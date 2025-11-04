Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
November 03, 2025
Drilling Confirms Discovery Status at Horse Heaven’s Golden Gate Target with Three Consecutive Holes Ending in Mineralisation, Identifying the Large Intrusion-Related Gold System Only 16km from the Stibnite Gold Project (PPTA.NAS)
Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) (“Resolution” or “Company”) is pleased to report that its maiden drill program at its 100% owned Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten- Silver Project (“Horse Heaven” or the “Project”), Idaho, USA (Figure 1) has delivered additional broad intervals of near-surface gold mineralisation at Golden Gate Prospect.
Highlights
- Golden Gate now has reported results for three diamond holes from surface, all ending in gold mineralisation, confirming a large, open intrusion-related gold system. The two most recent holes include:
- HH-GG25-003C: Down hole interval of 253.0m @ 1.50 g/t gold from surface to 253.0m (open ended), including:
- 111.9m @ 2.31 g/t gold from 130.5m and 18.3m @ 3.98 g/t gold from 149.4m (with the highest assay result of 5.91 g/t gold over a down hole width of 1.5m)
- HH-GG25-002C: Down hole interval of 265.2m @ 0.60 g/t gold from surface to 265.2m (open ended), including 89.9m @ 1.15g/t gold from 121.9m.
- HH-GG25-003C: Down hole interval of 253.0m @ 1.50 g/t gold from surface to 253.0m (open ended), including:
- On 28 October 2025, the Company reported a down hole interval of 189.2m @ 1.30 g/t Au from 34m, ending in mineralisation, in HH-GG25-001C, including:
- Down hole interval of 12.9m @ 2.32 g/t Au from 94.4m; and
- Down hole interval of 70.8m @ 2.24 g/t Au from 128.8m.
These results demonstrate the continuous potential for a large intrusive-hosted gold system with geology, sulphides and alteration similar to the Stibnite gold-antimony deposit, only ~16km away.
- Multiple near-term catalysts include:
- A Reverse Circulation drill rig is being mobilised to Golden Gate to immediately follow-up on the results of the first three holes.
- Assay batch results from 7 additional oriented Core holes of the Phase-1 program (including bottom of HH-GG25-001C) to be released progressively over the following months.
- RML’s Horse Heaven project is strategically located in a district central to domestic critical mineral supply chains (gold-antimony-tungsten-silver), all aligned with the U.S. government priorities.
RML’s CEO of US Operations, Craig Lindsay, commented on the discovery:
“Following up our first hole with even stronger results from holes 2 and 3 is an exceptional outcome for the Golden Gate prospect.
These results confirm that Golden Gate hosts a large, robust gold system with all holes returning broad gold mineralisation from surface and finishing in mineralisation.
That level of continuity and consistency is extremely rare this early in a program and highlights the potential scale and our belief that Golden Gate has all the hallmarks of a significant intrusive- related gold deposit, comparable to the major systems seen elsewhere in the district, including Perpetua’s Stibnite, which is only 16km away.
With multiple targets still to test across the broader Horse Heaven Project, including Antimony Ridge, our confidence continues to grow that we’re on the verge of uncovering a truly district- scale gold system with complementary known tungsten and antimony mineralisation.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Resolution Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
