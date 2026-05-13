Silver Crown Royalties Reports First Quarter Results And Delivers Record Quarterly Revenues

Silver Crown Royalties Reports First Quarter Results And Delivers Record Quarterly Revenues

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties
 

TORONTO, ON, May 13, 2026 - TheNewswire Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF, OTCQX: SLCRF, BF: QS0) ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") is pleased to announce it released and filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, and management's discussion & analysis, for the quarter ended March 31st, 2026 on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the company website (SilverCrownRoyalties.com). All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL AND CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Record Quarterly Revenue: Generated $665,854 in royalty revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing a 119% increase compared to $304,408 in Q1 2025. 

  • Growth initiatives:Successfully closed two strategic private placements in early 2026, including a significant investment from prominent mining investor Michael Gentile. Mr. Gentile was concurrently appointed as Strategic Advisor to strengthen the company's royalty sourcing capabilities and capital markets expertise. 

  • Improved total loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $654,071, which compares to a loss of $353,235 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $2,913,156 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. 

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:

 

Quarter ended March 31, 2026

Quarter ended December 31, 2025

Quarter ended March 31, 2025

Attributable Silver Deliveries (oz)

5,798(1)

6,684

6,703

% Change (Year over Year)

 

-13%

-14%

Revenue

$665,854(2)

$410,438

$304,408

% Change (Year over Year)

 

62%

119%

(1)No. of ounces received per royalty agreements were higher by 783 ounces, but were accounted into a different period due to timing differences

(2) The Minimum Payment due for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on the Company's royalty on the PGDM Complex owned by a subsidiary Pilar Gold Inc. remains overdue and outstanding

 SILVER OUNCES AND REVENUE GROWTH PROFILE:

Peter Bures, SCRi's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The first quarter of this year was transformative for our Company as we generated record quarterly revenues and we welcomed Michael Gentile to our Advisory team. We currently have over C$15 million in cash and silver bullion in treasury, with an additional C$20 million of in the money warrants. We expect to generate positive cash flow from operations this quarter as our royalty partners' production profile improves and minimum delivery ounce payment obligations begin at PPX Mining's Igor 4 Project."

For complete details, please refer to the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at silvercrownroyalties.com.

ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.

Founded by seasoned industry professionals, Silver Crown Royalties (Cboe: SCRI | OTCQX: SLCRF | BF: QS0) is a publicly traded silver royalty company dedicated to generating free cash flow. Silver Crown currently holds five silver royalties. Its business model offers investors exposure to precious metals, providing a natural hedge against currency devaluation while mitigating the adverse effects of production-related cost inflation. Silver Crown strives to minimize the economic burden on mining projects while simultaneously maximizing shareholder returns. For further information, please contact:

Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO

T: (416) 481-1744 | pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com    

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, "We expect to generate positive cash from operations this quarter as our royalty partners' production profile improves and minimum delivery ounce payment obligations begin at PPX Mining's Igor 4 Project" and the Company anticipates significantly higher royalty payments under the PPX Royalty with the minimum payment obligations commencing on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRI will purchase silver and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRI's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRI to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of silver and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRI; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRI's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRI has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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