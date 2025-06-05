Signing of Binding Share Purchase Agreement Tabakorole and Yanfolila, Mali

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce that it has discovered further significant oxide gold-antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") drill results at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The Company continues to unlock the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.
June 04, 2025
Marvel Gold Limited (ASX: MVL) (Marvel or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement (Agreement) with Anchises Capital LLC (Anchises) to sell its interests in the Tabakorole and Yanfolila Gold Projects in Mali via the sale of the issued capital of Marvel’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Marvel Gold Australia Pty Ltd, Sola Mining SARL and Yanfo SARL (Subsidiaries) that hold Marvel’s interests in the Tabakorole and Yanfolila Gold Projects (Transaction).
Marvel and Anchises had previously signed a binding Term Sheet dated 3 March 2025 to proceed with the Transaction, subject to completion of a definitive full- form agreement (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 4 March 2025), and the Agreement reflects the terms of the earlier Term Sheet.
Transaction Highlights
- Anchises has agreed to proceed with the Transaction prior to the official renewal of the tenements comprising the Tabakorole and Yanfolila Gold Projects.
- Total consideration of AUD$1,650,000 comprising of:
- An up-front, non-refundable, Exclusivity Fee of AUD$150,000 which has been received by Marvel.
- AUD$1,500,000 (Final Payment) payable within 20 business days after the date of signing the Agreement.
Following Completion of the Transaction, Marvel’s sole remaining project in Mali will be the Kolondieba Gold Project which is under a Earn-in and Joint Venture agreement with Resolute Mining Limited.
Executive Director Tim Strong Commented:“We are delighted to have entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement with Anchises, marking a significant milestone in our strategic portfolio realignment. This transaction not only reinforces our commitment to divesting the Company’s Mali assets but also strengthens our balance sheet with additional cash. Coupled with the recent acquisition of the highly prospective Hanang Gold Project in Tanzania, this marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Marvel as we sharpen our focus on high-impact growth opportunities.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Marvel Gold Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
The Conversation (0)
8h
Asra Strengthens Leadership & Technical Team to Drive Leonora Gold Strategy
Asra Minerals Limited (ASX: ASR; “Asra” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce key updates to its leadership and technical team. Effectively immediately, Mr Paul Stephen has been appointed Managing Director, and Mr Ziggy Lubieniecki has been engaged as a Geological Consultant to assist Asra Minerals’ exploration programs.
Highlights
- Mr Paul Stephen appointed Managing Director, transitioning from his current role as Chief Executive Officer.
- Highly experienced geologist, Mr Ziggy Lubieniecki, appointed as Geological Consultant to support Asra’s exploration programs.
- Appointments significantly enhance Asra’s capabilities to execute its strategic objectives for its flagship Leonora gold Project.
These appointments underscore Asra’s commitment to building a high-calibre team to advance its portfolio of projects. The Company is confident that these leadership and technical enhancements will strengthen its capabilities to deliver on its exploration objectives and create shareholder value.
The Company also wishes to advise that Mr Paul Summers will be stepping down from his executive role and will remain as a Non-Executive Chairman, effective immediately. The Board thanks Mr Summers for his contributions as an executive and is pleased to retain his services as a Non-Executive Chairman.
Appointment of Managing Director
Mr Stephen has served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer since December 2024. During this time, he has been instrumental in driving Asra’s refined strategic focus on its Leonora Gold Project. His transition to Managing Director reflects his significant contributions to date and the Board’s confidence in his leadership to execute Asra’s strategic objectives and deliver shareholder value.
Asra Minerals Non-Executive Chairman, Paul Summers:“We are delighted to appoint Paul as Managing Director. His deep understanding of our projects, coupled with his extensive experience in the resources sector, makes him the ideal leader to steer Asra through its next exciting chapter. The appointment provides continuity and strong director as we focus on unlocking the value of our assets.”
Appointment of Highly Experienced Geological Consultant
The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Lubieniecki as a Geological Consultant to provide valuable direction to support Asra’s ongoing exploration programs.
