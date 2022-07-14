Precious MetalsInvesting News

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR; OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer" ) is pleased to announce that it has commenced an induced polarization (" IP ") resistivity survey at its past-producing Silver Strand Project in Idaho.

The IP/Resistivity technology can identify silicified quartz-hosted, sulfide-rich silver and gold mineralization up to 200 metres depth. The survey is intended to track the known mineralized zone laterally, as well as to search for parallel mineralized zones and will run concurrent with the upcoming drill program, which is expected to commence before the end of July.

The survey lines will extend 1.3 kilometres in length and data will be collected at 100 metre spaced stations with survey lines spaced 200 metres apart.

The survey will be conducted by Big Sky Geophysics, and the data collected from the survey will be used in concert with data collected from a recent drone-supported magnetic survey to assess and enhance both underground and surface targets.

"The IP survey is yet another low-cost surface exploration method we are using to better understand the potential for a district-scale mineralized system at Silver Strand," stated President and CEO Morgan Lekstrom. "The IP survey results will be analyzed together with our magnetics data to further refine surface drill targets as we work to ascertain the potential for mineralization along the 5.5 kilometre strike extent of the prospective Revett formation on the property, which is located within Idaho's Silver Valley."

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Philip Mulholland, a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists, a contractor of the Company and the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company advancing the flagship past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, as well both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Silver Hammer's primary focus is defining and developing silver deposits near past-producing mines that have not been adequately tested. The Company's portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold discoveries.

Disclaimer note: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's projects.

On Behalf of the Board of Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Morgan Lekstrom
President and CEO

Corporate Office: 551 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2C2, Canada

For investor relations inquiries, contact:

Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.
T: 604.908.1695
E: investors@silverhammermining.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Adam Bello, Primoris Group Inc.
T: 416.489.0092
E: media@primorisgroup.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad8e0454-d4ee-4f3a-a1f4-d252a5c6ecd5


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

