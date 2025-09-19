Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated June 17, 2025 and August 5, 2025, it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), issuing 26,864,491 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$1,477,547.01. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued an aggregate of 32,890,909 Units and raised total gross proceeds of CDN$1,809,000 under the Offering.

"The Company is pleased to be fully subscribed and close over CDN$1.8 million, and I am excited to continue to be a large shareholder in the Company by subscribing once again alongside our existing and new shareholders. We have had significant interest in the private placement, well above the funds raised, and truly appreciate the support in the market," commented Peter A. Ball, President & CEO. "It will be an exciting period going forward for the Company in this robust silver market, which is approaching $43 per ounce, and showing potential for additional upside in the sector for 2026 and beyond. The Company is positioned extremely well with the ability to explore its seven historical high-grade drill-ready silver mines in Idaho and Nevada within our three 100% owned silver projects, with no royalties, or cumbersome earn-in exploration agreements, or future payments required. It was a tough past twelve months, but the market is back and so is Silver Hammer!"

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.07 for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

The Second Tranche was completed in reliance on prospectus exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), and, for greater certainty, did not include any portion completed under the listed issuer financing exemption set out in Part 5A of NI 45-106. All securities issued in connection with the Second Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months, expiring on January 19, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid finder's fees consisting of CDN$44,679.40 in cash and issued 1,012,353 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to eligible finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.07 for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.

Certain directors and officers of the Company have purchased an aggregate of 2,952,310 Units under the Second Tranche. Their participation constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to insiders nor the consideration paid exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for exploration of its Silver Strand project in Idaho and its Eliza and Silverton projects in Nevada (see below), as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes.

Projects Overview:

Silverton Project, Nevada

Silver Hammer has identified several targets at its 100% owned Silverton Project in Nevada and currently has 13 drill targets identified. The Company's technical team is currently ranking and prioritizing targets at Silverton with a view towards completing a Phase I drill program in the fall of 2025. Previous exploration work, including rock and soil sampling, geologic mapping and satellite imagery, provided evidence of two separate mineralized systems: silver rich and gold rich. The volcanic-hosted gold system highlighted grades ranging from 0.06 grams per tonne ("g/t") to 6.1 g/t gold ("Au"). The silver dominated mineral system is hosted by silicified limestone with grades ranging from 0.32 g/t silver ("Ag") to 692 g/t Ag.

Silver Strand Project, Idaho

The Company plans to follow up on previous exploration results at its 100% owned Silver Strand Project in Idaho by executing an eight (8) hole exploration drill program via its Plan of Operations Permit, which was previously approved. The majority of surface samples collected across the property have returned gold and silver mineralization, and historical and recent drilling completed by Silver Hammer in 2021 and 2022, and by previous operators in 2002, highlight high-grade silver and gold mineralization below the lowest level (90 metres) of the mine. In addition, the Company has recently been approached by a local operator to review the project and to potentially mine the Silver Strand Mine for feed for their milling operation through a small miner exemption previously granted.

Highlighted historical drill results and drill results completed by Silver Hammer (2021/2022) (refer to the Company's website for detailed disclosure):

Drill Hole #Au Grade (g/t)Ag Grade (g/t)Length (m)
DDH02-001:9.7624.502.20
DDH02-003:10.20199.063.30
DDH02-004:10.90522.001.50
SS21-003:1.13 89.76 4.57
SS21-004: 5.17 18.07 1.24
SS21-005: 5.80 13.00 1.80
SS21-006: 1.29 80.85 7.93
SS21-007: 4.12 130.00 1.53
SS22-017: 2.90 Not Sig. 8.40
SS22-015:Not Sig. 613.00 0.50
SS22-018: 0.67 212.00 1.50
SS22-011: 2.00 115.00 0.70

*All reported intervals are downhole core lengths. Estimated true thickness' range from 50% to 90% depending on the angle of the drillholes. Drill holes DDH02-001, DDH02-003 and DDH02-004 were drilled by previous owner, New Jersey Mining Company in 2002.