Mr Lubieniecki is a highly respected geologist with over 39 years’ experience in mineral exploration, discovery and project development across gold and a range of key commodities. Mr Lubieniecki has previously held senior geological positions where he played pivotal roles in major discoveries, including the discovery and advancement of Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR) 6.2 million ounce Gruyere Gold Project.
His expertise will be invaluable in guiding Asra’s exploration strategies, including unlocking newly identified targets and extensions to current resources at both the Leonora South and Leonora North Gold Projects.
Asra Minerals incoming Managing Director, Paul Stephen:“We are thrilled to welcome Ziggy to an active role supporting Asra’s broader geological team. His extensive geological knowledge and proven track record in exploration and discovery will be an important asset as we accelerate activities across our project portfolio. I look forward to working closely with him to enhance our geological understanding and drive discovery success”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Asra Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
12h
Harvest Gold CEO Outlines Strategic Play in Québec’s Gold-rich Abitibi Region
Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG) President and CEO Rick Mark believes the company has a strong position in Québec's Abitibi greenstone belt, emphasizing the highly prospective Urban-Barry belt, "a very well-known mine-producing belt."
In an interview with the Investing News Network, Mark also honed in on Québec's supportive mining environment and accessible properties, which keep exploration costs "relatively very inexpensive."
“The exciting thing about the Urban-Barry belt is it contains a (gold) deposit called Windfall, which Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) just bought from Osisko Mining,” Mark noted. “Now, the interesting thing about that as well is that the belt itself is basically owned by Gold Fields, except for the three large properties that Harvest Gold has in the belt.”
The company's flagship Mosseau project is a priority, with historic drilling in the north showing "some very nice results," while the central area, previously unworked, is now yielding positive prospecting and geochemistry results. Harvest Gold plans to secure financing in June and begin drilling in July, with results expected in September or October.
"You want to be holding the stock before these results (are released)," Mark told investors.
Although today's high gold price has not fully translated to junior financings due to shifts in investor interest, Mark stressed the "dramatic" returns possible from discoveries in the junior space, drawing parallels to past successes. He affirmed Harvest Gold is de-risking the project as much as possible, with huge potential for discovery.
Watch the full interview with Rick Mark, president and CEO of Harvest Gold, above.
13h
NevGold Adds More Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 7.04 g/t AuEq Over 15.2 Meters Within 4.14 g/t AuEq Over 29.0 Meters , and Expands Gold-Antimony Mineralization Over 400 Meters Along Strike at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada
Key Highlights
- Some of the highest gold-antimony grades seen to date at Resurrection Ridge including:
- LIM-46: 7.04 g/t AuEq* over 15.2 meters (6.37 g/t Au and 0.15% Sb), within 4.14 g/t AuEq* over 29.0 meters (3.56 g/t Au and 0.13% Sb
- LB016: 0.61 g/t AuEq* over 36.6 meters from surface (0.16 g/t Au and 0.10% Sb) extending mineralization over 400 meters along strike and opening up large, undrilled areas of the Project for further expansion; the mineralization footprint now expands over 800 meters at Resurrection Ridge (see Figure 1, Figure 2) within a larger +5 km strike length between Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley (Figure 3)
- *Gold equivalents ("AuEq") are based on assumed metals prices of US$2,000/oz of gold and US$35,000 per tonne of antimony (~30% discount to current spot prices), and assumed metals recoveries of 85% for gold and 70% for antimony.
