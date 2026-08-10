Silo Pharma Granted European Patent Covering Novel PTSD Therapy

Patent strengthens global IP protection for novel treatment approach designed to prevent stress-induced psychiatric disorders before symptoms develop

SILO Pharma (Nasdaq: SILO) ("SILO" or "the Company"), a managed AI agent platform and developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted a patent covering the preventative approach of its lead candidate SPC-15, a novel intranasal, nose-to-brain treatment targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and stress-induced affective disorders. The Company has an exclusive license for the European patent from Columbia University.

The granted patent, European Patent No. EP3952852, "Prophylactic Efficacy of Serotonin 4 Receptor Agonists Against Stress," covers methods of preventing stress-induced fear, depressive-like behavior and associated affective disorders by administering selected serotonin 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonists ahead of a stressor such as potential extreme stress exposure.

"We continue to strengthen the powerful intellectual property moat around SPC-15's technology—a differentiated approach to PTSD treatment that targets pathways associated with stress resilience rather than relying solely on symptom management after PTSD has developed," said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. "We are pleased with the EPO's decision recognizing the novelty of this preventative approach and extending important patent protection for SPC-15 in the European market. We believe the ability to intervene before exposure to acute trauma could represent an entirely new paradigm for protecting individuals at high risk of developing PTSD and other stress-related disorders."

The new European patent further expands the intellectual property portfolio supporting SPC-15 and complements patent protection granted and pending in five other major global markets.

Silo holds an exclusive license agreement with Columbia University to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPC-15 globally.

About Silo Pharma, Inc.

QwikAgents, Silo Pharma's wholly owned artificial intelligence subsidiary, is a managed AI agent platform that delivers dedicated autonomous agents for research, content generation, scheduling, and workflow automation — each running in a persistent environment with proprietary smart-routing across multiple AI models. The subsidiary reflects Silo's strategy to expand into high-growth technology markets while continuing to advance its core biopharmaceutical pipeline. qwikagents.com

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutic focus on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and a preclinical asset targeting Alzheimer's disease. Silo's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words "could", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "continue", "predict", "potential", and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including statements about changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company's technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company's customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company's products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Contact

(800) 705-0120
investors@silopharma.com


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