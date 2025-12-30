Silver Bear Announces the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Results

Silver Bear Resources Plc (" Silver Bear " or the " Company ") (TSX: SBR) announces the voting results of its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") held today in Moscow, Russia. A total of 424,140,350 ordinary shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 62.53% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedar+.com .

Matter Voted On

Votes FOR

Votes

WITHHELD / AGAINST

Non-Votes

Number

%

Number

%

All resolutions were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

Proxies were lodged for the resolutions as follows:

Ordinary Resolution 1 – Receiving the Financial Statements of the Corporation

420,899,830

100.00

0

0.00

3,238,059

Ordinary Resolution 2 – A ppointing Auditors

423,158,491

100.00

0

0.00

0

Ordinary Resolution 3 – Approving Auditors' Remuneration

420,797,133

99.98

105,158

0.02

3,238,059

Ordinary Resolution 4 – Re-electing Vadim Ilchuk as a director of the Corporation

420,721,200

99.96

181,091

0.04

3,238,059

Ordinary Resolution 5 – Re-electing Alexey Sotskov as a director of the Corporation

420,721,200

99.96

181,091

0.04

3,238,059

Ordinary Resolution 6 – Electing Nikolay Grigoriev as a director of the Corporation

420,794,800

99.97

107,491

0.03

3,238,059

Ordinary Resolution 7 – Authorising the allotment of shares of the Corporation

420,695,033

99.95

207,258

0.05

3,238,059

Special Resolution 8 – Approving the disapplication of pre-emptive rights

420,695,033

99.95

207,258

0.05

3,238,059

Note:

(1)

Voting on all Resolutions at the Meeting was conducted by a show of hands. The voting results on these matters represent the proxy votes entitled to vote at the Meeting.

About Silver Bear

Silver Bear (TSX: SBR) is focused on the development of its wholly-owned Mangazeisky Silver Project, covering a licence area of approximately 570 km 2 that includes the high-grade Vertikalny deposit, located 400 km north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha within the Russian Federation. As of April 2018, the Company attained first silver production as a result of commissioning activities and on 1 July 2019 the Company achieved full commercial production. Other information relating to Silver Bear is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company's website at www.silverbearresources.com .

Vadim Ilchuk
President and CEO
info@silverbearresources.com

Mikhail Ilyin
CFO
milyin@silverbearresources.com

Silver Bear ResourcesSBR:CCTSX:SBRPrecious Metals Investing
SBR:CC
