gold and 148 g/t silver.
  • Dump samples up to 17.8 g/t gold and 1,001 g/t silver, and chip-channel samples up to 4.2 g/t gold and 310 g/t silver, have been located at the El Oriental Target.
  • Hydrothermal silicified breccia with up to 2.36 g/t gold and 71 g/t silver has been outlined at the Macho Libre Target.
  • At El Molino , several new structures have been outlined, containing breccias with quartz boiling type textures, with initial results up to 1.6 g/t gold and most analytical results pending.
  • At El Molino , ongoing soil sampling reveals continuous gold and silver anomalies, with supportive infill results from north-west to south-east along the trend.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities within the La Virginia Silver-Gold Project, located in Sonora, Mexico . Exploration activities continued throughout 2022 at the northern portion of the La Virginia Project, principally along the south and south-east extensions of the El Rubi Deposit.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. logo (CNW Group/Silver Viper Minerals Corp.)

In Q2 2022, Silver Viper received the TITAN MT deep-penetrating geophysical survey results from Quantec Geoscience Ltd. The geophysical survey comprised fifteen lines oriented at 51° true north and four orthogonal lines oriented at 321° true north, focused on the central area of the El Rubi Deposit, as well as the Paredones and El Molino areas. The geophysical study shows high conductivity anomalies, correlating with previously identified prospects in the area, that are associated with low-magnetic gradients. The results provide important information to refine future drilling plans, as resistivity sections revealed many sub-vertical, low-medium resistivity structures projected to more than 1.0-kilometre depth. The high conductivity anomalies connected these sub-vertical structures, bounded by major high-resistivity-plots, going deeper than 500 metres depth.  By combining the 2D and 3D combined depth-image maps, the structural and geological data, and airborne magnetic survey, we defined select targets where our exploration team has carried out detailed mapping, soil, rock, and chip-channel sampling.

The collection of geochemical samples accompanied detailed geological mapping, focusing on the structures, breccias, and geophysical anomalies. Chip, dump, and channel samples were collected around El Molino , El Rubi and the northern portion of the Macho Libre Target. The southern and southeastern portions of Macho Libre were not covered by the geophysics survey. However, geological mapping and rock, chip-channel sampling led to the definition of new targets called Los Cantiles and El Oriental, as well as new structures around the Macho Libre area.

The sampled structures around El Oriental, Los Cantiles and Macho Libre are mainly silicified hydrothermal breccias with quartz veining, like those seen in the El Rubi area. Samples around the El Molino Target show hydrothermal breccia with quartz boiling-type manifestations such as lattice and comb textures.

The Los Cantiles Target is located at the southern extension of El Rubi (south-western side of Macho Libre). The chip channel samples were collected from an irregular structure, an andesitic dyke and hydrothermal altered breccia. Fourteen of the eighteen samples returned an average grade of 1.6 g/t gold and 54.7 g/t silver and maximum values of 5.7 g/t gold and 148 g/t silver. Another breccia with quartz stockwork yielded a result of 1.69 g/t gold and 23 g/t silver.

At El Oriental, located to the south of the El Rubi deposit, silicified breccia with evident chalcopyrite and sphalerite mineralization are responsible for high gold and silver anomalies. Dump samples taken from an old shaft returned 17.8 g/t gold and 1,001 g/t silver. Furthermore, chip-channel samples returned 4.2 g/t gold and 310 g/t silver. Chip-channel samples from a second structure (El Oriental 2) returned 0.3 g/t gold and 66 g/t silver.

At Macho Libre, chip-channel sampling along several structures yielded results of 2.0 g/t gold and 116 g/t silver, 1.1 g/t gold and 4 g/t silver, and 1.0 g/t gold and 63 g/t silver. Hydrothermal breccia at the eastern portion of Macho Libre, called El Corral, displaying boiling textures (comb texture), returned 2.36 g/t gold and 71 g/t silver. A rock sample with hydrothermal breccia collected at the central Macho Libre dyke returned 0.4 g/t gold and 1.0 g/t silver.

At the El Molino Target, south-east of the El Rubi Deposit, the target is characterized by several structures with strong silicified brecciation and with evident boiling-type quartz textures. Several new structures (potential drill targets) were identified in Q4 2022. Due to lateness in the season, most of the geochemical results are pending. Initial chip-channel results on some breccias returned 1.6 g/t gold, 0.5 g/t gold, 0.3 g/t gold, and 0.2 g/t gold respectively. These initial results combined with the previously published geochemical results, confirm the El Molino Target exhibits continuously high gold and silver geochemical anomalies, south-eastward along the trend.

Additionally, the soil sampling campaign performed in November 2022 along the south-eastward extension of the El Molino trend consisted of 3 lines, approximately N 50° E, separated by 200 m , and generating a total of 60 samples. The objective was to cover the south-eastern extension of the El Molino Trend, an area that coincides with a medium-high conductivity geophysical anomaly. The results show anomalous silver and gold mineralization continues from north-west to south-east and confirms the mineralization potential of the El Molino Target.

