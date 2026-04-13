Silver Crown Royalties Announces $4.5m Fully Allocated Private Placement at Premium to Market

(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - April 13, 2026 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF, OTCQX: SLCRF, BF: QS0) ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") is pleased to announce a fully allocated non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") for gross proceeds of approximately C$4,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering consists of 321,429 Common Shares to be issued to strategic investors at a price of $14.00 per Common Share (the "Offering Price"). The Offering Price represents a 5% premium to the closing price of the Common Shares on the Cboe Canada Exchange on April 10, 2026, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Offering.
The Offering is expected to close on or about April 17, 2026, and is subject to customary closing conditions including all necessary regulatory approvals. Common Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.
No finder's fees or other consideration is payable by the Corporation in connection with the Offering.
Peter Bures, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, commented: "We are excited to announce this fully allocated minimally dilutive equity financing at a premium to market. The proceeds will fully finance our pipeline of growth opportunities to our unaffected share price. This endorsement by sophisticated mining investors strongly supports our view that our shares remain significantly undervalued in this unprecedented precious metals bull market. When combined with our nearly C$10m cash in hand, the proceeds will fully finance our pipeline of growth opportunities."
ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.
Founded by seasoned industry professionals, Silver Crown Royalties (Cboe: SCRI | OTCQX: SLCRF | BF: QS0) is a publicly traded silver royalty company dedicated to generating free cash flow. Silver Crown (SCRi) currently holds five silver royalties. Its business model offers investors exposure to precious metals, providing a natural hedge against currency devaluation while mitigating the adverse effects of production-related cost inflation. SCRi strives to minimize the economic burden on mining projects while simultaneously maximizing shareholder returns. For further information, please contact:
Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO
Telephone: (416) 481-1744
Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the Offering is expected to close on or about April 17, 2026, and is subject to customary closing conditions including all necessary regulatory approvals; Common Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance; the proceeds will fully finance our pipeline of growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRI will purchase silver and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRI's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRI to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of silver and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRI; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRI's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRI has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.