Silver Added to USGS 2025 List of Critical Minerals

Silver Added to USGS 2025 List of Critical Minerals

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that the US Department of the Interior has added 10 minerals, including silver, to the US Geological Survey ("USGS") 2025 List of Critical Minerals. For the first time, silver is recognized as having growing importance to US economic and national security. This inclusion signals enhanced government focus on securing domestic supply chains through enhanced permitting, subsidies, and strategic stockpiling initiatives.

"Apollo Silver welcomes the US government's efforts to strengthen domestic silver mining by placing silver on the USGS List of Critical Minerals," stated Ross McElroy, President and CEO of Apollo Silver. "This development will not only bring increased investor attention to the sector but will also help boost Apollo's profile of its Calico Silver Project, which hosts the country's 2nd largest primary silver deposit in the US. The inclusion of silver on the Critical Minerals List strengthens the project's case for consideration under the Fast-41 program, a US government initiative aimed at streamlining permitting processes for critical and resource projects. With the US importing 64% of its silver consumption in 2024, this designation emphasizes silver's strategic value and irreplaceable role across both industrial and defense industries."

Apollo Silver's Calico Project, located in San Bernardino County, California, recently announced its updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), with a combined Measured and Indicated total of 55 million tonnes ("Mt") at a grade of 71 grams per tonne ("g/t") for a total of 125 million ounces ("Moz") of silver ("Ag"), and an Inferred total of 17.6 Mt at a grade of 71g/t Ag for a total of 58 Moz Ag (see Apollo's news release dated September 4, 2025, and October 16, 2025).

About Critical Minerals

The Energy Act of 2020 defined critical minerals as those commodities that are essential to the economic or national security of the US; have a supply chain that is vulnerable to disruption; and serve an essential function in the manufacturing of a product, the absence of which would have significant consequences for the economic or national security of the US. 1

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Isabelle Lépine, M.Sc., P.Geo., Apollo Silver's Director, Mineral Resources. Ms. Lépine is a registered professional geologist in British Columbia and a QP as defined by NI 43-101 and is not independent of the Company.

ABOUT Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver is advancing the second largest undeveloped primary silver projects in the US. The Calico Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite and zinc credits – recognized as critical minerals essential to the U.S. energy, industrial and medical sectors. The Company also holds an option on the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major carbonate replacement (CRD) deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an experienced and award-winning management team, Apollo Silver is well positioned to advance the assets and deliver value through exploration and development.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ross McElroy
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@apollosilver.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 https://www.usgs.gov/programs/mineral-resources-program/science/about-2025-list-critical-minerals


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Apollo SilverAPGO:CATSXV:APGOPrecious Metals Investing
APGO:CA
Apollo Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Apollo Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Apollo Silver (TSXV:APGO)

Apollo Silver

Advancing two significant silver projects in the US and Mexico

Advancing two significant silver projects in the US and Mexico Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Closes $26.78 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Closes $26.78 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce the Company has closed the final tranche of its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Upsized Offering"), raising gross proceeds of $1,641,503... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Closes Initial $25 Million Tranche of Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Closes Initial $25 Million Tranche of Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce the Company has closed the first tranche, representing the majority of its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Upsized Offering"), raising... Keep Reading...
Apollo Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Calico Silver Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Apollo Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Calico Silver Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has filed the independent technical report for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or the "Calico Project"). The report titled... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Meets Top County Leaders at San Bernardino County Forum

Apollo Silver Meets Top County Leaders at San Bernardino County Forum

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOD, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it was invited to participate in an industry luncheon with the San Bernardino County's (the "County") new Land Use Director, Miguel Figueroa, on September 30, 2025. The... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Announces Upsize of Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Announces Upsize of Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand from current shareholders, the Company has elected to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement... Keep Reading...
High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok Prospect

High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok Prospect

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok ProspectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resources

Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resources

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resourcesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NAU

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NAU

Trading resumes in: Company: Nevgold Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: NAU All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 11:00 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...
NevGold Announces C$10M Brokered Private Placement Financing

NevGold Announces C$10M Brokered Private Placement Financing

"NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES." Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. (the... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces significant diamond drill results from the Randy's Pit target at its Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname. These results are from the first four drill holes of an ongoing 10,000-metre drill program and... Keep Reading...
1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE APPEAL

1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE APPEAL

1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) announces that after an appeal process (as announced on October 20, 2025), the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") has upheld its original decision to deny approval of the best efforts LIFE offering and private... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Apollo Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Apollo Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Entitlement Offer raises $2.42M

Reinstatement to Quotation

$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration

High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok Prospect

Related News

Cleantech Investing

Investing Insight: Why CNG is the Next Scalable Step in Cleaner Heavy-duty Transport

Base Metals Investing

Entitlement Offer raises $2.42M

Energy Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Energy Investing

$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration

Base Metals Investing

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Gold Investing

Adrian Day: Gold Far from Top, Two Triggers for Next Price Move

Gold Investing

Rick Rule: Gold Strategy, Oil Stocks I Own, "Sure Money" in Uranium