Silver Viper plans to drill as soon as the targets are fully defined and understood. The exploration team continues with detailed mapping and sampling and await the pending analytical results.

Silver Viper's President and CEO Steve Cope states, "The ongoing exploration program is showing the potential to host significant mineralization at many locations within the Property. We look forward to testing a number of the preferred targets with the anticipation that additional discoveries will materialize".

About the Project

La Virginia is located 220 kilometres east-northeast of Hermosillo, Sonora and is prospective for low-sulphidation epithermal precious metal mineralization.  The Property and historical exploration database were acquired by way of option agreements made with two distinct parties. Gold and silver mineralization at La Virginia occurs within breccias, veins and stockworks, hosted primarily by andesitic volcanics, often in close spatial association to, or cross-cutting pre-mineral dacite dykes and controlled by fractures and faults that define the regional structural trend.  Silver Viper's reconnaissance program identified key targets and trends which are of primary interest and subsequently filed strategic reductions in claims to attain the current project surface area of 6,882 hectares.

Silver Viper has completed a total of 141 drill holes at La Virginia for a combined 44,687 metres. Exploration drilling has paused awaiting the processing of the geophysical survey data along with the interpretation of mapping and sampling data.  Drilling has been completed by Hermosillo -based drill contractor, Globexplore Drilling Corp.  Drilling by the Company to date builds upon a sizeable database of recent historical work including 52,635 metres of drill core from 188 diamond drill holes, generated by the efforts of previous operators between 2010 and 2013. The Company is expanding upon this work by continuing exploration north and south into prospective untested ground.

The 2021 mineral resource estimate was based upon drilling completed by Silver Viper between 2018 and 2021 and by previous operators between 2010 and 2013 (see news release dated May 3, 2021 ).

QA/QC

Analytical results of drilling intercepts reported by Silver Viper reflect samples of halved HQ or NQ2 diameter diamond drill core submitted directly to Bureau Veritas, Hermosillo, Sonora , Mexico.  Samples were crushed, split and pulverized as per Bureau Veritas method PRP70-250, then analyzed for gold by lead collection fire assay fusion on a 30-gram split with AAS finish, and for a multi-element suite including silver by multi-acid digestion with ICP-ES/MS finish. Samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10g/t Au or 200g/t Ag were re-tested by lead collection fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish (method code FA530).  Silver Viper monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

Silver Viper has possession of all current and historical diamond drill core and sample pulps as generated on the property since 2010.  The Company has conducted a review of the historical drilling data by physical checks of existing drill pads and drill core and verified the tenor of mineralized intervals by portable XRF on core and sample pulps.   Silver Viper has further confirmed the veracity of historical data by diamond drilling of ten core holes at Las Huatas, Con Virginia, and the northern extension of El Oriental target areas. This work confirms the accuracy of location and ranges of mineralization as indicated by the 2010-2013 database.

Tatiana Alva Jimenez , P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of the Belcarra Group Management, is the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Ongoing verification of scientific and technical information is achieved by direct involvement in exploration work, the most recent site visit was conducted in November 2022 .

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora.  The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Steve Cope
President and CEO

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements available on www.sedar.com . Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silver-viper-presents-highly-positive-geophysical-and-geochemical-survey-results-at-la-virginia-301720326.html

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/12/c1852.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Announces Extension of Non-Binding LOI with Canasil Resources

Silver Viper Announces Extension of Non-Binding LOI with Canasil Resources

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) has entered into an agreement to amend the non-binding letter of intent dated November 6, 2022 (the " LOI ") with Canasil Resources Inc. (TSXV: CLZ) (" Canasil ") with respect to the proposed acquisition (the " Proposed Transaction ") by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canasil in exchange for common shares of Silver Viper, pursuant to which the parties have extended the outside date to enter into a definitive agreement in respect of the Proposed Transaction from December 20, 2022 until January 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Minerals Announces $2 Million Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $2 Million Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX.V: VIPR, OTC: VIPRF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Enters into Letter of Intent for Proposed Acquisition of Canasil Resources and Announces Appointment of New Technical Advisor

Silver Viper Enters into Letter of Intent for Proposed Acquisition of Canasil Resources and Announces Appointment of New Technical Advisor

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated November 6, 2022 (the " LOI ") with Canasil Resources Inc. (TSXV: CLZ) (" Canasil ") with respect to the proposed acquisition (the " Proposed Transaction ") by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canasil (the " Canasil Shares ") in exchange for common shares of Silver Viper. Canasil is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned silver, gold, copper, zinc and lead exploration projects in Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico and in British Columbia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AUGUSTA GOLD COMMENTS ON TRADING ACTIVITY

 Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is issuing this press release in response to recent trading activity of its stock.

