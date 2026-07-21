Silo Pharma Advances Growth Platforms for AI Agent Commercialization and Lead PTSD Drug Program

Silo continues to add technology assets as it expands its AI business and further develops its lead PTSD therapeutic candidate  

AI agent platform prepares for commercial launch while SPC-15 regulatory program advances

SILO Pharma (Nasdaq: SILO) ("SILO" or "the Company"), a diversified AI agent technology and developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders and central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today provided an update on commercialization progress for its artificial intelligence subsidiary, QwikAgents, and continued advancement of its lead PTSD therapeutic program, SPC-15.

"Our focus remains on executing the milestones that advance both of our strategic growth platforms, and we are making meaningful progress," said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. "We expect to commercially launch our enhanced AI agent platform within the next 60 days, positioning the Company to begin generating initial revenue while establishing a scalable technology franchise alongside our therapeutic pipeline. At the same time, as discussed in further detail below, we continue to strengthen the intellectual property surrounding SPC-15 while completing the final regulatory activities needed to support our planned Type C meeting request with the FDA, followed by an expected Investigational New Drug (IND) submission."

QwikAgents AI Platform
Silo's AI subsidiary, QwikAgents, continues to make progress toward commercialization of its enterprise AI platform as it completes final platform enhancements and infrastructure updates ahead of an anticipated commercial launch within the next 90 days. Management believes the platform will begin generating initial revenues following launch while expanding Silo's presence in the rapidly growing enterprise AI market.

SPC-15 PTSD Program
Silo continues to advance SPC-15, its lead intranasal therapeutic candidate for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), through several important development milestones.

The Company is expanding its intellectual property portfolio surrounding SPC-15 through additional patent filings intended to further protect the program's formulation, delivery technology, and long-term commercial opportunities. Silo expects to complete the ongoing drug-device robustness study evaluating the microchip-based nasal spray delivery system for SPC-15 within approximately 60 days, providing the remaining device-performance data needed to proceed with an FDA Type C meeting request.

"We believe the second half of 2026 will be defined by meaningful milestones across both of our growth platforms," Weisblum added. "As we prepare for the commercial launch of our enhanced AI agent platform and continue advancing our therapeutic pipeline, Silo is entering an exciting new phase of execution. Combined with the capital raised through our recently announced private placement, we believe the Company is well capitalized to pursue these opportunities and deliver long-term shareholder value."

About Silo Pharma, Inc.

QwikAgents, a wholly owned subsidiary of Silo Pharma, is an AI-agent platform focused on enterprise workflow automation through autonomous AI agents. The platform combines persistent memory, intelligent model routing across eight large language model providers, encrypted backups, and browser automation to support scalable AI-driven operations. qwikagents.com

Silo Pharma operates as a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing a therapeutic focus on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and a preclinical asset targeting Alzheimer's disease. Silo Pharma's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

SPC-15 is a preclinical investigational intranasal serotonin 5-HT4 receptor agonist being developed by Silo Pharma for stress-induced psychiatric conditions, primarily post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety, using a special soft mist nasal spray delivery system for fast brain action. Partnering with Columbia University, Silo aims for an accelerated FDA approval pathway (505(b)(2)) for the therapeutic by leveraging biomarkers and novel delivery.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words "could", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "continue", "predict", "potential", and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including statements about changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company's technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company's customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company's products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Contact

(800) 705-0120
investors@silopharma.com


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