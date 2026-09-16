Silver Crown Royalties Completes Third 1% Nsr Titiminas Royalty Acquisition

(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, ON, September 16, 2026 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF, OTCQX: SLCRF, BF: QS0) ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a third existing privately held 1% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") on Titiminas Silver Inc.'s (TSXV: TITI) ("Titiminas Silver") Madre Sierra deposit (the "Project") in Jauja, Peru, further to its news release dated September 3, 2026.
Under the terms of the Acquisition, Silver Crown acquired the Royalty for cash consideration of US$2,000,000 paid at closing ("Closing"), plus US$1,000,000 satisfied through the issuance of 38,401 units of Silver Crown (each, a "Unit"), with each Unit comprised of one common share of Silver Crown (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant, issued at a price per Unit equal to the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on Cboe Canada for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of the definitive royalty purchase and sale agreement dated September 2, 2026 (the "Closing Issue Price"). Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price equal to 150% of the Closing Issue Price for a period of 24 months following Closing.
In addition, Silver Crown will pay up to US$1,000,000 of contingent consideration, to be satisfied through the issuance of additional units on the same one-share-and-one-half-warrant basis, payable upon Silver Crown's receipt of the first royalty payment under the Royalty following not less than 30 days of continuous production at the Project at a rate of at least 70 tonnes per day. Any such units will be issued at a price per unit equal to the five-trading-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares immediately preceding that trigger date, with each whole warrant exercisable at 150% of such price for a period of 24 months following the trigger date.
All securities issued in connection with the Acquisition were issued on a prospectus-exempt basis, subject to applicable statutory hold periods and resale restrictions, and were approved for issuance by Cboe Canada. The Royalty is registered on title to the Project, and registration of the assignment of the Royalty to Silver Crown will follow in the ordinary course.
ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.
Founded by seasoned industry professionals, Silver Crown Royalties (Cboe: SCRI | OTCQX: SLCRF | BF: QS0) is a publicly traded silver royalty company dedicated to generating free cash flow. Silver Crown currently holds eight silver royalties. Its business model offers investors exposure to precious metals, providing a natural hedge against currency devaluation while mitigating the adverse effects of production-related cost inflation. Silver Crown strives to minimize the economic burden on mining projects while simultaneously maximizing shareholder returns. For further information, please contact:
Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO
T: (416) 481-1744 | pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the payment of the contingent consideration and the issuance of additional units in satisfaction thereof, the achievement of the production levels required to trigger the contingent consideration, the receipt of future royalty payments under the Royalty, the completion of the registration of the assignment of the Royalty to Silver Crown with SUNARP, and the potential consolidation or restructuring of the Madre Sierra royalties. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRI will purchase silver and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRI's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRI to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of silver and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRI; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRI's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRI has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
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