- Drillholes at Resurrection Ridge are drilled with spacing showing strong potential to advance the Project to an initial gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") (see Figure 1)
- Over 20 holes have been released to date; the Company has more than 30 holes with pending results from Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley
- Metallurgical testwork program has commenced with over 100 kg bulk sample from the Project and NevGold core drilling; results are expected over the coming weeks
- Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley oxide gold-antimony mineralization demonstrates the significant oxide gold-antimony potential across a large, open mineralized footprint (Figure 1, Figure 4)
- All areas at the Project with gold-antimony potential are permitted and ready to drill under the Limo Butte Plan of Operations ("PoO") approved in November-2024 ( see NevGold News Release from November 27, 2024 )
- Significant antimony (Sb) upside: historical drilling had an upper detection limit of 1% Sb but drill intervals exceeded the limit ; these samples are currently being re-assayed at American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada
- NevGold will continue re-evaluating historical drilling from the Project, focusing on both oxide gold and antimony
Limo Butte Planned 2025 Activities / Status Update
NevGold will continue its active exploration program at Limo Butte including:
- Evaluate the historical geological database with focus on gold and antimony (in progress) ;
- Re-analyze historical drilling with focus on gold and antimony (in progress) ;
- Metallurgical testwork (in progress) ;
- Drill test gold-antimony targets (in planning phase) .
Figure 1 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project with selected gold-antimony drillhole results.
To view image please click here
Figure 2 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project cross-section with selected gold-antimony drillhole results. Thin colored discs show Antimony (Sb ppm) in drilling, and wide colored discs show Gold (Au ppm) in drilling.
To view image please click here
Figure 3 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project with selected gold-antimony drillhole results at Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley. The total strike length between Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley is +5km.
To view image please click here
NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: "These results have some of the highest oxide gold-antimony grades that we have seen to date at Limo Butte. We have also started to expand the mineralization footprint at Resurrection Ridge, with over 800 meters defined, and we still have over 30 holes to release prior to commencing our 2025 drill program. We are continuing to see exceptional oxide gold-antimony results across a large area at the Project, and we will remain focused on adding to the mineralization footprint and filling in some of the gaps in the gold-antimony geological database, with the goal of rapidly advancing Limo Butte to an initial gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") in 2025 . Our metallurgical testwork program continues to advance to outline the optimal flowsheet to recover the gold and antimony, and we are expecting results over the coming weeks. The environment is optimal to continue to advance and unlock the gold-antimony potential at Limo Butte as there is a clear commitment from the United States to advance high-quality, domestic, mineral projects ."
Historical and Re-Assayed Drill Results
|Hole ID
|Length, m*
|g/t Au
|% Sb
|g/t AuEq**
|From, m
|To, m
|Resurrection Ridge
|LIM-46
|29.0
|3.56
|0.13%
|4.14
|120.4
|149.4
|including
|15.2
|6.37
|0.15%
|7.04
|126.5
|141.7
|LB016
|36.6
|0.16
