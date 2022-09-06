Phosphate Investing News


Silver Eagle Mines (CSE:SEM) implements a straightforward business quarry strategy, “Blow it up. Dig it up. Grind it up. Bag It up. And Ship it out by rail,” by using a direct-ship, pit-run system that brings truly organic, direct to application phosphorus to market. The companyfocuses on producing the only certified raw rock organic phosphate eligible for organic farming in the United States.

The organic food market in the United States is growing because of factors such as increasing health awareness among consumers and increasing environmental concerns due to the heavy use of pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and other chemicals in conventional farming. As a reagent, raw rock organic phosphate from Murdock Mountain is perfectly suited to regenerate soil to serve the fast growing organic food market.

Murdock Mountain

Company Highlights

  • Silver Eagle Mines has a unique asset containing raw phosphate ore suitable for direct application in organic farming.
  • Once in production, the company will produce the only large scale, certified organic phosphate in the United States.
  • Raw organic phosphate from Murdock Mountain is perfectly suited to serve the fast growing US$59.28 billion organic food market.
  • The company aims to complete a NI-43-101 resource related Premlinary Economic Estimate (PEA) by Q3-4 in 2023 and Q1-3/2022 carry out an exploration program to confirm and extend the known deposit.
  • The company’s project, Murdock Mountain, produces phosphate ore that does not require costly processing before it is usable.

Nutrien Announces Appointment of Ken Seitz as President and CEO

Strong leadership advances Nutrien's strategy to safely and sustainably feed a growing world

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR), the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Ken Seitz as its President and CEO, effective August 8, 2022. Mr. Seitz will also join the Nutrien Board of Directors. The announcement follows an extensive seven-month global search including internal and external candidates led by the Board and supported by a world-class executive recruitment firm with a dedicated agriculture and chemical practice.

Nutrien Delivers Record First Half Earnings and Expects Strong Second Half

Nutrien is accelerating growth initiatives and announces intention to complete its existing 10 percent share repurchase program in 2022

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

Nutrien to Acquire Brazilian Ag Retailer Casa do Adubo

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Brazilian company Casa do Adubo S.A. (Casa do Adubo). The acquisition includes 39 retail locations, under the brand Casa do Adubo, and 10 distribution centers, under the brand Agrodistribuidor Casal, in the states of Acre, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Pará, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, São Paulo and Tocantins.

The transaction supports Nutrien's Retail growth strategy in Brazil. The acquisition of Casa do Adubo is expected to result in additional run-rate sales of approximately US$400 million, increasing total Nutrien Ag Solutions annual sales in Latin America to approximately US$2.2 billion. Upon completion of the acquisition of Casa do Adubo, Nutrien expects to surpass its stated target of US$100 million of adjusted EBITDA in Brazil by 2023.

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on second quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8683. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

Nutrien Announces Plans to Increase Fertilizer Production Capability and Return Additional Capital to Shareholders

Ramping up potash production capability to 18 million tonnes by 2025 and planning for approximately $2 billion in additional share repurchases in 2022

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today it plans to increase fertilizer production capability in response to structural changes in global energy, agriculture and fertilizer markets. The company is hosting a virtual investor update meeting today at 10:30 am EDT and will provide details on its strategic growth and capital allocation plans at this event.

Nutrien Announces Intention to Build World's Largest Clean Ammonia Production Facility

Evaluating existing Geismar, Louisiana site to produce 1.2 million tonnes of clean ammonia annually

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it is evaluating Geismar, LA as the site to build the world's largest clean ammonia facility. Building on the company's expertise in low-carbon ammonia production, clean ammonia will be manufactured using innovative technology to achieve at least a 90 percent reduction in CO 2 emissions. The project will proceed to the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase, with a final investment decision expected to follow in 2023. If approved, construction of the approximately US$2 billion facility would begin in 2024 with full production expected by 2027.

