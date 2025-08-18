Silver Dollar Announces AGM Results

Silver Dollar Announces AGM Results

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forth at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held on August 15, were approved by its shareholders by not less than 99.76% of the votes representing approximately 30.58% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

The approved resolutions included the reappointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company, and setting the number of directors at four with the election of Guillermo Lozano-Chavez (an independent director), Gregory Lytle (a new non-independent director), Bruce MacLachlan (a new independent director), and J.J. (Jeff) Smulders (a non-independent director) to Silver Dollar's Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the entire team, I would like to welcome Bruce MacLachlan to the Company," said Greg Lytle, President & CEO of Silver Dollar. "I would also like to thank former director Mike Romanik, who did not stand for re-election, for his service to the Company and wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

About Bruce MacLachlan

Bruce brings over four decades of experience in mineral exploration to the Company, with a strong track record of guiding projects from grassroots discovery to advanced-stage development. His career includes roles as Geological Technician/Prospector with Noranda, Hemlo Gold, and Battle Mountain Gold; Project Manager with CanAlaska Uranium; and Exploration Manager with Noront Resources and Rare Earth Metals. Since 2001, Bruce has served as President and CEO of Emerald Geological Services, and in August 2024, he was appointed President and COO of TSX Venture-listed Bold Ventures Inc.

About Gregory Lytle

Greg has been advising mineral exploration companies for more than 20 years. He joined the Company as a consultant prior to its initial public offering in May 2020 and was appointed President and CEO in March 2025. As Managing Director of Lytle & Associates, a corporate communications and advisory firm supporting public and private enterprises for over 30 years, Greg's experience spans technology, biotech, real estate, publishing, and mineral exploration. He has facilitated the raising of over $100 million in funding for clients and initiated relationships with industry leaders including American Express, GE, Intel Capital, and Morgan Stanley. Greg also serves as President, CEO, and Director of TSX Venture-listed Gold Finder Resources Ltd.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on two of North America's premier mining regions: Idaho's prolific Silver Valley and the Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt. Our portfolio includes the advanced-stage Ranger-Page and La Joya projects, along with the early-stage Nora project. The Company's financial backers include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, our largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can visit our website at silverdollarresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at x.com/SilverDollarRes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Gregory Lytle"

Gregory Lytle,
President, CEO & Director
Silver Dollar Resources Inc.
Direct line: (604) 839-6946
Email: greg@silverdollarresources.com
179 - 2945 Jacklin Road, Suite 416
Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262740

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

