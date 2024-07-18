Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Significant Citizen Interest in the Immersive Workshop

Significant Citizen Interest in the Immersive Workshop

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is delighted with citizen participation in the immersive public workshop which was held on July 17 th at the Rouyn-Noranda Convention Center. The population was invited to experience sound and vibration simulations and meet acoustics experts.

In addition to explaining the sound and vibration phenomena that surround us, the evening aimed to collect the concerns, understandings and proposals for improvement formulated by citizens regarding Falco's Horne 5 Project.

Martin Duclos, Director, Environment and Community Relations, said: " All comments will be read carefully and each question will be answered. At Falco, every opinion counts, helps fuel our thinking and plays an important role in our approach to continuous improvement and commitment to the community. "

At the end of the workshop, the participants expressed their interest in collaborating on the development of a program aimed at maintaining the integrity of residences and neighboring infrastructure of the future mining complex.

Hélène Cartier, Vice-President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations, declared: " I would like to thank all the participants who took the time to come meet us and share their concerns. We firmly believe that this type of exercise will help improve the project for the benefit of the communities. We look forward to beginning collaborative work on the future program to preserve the integrity of residences and infrastructure. "

Falco considers it essential to hold public hearings on the project given its importance for the community and for regional development.

Citizens who wish to continue to be informed or who want to express themselves on Falco's Horne 5 Project are invited to meet the Falco team at Espace Falco, located at 157, avenue Principale, in Rouyn-Noranda.

About Falco Resources Ltd.

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 16.7% interest in the Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514 261-3336
info@falcores.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


