Silver Elephant Provides Early Warning Disclosure on Disposition of Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. Common Shares

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF,OTC:SILEF) (OTCQB: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") announces the disposition of an aggregate of 750,946 common shares of Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) ("Oracle"), completed on April 6 and April 7, 2026 ("Common Shares"). The Common Shares were sold through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at $0.04 per Common Share for total consideration of $30,037.84 (the "Transaction").

Prior to the Transaction, the Company owned 12,200,110 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.13% of the issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis. The disposed Common Shares represent approximately 0.62% of the issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis. Following the Transaction, the Company holds 11,449,164 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.50% of the outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis.

The Transaction was completed for general working capital purposes. The Company may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of additional securities of Oracle, depending on market and other conditions.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report containing additional information will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the early warning report may be obtained, following its filing, on Oracle's SEDAR+ profile.

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its silver-lead-zinc project in Bolivia

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

Silver Elephant Mining CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"
CEO and Executive Chairman

For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations:
+1.604.569.3661
info@silverelef.com
www.silverelef.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Such forward-looking information, which reflects management's expectations regarding Silver Elephant's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, is based on certain factors and assumptions and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and should not be read as guarantees of future performance, events or results, and may not be indicative of whether such events or results will actually be achieved. A number of risks and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: market conditions; changes in business plans; ability to secure sufficient financing to advance the Company's mining projects; and general economic conditions. Additional risk factors about the Company are set out in its latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis and annual information form available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions by management as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking information included herein. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information in this news release to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date of this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293003

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver Elephant MiningELEF:CCtsx:elefprecious metals investing
ELEF:CC
The Conversation (0)
Centurion Announces $300,000 Private Placement

Centurion Announces $300,000 Private Placement

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce it has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing for $300,000 priced at $.05 per Unit.Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable at... Keep Reading...
2026 Mosseau Discovery Drill Plan: Pursue the Discovery Hole

2026 Mosseau Discovery Drill Plan: Pursue the Discovery Hole

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 16, 2026 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its geological team has now been able to define fifty (50) drill targets along the 32-kilometre length of the... Keep Reading...
Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE

Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MREDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
AQN: Drillforce Secures 3YR Supply Agreement with Brightstar

AQN: Drillforce Secures 3YR Supply Agreement with Brightstar

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AQN: Drillforce Secures 3YR Supply Agreement with BrightstarDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Laurion Announces Voting Results For Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

Laurion Announces Voting Results For Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO - (April 15, 2026) TheNewswire Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME and OTCPINK: LMEFF,OTC:LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation that was held... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LFLR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LFLR

Trading resumes in: Company: LaFleur Minerals Inc. CSE Symbol: LFLR All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 12:00 PM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Centurion Announces $300,000 Private Placement

Coelacanth Energy Announces Bought Deal Financing of C$60 Million

Trials to Further Validate PFS Process Design

Ground Magnetics Underway at Agdz Cu-Ag Project

Related News

potash investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Highfield Climbs Amid Spiking Fertilizer Prices

energy investing

Coelacanth Energy Announces Bought Deal Financing of C$60 Million

uranium investing

Uranium Royalty's US$1.1 Billion Sweetwater Deal Fuels Nuclear Growth

lithium investing

Trials to Further Validate PFS Process Design

copper investing

Ground Magnetics Underway at Agdz Cu-Ag Project

oil and gas investing

Trillion Energy Announces Independent Resource Evaluation

nickel investing

Indonesian Nickel Processors Face Output Cuts Amid Benchmark Price Revision