|0.10%
|0.61
|0
|36.6
|LB018***
|74.7
|0.45
|0.23%
|1.47
|36.6
|111.3
|including
|18.2
|0.92
|0.60%
|3.59
|73.2
|91.4
|also including
|6.0
|0.31
|0.96%
|4.61
|73.2
|79.2
|LB030***
|12.2
|0.58
|0.32%
|2.03
|170.7
|182.9
|LB002***
|25.0
|0.07
|0.13%
|0.67
|0.0
|25.0
|LB21-002***
|64.0
|0.72
|0.33%
|2.19
|48.2
|112.2
|including
|24.1
|1.47
|0.60%
|4.17
|50.6
|74.7
|also including
|4.5
|1.43
|2.10%
|10.86
|67.4
|71.9
|LB21-003***
|20.1
|1.91
|0.17%
|2.68
|62.5
|82.6
|LB024***
|61.0
|0.26
|0.18%
|1.07
|79.3
|140.2
|LB023***
|67.1
|1.30
|0.18%
|2.11
|24.4
|91.5
|including
|30.5
|2.79
|0.33%
|4.29
|30.5
|61.0
|also including
|16.8
|5.05
|0.46%
|7.12
|42.7
|59.4
|LB029***
|79.3
|0.53
|0.14%
|1.16
|122.0
|201.2
|including
|18.3
|0.52
|0.30%
|1.86
|128.0
|146.3
|LB013***
|49.7
|0.15
|0.26%
|1.29
|30.8
|80.5
|LB21-005***
|79.2
|0.22
|0.08%
|0.56
|64.5
|143.7
|including
|8.6
|0.59
|0.46%
|2.66
|65.5
|74.1
|LB006***
|86.9
|1.11
|0.30%
|2.46
|36.6
|123.4
|including
|12.8
|1.83
|0.87%
|5.75
|79.2
|92.0
|also including
|6.7
|2.29
|+1%****
|6.77
|85.3
|92.0
|LB001***
|63.9
|0.21
|0.33%
|1.69
|13.1
|77.0
|including
|17.7
|0.38
|0.83%
|4.10
|55.2
|72.8
|also including
|6.4
|0.16
|+1%****
|4.64
|55.2
|61.6
|LB003***
|22.3
|2.26
|0.32%
|3.69
|67.1
|89.3
|including
|7.9
|5.97
|0.57%
|8.55
|81.4
|89.3
|LB004***
|110.4
|0.19
|0.12%
|0.73
|0.0
|110.4
|including
|36.6
|0.24
|0.21%
|1.16
|6.7
|43.3
|LIM-40***
|54.9
|1.20
|0.64%
|4.07
|18.3
|73.2
|including
|12.2
|2.12
|+1%****
|6.60
|48.8
|61.0
|LIM-45***
|36.6
|1.23
|0.40%
|3.02
|24.4
|61.0
|including
|12.2
|0.35
|+1%****
|4.83
|36.6
|48.8
|LIM-48***
|61.0
|0.77
|0.41%
|2.61
|24.4
|85.4
|including
|24.4
|0.37
|0.77%
|3.82
|48.8
|73.2
|Hole ID
|Length, m*
|g/t Au
|% Sb
|g/t AuEq**
|From, m
|To, m
|Cadillac Valley
|LB22-007***
|169.2
|0.89
|0.18%
|1.70
|213.5
|382.7
|including
|54.4
|2.26
|0.13%
|2.85
|213.5
|267.9
|also including
|3.10
|0.76
|2.76%
|13.15
|259.2
|267.9
|LB22-006***
|124.7
|0.84
|0.11%
|1.34
|127.4
|252.1
|including
|24.3
|1.32
|0.20%
|2.23
|160.6
|184.9
|LB22-019***
|28.9
|1.09
|0.04%
|1.27
|170.7
|199.6
|LB054***
|12.2
|0.42
|0.08%
|0.79
|12.2
|24.4
*Downhole thickness reported; true width varies depending on drill hole dip and is approximately 70% to 90% of downhole thickness.
**The gold equivalents ("AuEq") are based on assumed metals prices of US$2,000/oz of gold and US$35,000 per tonne of antimony (~30% discount to current spot prices), and assumed metals recoveries of 85% for gold and 70% for antimony.
***Selected drillholes released in previous News Releases on February 27, 2025, March 26, 2025, April 10, 2025, April 24, 2025, May 13, 2025, and June 3, 2025.
**** Historical drilling had an upper detection limit of 1% Sb but many drill intervals exceeded the limit.
Limo Butte Geology & Antimony Summary
A review of historical geochemical and drilling data at the Limousine Butte Project has identified multiple areas with strong gold-antimony potential. These zones correlate closely with outcrops of the Devonian Pilot Shale, the primary host rock for Carlin-type gold mineralization in the area. Positive gold grade at Limousine Butte is typically associated with silicification and the formation of jasperoid breccias within the Pilot Shale, an alteration feature also observed in the positive antimony results.
Through the Project data review, the Company uncovered reports detailing two small-scale historic mining operations at the Nevada Antimony Mine and Lage Antimony Prospect within the Limo Butte Project boundary. The Nevada Antimony Mine featured two prospect pits that extracted stibnite (formula: Sb 2 S 3 ) from a hydrothermal breccia. The Lage Antimony Prospect reported historical unverified sampling results with up to 14.46% Antimony with additional prospect pits extracting antimony.
