Silo Pharma's QwikAgents Joins AMD AI Developer Program to Advance Enterprise AI Agent Platform

SILO Pharma (Nasdaq: SILO) ("SILO" or "the Company"), a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutic focus on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, QwikAgents, has been accepted into Advanced Micro Devices' AMD AI Developer Program. Participation in the program provides access to AMD Developer Cloud credits, advanced AI development tools, training resources, and a global developer community designed to support and accelerate artificial intelligence innovation.

"Joining the AMD AI Developer Program represents what we believe is an important step in advancing our QwikAgents platform," said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. "Access to AMD's AI development resources and cloud infrastructure can help accelerate our ability to develop, test, optimize, train and deploy AI agents across a wide range of use cases. We believe this collaboration and these resources should support QwikAgents' mission to make powerful, persistent AI agents available not only to enterprises, but also to individual users , developers, and small businesses seeking affordable AI agent tools that are quick to deploy and designed with practical controls to support safer, more manageable use."

QwikAgents is developing a next-generation AI agent platform designed to make dedicated, persistent AI agents accessible to individuals, developers, small businesses and enterprises. The platform is being designed to enable users to deploy blank and, soon, purpose-built agents for research, content generation, scheduling, coding, browser automation and workflow automation, with starter plans beginning at $14 per month and scalable infrastructure options for more advanced workloads. QwikAgents is also designed to combine persistent memory, dedicated agent infrastructure, smart model routing, and encrypted backups with a simple deployment process for users seeking configurable AI agents across personal, developer, and business workflows.

QwikAgents expects participation in the AMD AI Developer Program to support ongoing development, hosting, testing, optimization, benchmarking and potential training of AI agent workloads as the platform expands its capabilities across both consumer and business use cases. By leveraging access to AMD's developer resources, QwikAgents aims to enhance platform performance, improve agent reliability and support scalable deployment of autonomous AI agents capable of reasoning, executing tasks and completing workflows with minimal human intervention.

About Silo Pharma, Inc.
Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutic focus on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and a preclinical asset targeting Alzheimer's disease. Silo's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

About QwikAgents
QwikAgents, a wholly owned subsidiary of Silo Pharma, is an AI-agent platform designed to provide managed, purpose-built AI agents for individuals, developers, small businesses and enterprises. The platform supports use cases including research, content generation, scheduling, coding, browser automation and workflow automation. QwikAgents combines persistent memory, intelligent model routing, encrypted backups, dedicated compute resources and browser automation to support scalable AI-driven operations. qwikagents.com

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words "could", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "continue", "predict", "potential", and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including statements about changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company's technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company's customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company's products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Contact
(800) 705-0120
investors@silopharma.com


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