Augusta Gold Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Augusta Gold is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent decrease in the market price and increase in level of trading volume of its shares of common stock.

The Company further confirms that it has no agreements, paid research relationships or any other marketing arrangements with any parties to provide marketing services to the Company.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-comments-on-trading-activity-301733953.html

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - January 30, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to provide an outline of drilling and other exploration activities planned for the Haldane silver project in the historic Keno District, Yukon Territory. Work will include airborne electromagnetic and magnetics surveys and drilling at the high grade West Fault silver discovery and the emerging Bighorn silver target.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) (OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum") to acquire a 75% interest in the Hot Breccia porphyry copper-skarn project (the "Project" or "Hot Breccia") located in the Arizona Copper Belt which is home to some of the largest copper deposits in the world.

The Project consists of 227 mining concessions that lie about four kilometers from the historic Christmas mine which recorded production of about 481.6 Mlbs of copper from 20.2 M tons at a grade of 1.2% Cu plus significant gold and silver (Sources: Arizona Geological Society Spring Field Trip Guide in 2014). The Company has not been able to verify the production information and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Hot Breccia property. It is believed that the Hot Breccia property may contain high grade skarn mineralization similar to that originally mined at the Christmas mine and the historical information is being used by the Company solely to plan and guide future exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Engages McClelland Laboratories Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project

Nevada Sunrise Engages McClelland Laboratories Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has contracted McClelland Laboratories Inc. of Sparks, NV ("MLI") to perform metallurgical leach tests on samples of lithium mineralization intersected by the Company at the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project") in Esmeralda County Nevada. Gemini is located in the Lida Valley, approximately 25 miles (38 kilometres) southwest of the only producing lithium mine in the United States at Silver Peak, Nevada .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

"Nevada Sunrise looks forward to the ongoing collaboration between MLI and our Nevada -based metallurgical consultant, Mr. Willem Duyvesteyn ", said Warren Stanyer , President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "We anticipate that the work of MLI's technical team will provide critical information about the lithium mineralization and extractability from sample material generated during our 2022 drilling campaign, to help guide future exploration and development at Gemini."

MLI has offered metallurgical, environmental, analytical testing and consulting services to the mineral exploration industry since 1987 and operates an ISO 17025 accredited facility that provides quality laboratory services during all phases of project development and operation. Willem Duyvesteyn, M.Sc.,  is renowned as an innovator in his field of and is the primary inventor and author of over 100 patents for mineral and hydrocarbon extractive technologies, including numerous applications for the extraction and leaching of metals and minerals from ores, brines, and solutions (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated November 15, 2022 ).

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims (covering about nine square miles) located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a Bureau of Land Management land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada . Under the laws of Nevada , water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit.

In March 2022 , Nevada Sunrise began drilling geophysical targets at Gemini and intersected significant zones of lithium mineralization in sediment and groundwater in the first two holes (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated June 6, 2022 ). Drilling continues in 2023 with a Phase 2 drilling program of up to six additional holes. Final geochemical analyses for lithium-in-sediments and groundwater are pending for hole GEM23-03, which was completed in mid-December 2022 .

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur"), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the exploration plans at our Nevada lithium projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays encountered due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended September 30, 2022 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exc hange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/30/c5961.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) (OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum") to acquire a 75% interest in the Hot Breccia porphyry copper-skarn project (the "Project" or "Hot Breccia") located in the Arizona Copper Belt which is home to some of the largest copper deposits in the world.

The Project consists of 227 mining concessions that lie about four kilometers from the historic Christmas mine which recorded production of about 481.6 Mlbs of copper from 20.2 M tons at a grade of 1.2% Cu plus significant gold and silver (Sources: Arizona Geological Society Spring Field Trip Guide in 2014). The Company has not been able to verify the production information and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Hot Breccia property. It is believed that the Hot Breccia property may contain high grade skarn mineralization similar to that originally mined at the Christmas mine and the historical information is being used by the Company solely to plan and guide future exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Resources Announces Share Consolidation, Name and Symbol Change

Aben Resources Announces Share Consolidation, Name and Symbol Change

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that the Board of Directors have approved a consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated shares (the "Consolidation").

Currently, the Company has 136,697,345 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 13,669,734 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued but will instead be rounded as provided for in section 83(1) of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Completes 2022 Core Assay Program and Discovers New Vein-Hosted Gold to 32.5 g/t

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Earnings Advisory 2022 and 2023 Objectives

Electric Royalties Provides Development Update on Nine Royalties in Portfolio

Related News

Uranium Investing

Transformational Agreements Finalised In Mauritania For Tiris Project

Resource Investing

Paradox Lithium Project, USA Benchmark World Tour

rare earth investing

Key Appointments Strengthens Ionic Technologies, EU & UK Supply Chain Engagement

Lithium Investing

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

European Metals Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report December 2022

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Limited Quarterly Cash Flow Report

×