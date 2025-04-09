Silver Crown Royalties Purchases 1,000 Ounces of Physical Silver

Silver Crown Royalties Purchases 1,000 Ounces of Physical Silver

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI, OTCQX: SLCRF, BF: QS0 ) ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" the "Corporation" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the purchase of 1,000 ounces of physical silver in the spot market as part of its silver exposure strategy


Click Image To View Full Size


Click Image To View Full Size

The purchase was completed at an average price of $30.65 per ounce and reflects an 8% discount to 20-day VWAP and an 11% discount to recent highs. The average price was based on spot price of US$30.15 per ounce plus a premium of US$0.50 per ounce, for a total investment of US$30,650. The physical silver will be stored with Money Metals Depository LLC, with the exact location to be confirmed, potentially at a designated sub-custodian facility managed by the depository.

Photo Credit: MoneyMetals.com

Peter Bures, Silver Crown's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We strive to maintain an adequate working capital position of at least six months. We feel it is only prudent as a silver only royalty company to convert a portion of that cash to physical silver. SCRi's ultimate vision is to provide a vehicle that serves as a hedge against currency devaluation, and we therefore feel it would be hypocritical to have exposure to 100% fiat money. We appreciate our investors want exposure to silver, not fiat, which they can achieve easily without our assistance. The purchase was made with a cash payment received from PPX effectively converting a cash payment to physical silver bullion delivery."

ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.

Founded by industry veterans, Silver Crown Royalties ( Cboe: SCRI | OTCQX: SLCRF | BF: QS0 ) is a publicly traded, silver royalty company. Silver Crown (SCRi) currently has four silver royalties of which three are revenue-generating. Its business model presents investors with precious metals exposure that allows for a natural hedge against currency devaluation while minimizing the negative impact of cost inflation associated with production. SCRi endeavors to minimize the economic impact on mining projects while maximizing returns for shareholders. For further information, please contact:

Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO

Telephone: (416) 481-1744

Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, SCRi's ultimate vision is to provide a vehicle that serves as a hedge against currency devaluation, and we therefore feel it would be hypocritical to have exposure to 100% fiat money . Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRi will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRi's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRi to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRi; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRi's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRi undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Silver Crown RoyaltiesSCRI:CCCboe:SCRIPrecious Metals Investing
SCRI:CC
Silver Crown Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver Crown Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties


Keep reading...Show less

Creating the world’s premier silver-only royalty company

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Closing of Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Closing of Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - March 31, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI, OTCQX: SLCRF, BF: QS0 ) (" Silver Crown ", " SCRi ", or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its non-brokered offering of units ("Units ") that was previously announced on February 6, 2025 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SCRi Announces Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth Averaging 300% Year on Year

SCRi Announces Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth Averaging 300% Year on Year

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Confirms Receipt of Royalty Payments and Provides Update

Silver Crown Confirms Receipt of Royalty Payments and Provides Update

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - March 21, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI, OTCQX: SLCRF, BF: QS0 ) ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" the "Corporation" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the receipt of payments on its producing royalties. PPX Mining Corp. (" PPX ") has paid the royalty due to SCRi for the period ending March 31, 2025 in full in the amount of US$40,672.70 several weeks before it was due. Additionally, Elk Gold Mining Corp. (" Elk Gold "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Mountain Mining Corp. (" GMTN "), has paid the first C$29,811.99 of its royalty payment due for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Pursuant to a letter agreement dated February 5, 2025, SCRi agreed to delay Elk Gold's payment of the residual $30,070.25 royalty payment due to SCRi for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 until March 31, 2025.  SCRi anticipates that Elk Gold will pay this residual amount owing on or before March 31, 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Closes First Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver Crown Royalties Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Closes First Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 24, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" the "Corporation" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. (" Investor Cubed ") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada. The terms of the consulting agreement with Investor Cubed (the " Agreement ") provide for up to a one-year term (terminable at SCRi's option after three months), provides for cash compensation of C$10,000 per month payable by Silver Crown to Investor Cubed for services rendered pursuant to the terms of the Agreement. Subject to approval by Cboe Canada Inc., Investor Cubed will also be entitled to 25,000 common shares of Silver Crown to be issued in equal quarterly instalments over the one-year term subject to termination clause under the Agreement.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Announces Updates to Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Updates to Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - FEBRUARY 18, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" the "Corporation" or the "Company" ) is pleased to provide an update on its non-brokered offering (the " Offering ") of units (" Units ") for gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 that was previously announced on February 6, 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 16th

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 16th

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

April 10th, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Resources Rising Stars Gather Round Conference Presentation

Resources Rising Stars Gather Round Conference Presentation

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Resources Rising Stars Gather Round Conference Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Shallow, high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Shallow, high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Shallow, high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Download the PDF here.

1911 Gold Successfully Re-Enters the True North Mine and Receives Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Grant

1911 Gold Successfully Re-Enters the True North Mine and Receives Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Grant

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB; OTCQB: AUMBF) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the re-commissioning of the True North mine hoist system in the A Shaft and is now focused on completing all necessary electrical and mechanical work down to Level 16 of the underground mine. Several levels within the True North Mine are now accessible for rehabilitation, including Level 16 at a depth of 695 m below surface, and will be used for our underground drilling to reach key targets identified by the exploration team, including following the SAM Southeast and West targets to depth.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Drills 8.85 Metres Grading 25.0 g/t Gold and 768 g/t Silver at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Heliostar Drills 8.85 Metres Grading 25.0 g/t Gold and 768 g/t Silver at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 8.85m grading 25.0 g/t gold and 768 g/t silver
  • 8.55m grading 5.52 g/t gold and 121 g/t silver
  • 3.5m grading 5.41 g/t gold and 87 g/t silver
  • 5.5m grading 11.1 g/t gold
  • 2.9m grading 10.5 g/t gold
  • 4.6m grading 5.78 g/t gold
  • 5.75m grading 4.72 g/t gold
  • Higher-grade intercepts demonstrate underground potential beyond the current open pit
  • The success of this drill program called for additional step-out drilling. Results for these drill holes are expected in Q2, 2025
  • La Colorada technical report update incorporating these results is expected in mid-2025

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from a 12,500-metre drilling program at the La Colorada Mine in Sonora, Mexico. La Colorada restarted production in early January 2025, and the current drill program is intended to expand the mineral reserves ahead of an updated technical report and expansion decision planned for mid-2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BTR commences Fish Mine on schedule and under budget

BTR commences Fish Mine on schedule and under budget

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced BTR commences Fish Mine on schedule and under budget

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Silver Crown Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver Crown Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Syntheia Provides Telemarketer Services for Political Campaign in British Columbia

Forte Minerals Provides Update on Planned Drill Program at Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and First Tranche Closing

Major Finland Gold Transaction

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Tethys Petroleum Surges 122 Percent

Gold Investing

Will Rhind: Gold at All-time High, but Price Still Looks Undervalued

Resource Investing

Trade War Redux: US and China Dig In as Tariff Tensions Spiral to New Heights

Resource Investing

CNN Fear and Greed Index Plunges to Lowest in Five Years — What it Means for Global Markets

Iron Investing

Rio Tinto Spends Record AU$10.3 Billion with Western Australian Suppliers in 2024

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,200 for First Time

Silver Investing

5 Top Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

×