Eliza Project, Nevada

The Company plans to follow up on the significant previous exploration results at its 100% owned Eliza Project in Nevada. Results from rock chip and grab samples (from 2021 and 2022) confirmed the existence of a well-developed silver-rich mineral system, which also showed elevated enrichments in copper (Cu), lead (Pb) and zinc (Zn):

Sample ID No. Ag (g/t)Cu (%) Zn (%) Pb (%)
EZR007 1540 6.88 7.38Not Sig.
EZR008 1410 5.40 2.60 9.05
PN662703 1290Not Sig.Not Sig.Not Sig.
PN662717 1180 7.70 13.4 11.00
PN614025 450 4.89 15.00 9.04

The Company is currently fast tracking a property-wide Plan of Operations to submit to the USFS to ensure the project can be fully explored and advanced to a drill ready state on USFS ground, while also prioritizing exploration efforts for a 2026 drill program on patented ground within the Eliza Project area that encompasses the high-grade past-producing California Mine. The Company has completed a property-wide geophysical study, and ground truthing, including geologic mapping and structural analysis, to assist in finalizing the drill targets focused on the silver-rich mineral system mentioned above.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved under the supervision of Philip Mulholland, P.Geo. Mr. Mulholland is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Technical aspects above were also previously reported in a news release dated March 27, 2023. Please refer to the Company's website at www.silverhammermining.com.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company focused on advancing past-producing high-grade silver projects in the United States. Silver Hammer controls 100% of seven previously producing silver mines which are located within the Silver Strand Project in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, and within the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in Nevada. The Company also controls the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Silver Hammer's primary focus is to explore, define and develop silver projects near past-producing mines that have not been adequately tested. The Company's portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold.

On Behalf of the Board of Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Peter A. Ball
President & CEO, Director
E: peter@silverhammermining.com

For investor relations inquiries, contact:

Peter A. Ball
President & CEO
778.344.4653
E: investors@silverhammermining.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, and other statements which are subject to a number of conditions, as described elsewhere in this news release. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and explore and develop the projects of the Company, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Not for distribution to the U.S. newswire or for dissemination in the United States


Source

hamr:ccprecious metals investingcse:hamr
HAMR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Silver Hammer Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Silver Hammer Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

(TheNewswire)

July 31, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Silver Hammer Mining Corp. ( CSE: HAMR ) (the " Company " or " Silver Hammer ") is pleased to announce that it will proceed with a non-brokered private placement of up to 27,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at CAN$0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAN$ 1,485,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Share ") and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at a price of CAN$0.07 for a period of three years from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Permitted Shafter Silver Mine Project and Announces Proposed Reorganization

Silver Hammer Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Permitted Shafter Silver Mine Project and Announces Proposed Reorganization

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement dated September 27, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire a 100% interest in the Shafter silver deposit (the "Shafter Project" or the "Project"), a previously producing high-grade silver mine located in Presidio County in Southwest Texas, from Aurcana Silver Corporation ("Aurcana") (the "Transaction"). The consideration to be paid by Silver Hammer for the Shafter Project includes cash of US$800,000 (less certain exclusivity fees and prepaid expenses), 23,000,000 shares, certain contingent payments (detailed below), and for the settlement of existing debt, the issuance of $4,000,000 in secured convertible debentures and 8,000,000 units (each comprising of a common share and ½ warrant at $0.33 for 2 years).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Mining Reports Positive Preliminary Results of Property-Wide Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at Its Eliza High-Grade Silver and Copper Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Reports Positive Preliminary Results of Property-Wide Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at Its Eliza High-Grade Silver and Copper Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce it has recently completed a property-wide aerial magnetic-radiometric survey at its Eliza Silver Project near Ely, Nevada. The preliminary results are encouraging and identify extensions to existing targets and highlight multiple new priority exploration targets. The final results are currently being processed by Condor North Consulting ULC.

