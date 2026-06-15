Silver North Commences Diamond Drilling at Flagship Haldane Silver Project, Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon

(TheNewswire)
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Two drill rigs operating, focused on expansion of the Main Zone and testing new targets.
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Program is fully funded for two years to drill 10,000 to 14,000 metres.
Vancouver, BC, June 15, 2026 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, "Silver North" or the "Company") announces that drilling has commenced at its 100%-owned Haldane Silver Project in the historic Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon. Two diamond drill rigs are now operating on the property and are expected to continue through the summer and into the fourth quarter of 2026. The road-accessible, 8,579 hectare Haldane Property is located 25 km west of Keno City, YT, adjacent to Hecla Mining's producing Keno Hill Silver Mine property. The Haldane Property hosts numerous occurrences of silver-lead-zinc-bearing quartz siderite veins resembling the ore-bearing veins being mined at Keno Hill.
The 2026 program is designed to achieve two parallel objectives: Main Zone expansion and new target testing. One drill will focus on expanding the Main Zone target, where the Company has identified mineralization over 100 metres of strike and approximately 300 metres downdip from surface, including a 2025 result of 13.15 metres averaging 818 g/t silver, 1.39 g/t gold, 2.54% lead and 0.98% zinc from 249.9 metres down hole in HLD25-31. The second rig will test known targets such as Bighorn, where only one hole has been drilled to date, as well as new targets generated from ongoing surface fieldwork and the Company's recently completed SkyTEM airborne geophysical survey.
"We are very excited to return to the Haldane Project on the strength of our 2025 drilling results," commented Jason Weber, President & CEO. "Hole HLD25-31 is the best hole drilled to date on the property and confirms the scale and continuity of high-grade silver mineralization at the Main Zone. With two drills turning and a robust pipeline of new targets, we believe this program has the potential to be transformational for Silver North."
In addition to diamond drilling, field crews will be ground-truthing targets generated from the SkyTEM survey, as well as conducting detailed structural and lithological mapping at the Main, West Fault, Middlecoff and other target areas to refine the structural and lithological models for these targets. It is expected that five to seven thousand metres of drilling will be completed in the 2026 campaign, which is expected to be finished in October.
About Silver North Resources Ltd.
Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane Silver Project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine project) and the Tim and Veronica silver projects in the Silvertip District of southern Yukon and northern British Columbia. At its flagship Haldane Project, the Company has made three Keno-style silver vein discoveries in only 24 drillholes. Exploration is focussed on the recent discovery at the Main Zone, where drilling has intersected high grade silver mineralization over wide intervals.
Silver North is fully funded for its 2026 and 2027 drilling campaigns and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.
For further information, contact:
Jason Weber, President and CEO
Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications
Tel: (604) 807-7217
To learn more visit: http://www.silvernorthres.com
X: https://X.com/SilverNorthRes
LinkedIn:
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