Historical geochemical rock chip sampling within the past-producing Golden Butte pit from a Brigham Young University ("BYU") Thesis study produced numerous results that exceeded 1% antimony in jasperoid breccias (see Figure 1). Several results were greater than 5% antimony, including a sample of 9.6% antimony with visible stibnite and stibiconite . BYU Thesis Report
NevGold VP Exploration, Greg French, comments: "These results are some of the strongest gold-antimony grades seen at the Project. It is also encouraging to see the mineralization extend along strike to the south where there is little antimony assay drill data, and to the north where there is minimal historical drilling. With our robust understanding of the structures and key mineralization host rocks, these areas will be a focus of our 2025 drilling as we look to expand the oxide gold-antimony mineralization footprint along strike . We are excited to commence our 2025 drill program shortly which will be focused on strengthening our current gold-antimony geological database , along with making new gold-antimony discoveries. "
Figure 4 – Limousine Butte Project with historical antimony in rock chips and soils. The total strike length between Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley is +5km. To view image please click here
US Executive Order – Announced March 20, 2025
The Company is pleased to report the recent, sweeping Executive Order to strengthen American mineral production and reduce U.S. reliance on foreign nations for its mineral supply . Antimony (Sb) has been identified as an important "Critical Mineral" in the United States essential for national security, clean energy, and technology applications, yet no domestically mined supply currently exists.
The Executive Order invokes the use of the Defense Production Act as part of a broad United States ("US") Government effort to expand domestic minerals production on national security grounds. As it relates to project permitting, the Order states that it will "identify priority projects that can be immediately approved or for which permits can be immediately issued, and take all necessary or appropriate actions…to expedite and issue the relevant permits or approvals." Furthermore, the Order includes provisions to accelerate access to private and public capital for domestic projects, including the creation of a "dedicated mineral and mineral production fund for domestic investments" under the Development Finance Corporation ("DFC").
This decisive action by the US Government highlights the urgent need to expand domestic minerals output to support supply chain security in the United States. This important Order will help revitalize domestic mineral production by improving the permitting process and providing financial support to qualifying domestic projects.
Importance of Antimony
Antimony is considered a "Critical Mineral" by the United States based on the U.S. Geological Survey's 2022 list (U.S.G.S. (2022)). "Critical Minerals" are metals and non-metals essential to the economy and national security. Antimony is utilized in all manners of military applications, including the manufacturing of armor piercing bullets, night vision goggles, infrared sensors, precision optics, laser sighting, explosive formulations, hardened lead for bullets and shrapnel, ammunition primers, tracer ammunition, nuclear weapons and production, tritium production, flares, military clothing, and communication equipment. Other uses include technology (semi-conductors, circuit boards, electric switches, fluorescent lighting, high quality clear glass and lithium-ion batteries) and clean-energy storage.
Globally, approximately 90% of the world's current antimony supply is produced by China, Russia, and Tajikistan. Beginning on September 15, 2024, China, which is responsible for nearly half of all global mined antimony output and dominates global refinement and processing, announced that it will restrict antimony exports. In December-2024, China explicitly restricted antimony exports to the United States citing its dual military and civilian uses, which further exacerbated global supply chain concerns. (Lv, A. and Munroe, T. (2024)) The U.S. Department of Defense ("DOD") has designated antimony as a "Critical Mineral" due to its importance in national security, and governments are now prioritizing domestic production to mitigate supply chain disruptions. Projects exploring antimony sources in North America play a key role in addressing these challenges.
