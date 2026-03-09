Silver North Signs Significant Drill and Geophysical Contracts for 2026 Silver Exploration at Haldane, YT

(TheNewswire)
-
Two year drill contract with Boart keeps 2 drills on site for 10,000 to 14,000 metres of drilling.
-
Haldane SkyTEM contract will assist in refining drill hole targeting at Main, West, Bighorn, Johnson and Middlecoff targets.
-
Airborne Geophysics contracted for the Veronica Silver Project for initial drill hole targeting.
Vancouver, BC, March 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, "Silver North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a two year drill contract with Boart Longyear ("Boart") for the fully funded 2026 and 2027 Haldane silver exploration programs. In addition, Silver North has signed contracts for airborne geophysical surveys at both it's Haldane and Veronica projects.
Jason Weber, President & CEO., noted that "We are extremely pleased to be in a strong financial position and to have the ability to lock in this two year contract with Boart for drilling at Haldane. This gives us certainty of executing our plan for 5,000 – 7,000 metres of drilling each year for potential expansion of the Main Fault where our previously announced drilling results returned from HLD25-31 include 3.2 metres averaging 2,014 g/t silver, 1.72 g/t gold, 4.73% lead and 1.1% zinc within a larger 13.15 metre intersection of 818 g/t silver, 1.39 g/t gold, 2.54% lead and 0.98% zinc. With two drills available to us, we now have the flexibility to simultaneously test our numerous exploration targets on the Haldane Project."
Haldane Drilling Contract
The drilling contract between Siver North and Boart will see two diamond drilling rigs provided for the entirety of the 2026 and 2027 field seasons. Mobilization of the two drills and supporting equipment will occur around the middle of March with the equipment ready and in position to start the drilling campaign as soon as weather and the exploration season allow. This is expected to be no later than the first week of June.
Drilling will focus on expanding the Main Fault target where all 9 holes that have reached the target have returned significant widths and grades of silver-gold-lead-zinc vein mineralization. Additional targets slated for drill testing include Bighorn where a drill discovery made in 2019 has never been followed up. The target footprint at Bighorn consists of anomalous soil geochemistry and anomalous silver bearing structures encountered in trenching over 600 metre strike length surrounding the one drill hole. Further drill meterage is reserved for refined targets from the airborne geophysical survey and associated Johnson, West Fault and Middlecoff targets.
Airborne Geophysical Survey
Silver North has also signed a contract with SkyTEM Canada Inc. ("SkyTEM") to conduct a SkyTEM312 survey over the Haldane project. The survey will consist of 100 metre spaced flight lines with 1,000 metre spaced tie lines for a total of 944 line-kilometres of survey. The survey will collect both magnetics and time domain electro-magnetic data. The purpose of the survey is to aid detailed drill hole targeting by refining the underlying geology as well as helping define Haldane's complex structural architecture.
Veronica Airborne Geophysical Survey
Silver North has also signed a contract with Geotech Ltd. ("Geotech") to conduct a VTEM survey over the Veronica project. The survey will consist of 100 metre spaced flight lines with 1,000 metre spaced tie lines for a total of 243 line-kilometres of survey. The survey will collect both magnetics and time domain electro-magnetic data. The goals for the survey are to help map the property geology that is largely obscured by overburden, and to provide information about the structural architecture of the project area, potentially revealing structures that could host mineralization. Mineralization discovered at Veronica in 2025 included a float cobble sample at the Lodge Showing that returned 2,860 g/t Ag, 0.412 g/t Au, 76.8% Pb and 0.18% Zn and a rock grab sample from an outcropping brecciated and silicified fault zone at the Cooper Showing that returned 33.17 g/t Ag, 1.36 % lead and 0.4% Zn (see news release dated December 11, 2025). The VTEM survey has the potential to directly detect potential fault hosted sulphide mineralization and sulphide bearing CRD related manto styles of mineralization in the subsurface.
About Silver North Resources Ltd.
Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane Silver Project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine project) and the Tim Silver Project (under option to Coeur Mining, Inc.). The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.
For further information, contact:
Jason Weber, President and CEO
Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications
Tel: (604) 807-7217
To learn more visit: http://www.silvernorthres.com
X: https://X.com/SilverNorthRes
LinkedIn:
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.