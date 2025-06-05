Marvel Gold Limited

Signing of Binding Share Purchase Agreement Tabakorole and Yanfolila, Mali

Marvel Gold Limited (ASX: MVL) (Marvel or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement (Agreement) with Anchises Capital LLC (Anchises) to sell its interests in the Tabakorole and Yanfolila Gold Projects in Mali via the sale of the issued capital of Marvel’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Marvel Gold Australia Pty Ltd, Sola Mining SARL and Yanfo SARL (Subsidiaries) that hold Marvel’s interests in the Tabakorole and Yanfolila Gold Projects (Transaction).

Marvel and Anchises had previously signed a binding Term Sheet dated 3 March 2025 to proceed with the Transaction, subject to completion of a definitive full- form agreement (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 4 March 2025), and the Agreement reflects the terms of the earlier Term Sheet.

Transaction Highlights

  • Anchises has agreed to proceed with the Transaction prior to the official renewal of the tenements comprising the Tabakorole and Yanfolila Gold Projects.
  • Total consideration of AUD$1,650,000 comprising of:
    • An up-front, non-refundable, Exclusivity Fee of AUD$150,000 which has been received by Marvel.
    • AUD$1,500,000 (Final Payment) payable within 20 business days after the date of signing the Agreement.

Following Completion of the Transaction, Marvel’s sole remaining project in Mali will be the Kolondieba Gold Project which is under a Earn-in and Joint Venture agreement with Resolute Mining Limited.

Executive Director Tim Strong Commented:“We are delighted to have entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement with Anchises, marking a significant milestone in our strategic portfolio realignment. This transaction not only reinforces our commitment to divesting the Company’s Mali assets but also strengthens our balance sheet with additional cash. Coupled with the recent acquisition of the highly prospective Hanang Gold Project in Tanzania, this marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Marvel as we sharpen our focus on high-impact growth opportunities.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Marvel Gold Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×