Perpetua Resources Corp. ("Perpetua", NASDAQ:PPTA, TSX:PPTA) has the most advanced domestic gold-antimony project in the United States. Perpetua's project, known as Stibnite, is located in Idaho approximately 130 km northeast of NevGold's Nutmeg Mountain and Zeus projects. Positive advancements at Stibnite including the technical development and permitting has led to US$75 million in Department of Defense ("DOD") awards, and over $1.8 billion in indicative financing from the Export Import Bank of the United States ("US EXIM") ( see Perpetua Resources News Release from April 8, 2024 ) (Perpetua Resources. (2025))
Drillhole Orientation Details
|Hole ID
|Target Zone
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Length (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|LIM-46
|RR
|667271
|4417374
|2187
|182.9
|0
|-90
|LIM016
|RR
|666518
|4417359
|2073
|91
|0
|-90
|LB018
|RR
|666993
|4417308
|2132
|152.4
|0
|-90
|LB030
|RR
|667143
|4417273
|2174
|193.5
|0
|-60
|LB002
|RR
|667177
|4417244
|2192
|182.9
|82
|-50
|LB21-002
|RR
|666979
|4417343
|2117
|151.8
|0
|90
|LB21-003
|RR
|667061
|4417417
|2129
|183.5
|0
|90
|LB024
|RR
|667217
|4417423
|2159
|189
|70
|-80
|LB023
|RR
|667143
|4417273
|2174
|187
|70
|-60
|LB029
|RR
|667128
|4417307
|2162
|237.7
|0
|-90
|LB013
|RR
|667142
|4417273
|2177
|164.7
|90
|-50
|LB21-005
|RR
|667279
|4417487
|2179
|253.8
|0
|-90
|LB006
|RR
|667030
|4417384
|2125
|152.7
|0
|-90
|LB001
|RR
|667036
|4417384
|2125
|77
|0
|-90
|LB003
|RR
|667134
|4417528
|2133
|129.4
|0
|-90
|LB004
|RR
|667313
|4417277
|2239
|198.7
|270
|-50
|LIM-40
|RR
|667018
|4417409
|2124
|289.6
|0
|-90
|LIM-45
|RR
|666929
|4417389
|2103
|179.8
|0
|-90
|LIM-48
|RR
|666927
|4417374
|2105
|286.5
|0
|-90
|LB22-007
|CV
|665211
|4415453
|2031
|403.5
|254
|-86
|LB22-006
|CV
|664692
|4414921
|2042
|379.8
|144
|-77
|LB22-019
|CV
|664433
|4414318
|2096
|335.3
|116
|-66
|LB054
|CV
|665323
|4415090
|2059
|157.0
|0
|-90
Figure 5 – Limousine Butte Land Holdings and District Exploration Activity To view image please click here
Engagement of Marketing Consultants
The Company has retained Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai Capital"), based in Vancouver, Canada, to provide marketing services including advertising, press release distribution, native advertising of editorial, and additional services as may be determined. Machai Capital will utilize its expertise in branding, content and data optimization, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing to enhance the Company's marketing campaigns and increase awareness of the Company. The program is budgeted for C$350,000 over a two-month term starting on June 1, 2025. Machai Capital and its principals have an arm's length relationship with the Company. Machai Capital currently owns 50,000 shares of the Company.
The Company has also retained Equedia Network Corporation ("Equedia Network"), based in Vancouver, Canada, to provide advertising, press release distribution, native advertising of editorial, and additional services as may be determined. The program will utilize non-generic marketing channels to provide the Company exposure to fresh investment audiences. The advertising program is budgeted for C$150,000 over a six-month term starting on June 1, 2025. Equedia Network and its principals have an arm's length relationship with the Company.
Additionally, NevGold announces that it has entered into a digital marketing services agreement with Altura Media Co Inc. ("Altura"), who is based in British Columbia, for an initial three-month period expected to commence on June 9, 2025. Under the agreement, Altura will provide a comprehensive suite of services, including digital advertising, media creation, social media marketing and shareholder communications. In consideration of its services, the Company will pay Altura Media a fee of up to C$150,000. Altura and its principals have an arm's length relationship with the Company.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Signed"
Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO
For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com .
Historical Data Validation
NevGold QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project and include insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. A 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method was completed by ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs, Reno.
The Company's Qualified Person ("QP"), Greg French, Vice President, Exploration has completed a review of the historical data in this press release. The historic data collection chain of custody procedures and analytical results by previous operators appear adequate and were completed to industry standard practices. For the Newmont and US Gold data a 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method MS-41 was completed by ISO 17025 certified ALS Chemex, Reno or Elko Nevada.