"We are pleased to highlight the positive results of the property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at our high-grade silver and copper Eliza Project," commented President & CEO Peter A. Ball. "The Company continues to push forward with its 'Plan of Operations' permitting and evaluation of the Eliza Project. Current observations highlight strong correlation between historical and recent surface sampling, mapping and structural analysis and the June 2023 preliminary geophysical surveys. With the addition of new potential drill targets being identified, we look forward to the final technical analysis of the raw data to assist in the next steps at Eliza."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Mining Commences Property-Wide Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at Its Eliza High-Grade Silver and Copper Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Commences Property-Wide Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at Its Eliza High-Grade Silver and Copper Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announced that it has commenced a property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at its 100%-owned high-grade Eliza Project in Nevada. The geophysical survey that commenced at the Silverton Project is now complete and awaiting analysis. The Company has engaged Precision GeoSurveys to complete surveys at both its Silverton and Eliza projects in Nevada.

"We are pleased to commence an airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at our high-grade silver and copper Eliza Project ahead of schedule," commented, President & CEO, Peter A. Ball. "With the completion of a survey at our Silverton Project a few days ago, we continue to accelerate exploration efforts at our projects in Nevada, as we prepare for a busy season at our three projects located in Idaho and Nevada. Eliza continues to be of high interest to explore noting the significant silver and copper grades sampled in 2022. After the Eliza geophysical survey, the Company will be onsite in June in Idaho at our Silver Strand Project completing a property review based on the 15 priority exploration targets identified from the spring data compilation of the last 20 plus years of geophysical surveys."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Mining Corp.: Invitation to 121 Mining Investment New York

Silver Hammer Mining Corp.: Invitation to 121 Mining Investment New York

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the Nutmeg Mountain gold project (the " Project ", " Nutmeg Mountain ") in Idaho.

Key Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Obtains 2-Year Extension of Drilling Permit for Gold Mountain Project

Element79 Gold Corp Obtains 2-Year Extension of Drilling Permit for Gold Mountain Project

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 16, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) (OTC:ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") is pleased to announce that it has secured a two-year extension of its drilling permit for its 100%-owned Gold Mountain Project (formerly known as Long Peak), located along the prolific Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, USA.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Inc., (the company) further to its news releases dated March 26, 2025, June 25, 2025 and August 12, 2025, announces it has further amended terms of the acquisition from Peruvian Metals Corp. (Peruvian) for the Maria Norte project, located in the District of Huachocopla, Huancavelica, Peru.

Subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals, including that of the exchange, the amended terms of the transaction with Peruvian includes the issuance of an adjusted number of payment securities to be 9.9% of the Issued capital shares of the company up to but not exceeding four million shares calculated on the date immediately following the completion and closing of a financing announced on September 11, 2025, to be issued to Peruvian and including payment by Rio Silver to Peruvian in the amount of $22,500 (U.S.), paid, along with semi-annual payments of $25,000 (U.S.) in the aggregate amount of $250,000 (U.S.) will remain as option payments. All other prior released terms of the transaction have been eliminated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Maiden Drilling Returns 4.11 g/t Au over 31.3 Metres in Drillhole #5 and 3.35 g/t Au over 14.8 Metres in Drillhole #4 at Moray Gold Project

New Break Maiden Drilling Returns 4.11 g/t Au over 31.3 Metres in Drillhole #5 and 3.35 g/t Au over 14.8 Metres in Drillhole #4 at Moray Gold Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its maiden diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray") located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The six hole, 1,502 metre diamond drilling program completed by Enviro North Exploration Inc. out of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, was completed between July 12 and August 14, 2025.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces results from a saprolite interval of the initial drill hole, 25RADD-001, at the Randy's Pit target located on a 4.5-kilometre mineralized trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. The hole intersected 11.5 metres (m) of 3.64 grams per tonne (gt) gold* in weathered mineralized saprolite from a quartz and gossan (oxidizedsulfide relicts-rich) ore zone.

The hole is 300 m north of Randy's Pit and 280 m north of the high-grade grab samples of up to 76.6 g/t gold reported in Sranan's new release dated July 31, 2025, where shafts were being excavated. Hole AP12-14 drilled by Iamgold in 2012 is nearby and also reported similar high-grade gold values and similar thicknesses in the saprolite, including an intersection of 13.5 m of 4.17 g/t gold1.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Industrial Metals Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars On Report, HPA Scoping Study

rare earth investing

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Lithium Investing

Landsat Data Shaping Lithium-Mining Plans at Nevada’s Thacker Pass

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Letter of Intent to Option Rocas Uranium Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin