Silver North Announces Results of AGM & Engages Investor Relations Consultant

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, March 30, 2026 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, "Silver North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions at the Company's March 26, 2026 Annual General Meeting were passed with 98% support from shareholders. This includes the re-election of the following directors: Mark T. Brown, Jason Weber, Nancy Curry, Marc Blythe and Craig Lindsay. In addition, the shareholders re-appointed DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company and approved the Company's rolling incentive stock option plan, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.
The following officers were re-appointed after the Annual General Meeting: Jason Weber as President & CEO, Rob Duncan as Vice President Exploration, Winnie Wong as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.
Under the approved rolling incentive stock option plan, a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the plan. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.
Mark T. Brown, Director and Chair noted that: "Our focus is firmly on advancing the Haldane high-grade silver project in the Keno Hill district of Yukon Territory, building on the transformative progress we achieved in 2025. We expect 2026 to be another impactful year as we work to demonstrate the project's potential to host multiple high-grade silver zones along the 12 kilometres of strike identified to date. Our fully funded 2026 exploration program will test new targets and drive expansion of the high-grade discovery at the Main Zone, continuing to build value for our shareholders."
Investor Relations Agreement
Silver North is also pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ImpactDeck, a leading investor relations firm specializing in resource companies. ImpactDeck will assist Silver North in increasing its visibility within the investment community and enhancing engagement with key investors.
In consideration of the services provided, Silver North will pay ImpactDeck cash consideration of $5,000 per month, starting April 1, 2026, for an initial six-month term ending on October 1, 2026, with the option to continue on a month-to-month basis thereafter.
ImpactDeck, led by James McFarland and based in Montreal, Quebec, does not directly or indirectly have an interest in the securities of the Company.
About Silver North Resources Ltd.
Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane Silver Project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine project in Yukon's historic Keno Hill Silver District) and the Tim Silver Project (under option to Coeur Mining, Inc.). At Haldane, the Company has made three Keno Silver-style vein discoveries in only 24 drill holes, including the recent Main Zone discovery. 2026 exploration is focussed on the expansion of the Main Zone, where drilling has intersected high grade silver mineralization over wide intervals. Management has identified a cumulative prospective fault strike length of approximately 12 km, with drilling to date testing less than 1 km of this potential.
Silver North is fully funded for its 2026 and 2027 drilling campaigns and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
For further information, contact:
Jason Weber, President and CEO
Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications
Tel: (604) 807-7217
To learn more visit: http://www.silvernorthres.com
X: https://X.com/SilverNorthRes
LinkedIn:
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.
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