Geochemical ICP (5g) analysis for the Wilson, Christianson and Tingey report was completed by Geochemical Services Inc. and the XRF analyses (glass disk or pellets) by Brigham Young University.
Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.
About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed work programs at Limousine Butte, and the exploration potential at Limousine Butte. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
References
Blackmon, D. (2021) Antimony: The Most Important Mineral You Never Heard Of. Article Prepared by Forbes.
Kurtenbach, E. (2024) China Bans Exports to US of Gallium, Germanium, Antimony in response to Chip Sanctions . Article Prepared by AP News.
Lv, A. and Munroe, T. (2024) China Bans Export of Critical Minerals to US as Trade Tensions Escalate . Article Prepared by Reuters.
Lv, A. and Jackson, L. (2025) China's Curbs on Exports of Strategic Minerals . Article Prepared by Reuters.
Perpetua Resources. (2025) Antimony Summary . Articles and Videos Prepared by Perpetua Resources.
Sangine, E. (2022) U.S. Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries, January 2023 . Antimony Summary Report prepared by U.S.G.S
U.S.G.S. (2022) U.S. Geological Survey Releases 2022 List of Critical Minerals . Reported Prepared by U.S.G.S
Wilson, D.,J., Christiansen, E., H., and Tingey, D., G., 1994, Geology and Geochemistry of the Golden Butte Mine- A Small Carlin- Type Gold Deposit in Eastern Nevada: Brigham Young University Geology Studies, v.40, P.185-211. BYU V.40 P.185-211.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
15h
Adam Rozencwajg: Gold Stock Gains, Silver and Uranium Prices — Plus PGMs Bull Case
Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, shares his latest thoughts on the gold, silver and uranium markets, also discussing why he's bullish on platinum.
In his view, it has "all the hallmarks of something we like to get involved with."
More broadly, Rozencwajg sees commodities thriving amid a global monetary and trade regime shift.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
16h
Satellite Imagery and Gold Exploration
Exploring for gold is a costly endeavor that often comes with great risks, especially for junior mining companies.
These small-scale companies are faced with the challenge of locating a metal that is extremely rare, and even if they do find it, they need to ensure gold is present in economically viable quantities.
That’s where the use of satellite imagery and remote sensing comes in. Using satellite systems scanning for gold helps explorers survey land without having to invest heavily in equipment or develop on-site infrastructure.
What was the original Landsat system?
When the first Landsat satellite was launched in 1972, geologists used sensors to collect simple data, such as surface features. They were able to get clues on potential mineral deposits beneath the surface, and could use the data for mapping. However, since then, imaging sensor technology has undergone rapid advancements that have allowed explorers to collect increasingly more useful data.
The very first sensors used on satellites were problematic, mainly because of their poor spectral resolution and inadequate spectral coverage. These limitations rapidly changed in the early 1980s with the launch of Landsat 4 and 5, which carried the Thematic Mapper scanning system. The system added coverage of the short-wave infrared and mid-infrared regions of the spectrum.
The Thematic Mapper scanning system is still used as an exploration tool, but newer satellites have been launched with better spectral resolution and accuracy when determining surface mineralogy.
Satellites are now fitted with hyperspectral sensors that identify materials without having to view them in person. Spectral data is collected by aircraft and satellites using infrared, near-infrared, thermal-infrared and short-wave technology. Geologists can use this data to pick out rock units and find clues about subsurface deposits of minerals, oil and gas and groundwater.
The technology in satellite systems has advanced to the point where they can be used to identify and map not only individual mineral species, but also chemical variations within the molecular structure of the crystal lattice of the mineral.
The resolution of sensors on satellites can’t be compared to aircraft spectral remote sensors, but these satellites do come with other advantages. For example, gold-prospecting satellite systems are able to collect more data from larger areas without having to fly any aircraft over the land of interest.
What are the benefits of satellite imagery in mineral exploration?
With the ability to determine texture and type from miles above the ground, locating, analyzing, identifying and mapping the composition of the Earth’s surface is now greatly advanced. Here are a few benefits of using satellites for detecting gold in mineral exploration.
