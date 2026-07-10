Silo Pharma Announces up to $11.7 Million Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

$4 million upfront with up to approximately $7.7 million of potential additional gross proceeds upon the exercise in full of warrants in cash

SILO Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) ("SILO" or "the Company"), a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutic focus on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the issuance and sale of 619,965 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), Series A-3 warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 619,965 shares of common stock and short-term Series A-4 warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 619,965 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $6.452 per share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and associated warrants in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants will have an exercise price of $6.21 per share and will be exercisable immediately upon issuance. The Series A-3 warrants will expire five years after the effective date of the Resale Registration Statement (as defined below) and the short-term Series A-4 warrants will expire eighteen months after the effective date of the Resale Registration Statement.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $4 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The potential additional gross proceeds to the Company from the warrants, if fully exercised on a cash basis, will be approximately $7.7 million. No assurance can be given that any of the warrants will be exercised, or that the Company will receive cash proceeds from the exercise of the warrants. The offering is expected to close on or about July 10, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants sold in the offering, have not been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement, the Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the SEC covering the resale of the unregistered securities to be issued in the offering (the "Resale Registration Statement").

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Silo Pharma, Inc.

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutic focus on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and a preclinical asset targeting Alzheimer's disease. Silo's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words "could", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "continue", "predict", "potential", and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including statements about the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, the intended use of proceeds from the offering, the potential exercise of the warrants prior to their expiration and potential proceeds therefrom, changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company's technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company's customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company's products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Contact

(800) 705-0120
investors@silopharma.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SILO Pharma Inc silo otcmkts:silo nanotech investing
SILO
The Conversation (0)

SILO Pharma Inc

Keep Reading...
GLP-1 'Arms Race' Intensifies as the Addressable Markets Continue to Expand

GLP-1 'Arms Race' Intensifies as the Addressable Markets Continue to Expand

More People Than Ever Taking GLP-1 Drugs for Weight Loss Growing List of Diseases Now Indicated as Treatable With GLP-1 Drugs KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms,... Keep Reading...
GLP-1 "Arms Race" Intensifies as the Addressable Markets Continue to Expand

GLP-1 "Arms Race" Intensifies as the Addressable Markets Continue to Expand

(TheNewswire) More people than ever taking GLP-1 drugs for weight loss Growing list of diseases now indicated as treatable with GLP-1 drugs Kelowna, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 17, 2026 Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq: LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

KEY POINTSHomerun Energy USA, Inc. has executed a global Intellectual Property Agreement, or option agreement, with Alliance for Sustainable Energy LLC., the manager and operator of the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) covering the intellectual property... Keep Reading...
Metals One (AIM: MET1, OTCQB: MTOPF)

Major Strategic Investment in gold focussed Lions Bay Resources

Metals One (AIM: MET1, OTCQB: MTOPF), a critical and precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it is making a strategic investment of up to US$1.8 million in Lions Bay Resources ("LBR") by way of convertible loan notes ("CLN").LBR is a South African private... Keep Reading...
Silo Wellness Submits CSE Listing Statement for Review of Born Defense Proposed Change of Business

Silo Wellness Submits CSE Listing Statement for Review of Born Defense Proposed Change of Business

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) ("Silo" or the "Company"), to be renamed Born Defense Inc., is pleased to announce that it has submitted its listing statement (the "Listing Statement") with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on September 26, 2025, for review in connection with its... Keep Reading...
Longeveron Granted Small or Medium-sized Enterprise Status by the European Medicines Agency

Longeveron Granted Small or Medium-sized Enterprise Status by the European Medicines Agency

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapy for life-threatening, rare pediatric and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that the Company has been granted Small or Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) status by the European Medicines... Keep Reading...
Longeveron® Announces Contract Development and Manufacturing Business and First Contract

Longeveron® Announces Contract Development and Manufacturing Business and First Contract

Contract manufacturing services as a new business line has the potential to generate approximately $4-5 million in annual revenues First manufacturing services contract signed with Secretome Therapeutics Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company... Keep Reading...
Immatics Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

Immatics Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

Company Provides Clinical Data Update from Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial with ACTengine® IMA203 TCR-T Targeting PRAME Updated clinical data on ACTengine® IMA203 targeting PRAME in 30 heavily pre-treated metastatic melanoma patients at RP2D: 55% confirmed objective response rate, including tumor... Keep Reading...
Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce an innovative research initiative to be undertaken with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group (the "Research Group"). This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of Sona's Targeted... Keep Reading...
Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks?

Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks?

The nanotechnology market is experiencing a promising stage of growth, making it an attractive space for investors.From nanotech-based solar panels that increase energy efficiency to pharmaceutical products that make use of nanotech in drug-delivery systems, nanotechnology has far-reaching... Keep Reading...
Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos Bioscience Inc is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics that stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders. Its lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy that serves to correct this... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Completes Acquisition of Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-REE Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

JZR Gold Inc. Provides Operational Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

Trading Halt

Completed Drilling Strengthens Lo Herma Resource Upgrade

Related News

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Completes Acquisition of Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-REE Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

precious metals investing

JZR Gold Inc. Provides Operational Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

base metals investing

Trading Halt

energy investing

Completed Drilling Strengthens Lo Herma Resource Upgrade

gold investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV in 2026

precious metals investing

Golconda Gold Releases Q2 2026 Production Update at Galaxy And Announces Mobilisation of Mining Contractor at Summit

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 11, 2026