Lower costs and risks
Satellite imagery helps reduce the cost of surveying land due to the fact that on-site personnel and equipment aren’t needed. Explorers can instead use a number of data sources to draw valuable insights for potential projects. This is especially helpful for juniors that have to justify risks to gather financing or begin operations.
Value across the lifecycle
Geospatial data is critical to mineral exploration, but it can also be applied to all phases of the mining lifecycle. Satellite images can be used to inform activities like building mine infrastructure or anticipating risks that are linked to a site’s geography. The relatively low cost and high utility of satellite imagery makes it a versatile technology for explorers.
Data abundance
The advancement of sensor technologies has allowed companies to combine valuable satellite data with other information sources like drone mapping, feasibility studies and historical data about geographical sites.
Satellite imagery also helps gather data that otherwise wouldn’t be attainable due to challenges in topography or climate. Diversifying information sources and increasing the sheer amount of available data means miners and scientists can gather new insights through their analysis.
Companies are also able to feed these large data sets into artificial intelligence and machine learning tools that assist with pattern recognition and dataset interpretation, speeding up target identification.
Satellite imagery certainly isn’t the only tool available to explorers, but it serves as an excellent complement to more accurate and resource-intensive technologies like LiDAR, GPS surveying and unmanned aerial vehicles.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2011.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
04 June
Challenger Announces Completion of Hualilan Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study
PFS outlines robust economics from toll milling delivering forecast EBITDA of A$221m1 over the 3 years of tolling at current prices
Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) ("CEL" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the outcomes of the Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) completed on it’s 100% owned Hualilan Gold project located in San Juan, Argentina. The study presents a technical and economic evaluation of the Tolling scheme proposed for the project in conjunction with Austral Gold (ASX: AGD) (“Tolling Partner” or “Toll Mill”) as announced in an ASX Release on 10 January 2025.
Highlights
Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) delivers compelling financial metrics:
- Robust margins on conservative commodity prices: using US$2,500/oz Au and US$27.50/oz Ag, the three-year toll-milling plan generates EBITDA of US$88.0M, post-tax NPV5 of US$50.5M, and cumulative post-tax free cash flow of US$56.7M.
- Leverage to spot prices: at today’s ~US$3,300/oz Au and US$33/oz Ag, EBITDA rises to US $142.8M and post-tax NPV5 to US$82.2M, with post-tax free cash flow of US$91.8M.
- Low upfront capital and quick payback: total upfront spend is just US$8.9M (A$13.8M) which is US$4.2M upfront capex and US$4.7M working capital, and achieves payback by December 2025 (or 3 months from the commencement of mining).
- Competitive cost structure: forecast All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC")2 is ~US$1,454/oz AuEq, comfortably below spot prices and achievable thanks to toll milling and a short haulage distance.
- Financing risk removed: recent A$33.9M equity placement fully funds development through to first cash flow and acceleration the development of the larger stand-alone Hualilan development.
- Significant upside: Toll Milling is based on extracting only 3% of the 2.8 Moz Hualilan MRE.
Key operational findings of the PFS for Toll Milling to support
- High grade reserve-only schedule: mining focuses on three shallow open pits producing 465,000 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of mineralized material above the cut-off grade at an average mined grade of 6.2 g/t Au and 35 g/t Ag; Inferred Resources are excluded.
- Payable Metal: Production Target of 76.6 koz payable Au and 338.5 koz Ag over a 30-month processing campaign.
- Low strip ratio: total material movement of 3.27 Mt with a life-of-mine strip ratio of 6:1 w:o and a forecast mining cost of US$8.12/t.
- Logistics & processing: ore is hauled 165 km on sealed highway to the fully-permitted Casposo plant, where recoveries are expected at 84.4% Au and 65.7% Ag; all-in processing, haulage and access charges of ≈ US$133/t processed.
- Campaign rhythm: Casposo batch treats Hualilan ore at ~25 kt/ month, running three months- on/ three months-off, with the toll program spanning 33 months in total.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Challenger Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
