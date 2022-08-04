GamingInvesting News

From Artificial Intelligence to the Arts and Gaming, Industry Experts Touch on Some of the Most Prominent Topics in Computer Graphics

SIGGRAPH 2022 highlights the many voices that have facilitated the evolution of computer graphics and interactive techniques. The Frontiers and Retrospective programs feature pioneers and industry experts in panels and workshops for a passionate look at untold stories, influential voices, emerging topics, and new breakthroughs. The 49th annual conference runs 8–11 August in person, and virtually 25 July–31 October 2022.

"Art in the Age of AI: Can Computers Create Art?" © 2022 Aaron Hertzmann, Adobe Research

The Retrospective program brings together the pioneers and leaders who have enabled computer graphics to improve lives. Panel topics have pioneers and practitioners taking ideas into new directions, compelling the industry to rethink assumptions, take risks, and achieve greatness. Panel topics include foundational events in computer graphics, how computer graphics impacts lives, how interfaces to computer graphics have evolved, and the groundbreakers and the unheard voices that have expanded computer graphics and user interfaces.

The Frontiers program aims to identify emerging fields and introduce new communities to SIGGRAPH, where we hope to form future partnerships and collaborations with sectors we may not have previously considered. The goal of the program is to make these conferences the place where new, exciting technologies in and adjacent to computer graphics and interactive techniques are being discovered and advanced. Through a series of talks and workshops, the Frontiers program aims to spark research and innovation in new areas such as AR/VR, AI, robotics, arts, visualization, gaming, responsible innovation, and more.

"While many computer graphics advancements have been recorded in textbooks and archives, there are still many noteworthy yet untold stories and unheard voices," said Benjamin Lok , SIGGRAPH 2022 Retrospective program chair. "With our Retrospective panels, we go behind the images with a wide range of people and hear about their journeys to learn about critical moments, foundational events, and advancements that are impacting all of us today."

Highlights of the Retrospective program include:

Breaking New Ground: Establishing Graphics Worldwide

Moderator: Mary Whitton , UNC Chapel Hill (Dept. of Computer Science, retired)
Panelists: Jon Meads , NW Old Boys Rugby Club (retired); Maxine Brown , University of Illinois Chicago ; Marcelo Knorich Zuffo, Universidade de Sao Paulo ; Joaquim Jorge , Universidade de Lisboa (ULisboa), INESC-ID
Computer graphics pioneers share how computer graphics expanded both throughout the United States and into different parts of the world. Their lessons learned along the way can be applied by today's professionals for continued groundbreaking work in today's new and fluid landscape.

Pioneers in Computer Graphics

Moderator: Masha Shugrina , NVIDIA Corporation
Panelists: Carolina Cruz-Neira , University of Central Florida ; Holly Rushmeier , Yale University ; Joan Collins , ACM SIGGRAPH, West Coast Pictures, LLC; Theresa-Marie Rhyne , theresamarierhyne.com; Kristine Middlemiss , monstersaliensrobotszombies.com
Powerful Women in Graphics panelists share industry and academic viewpoints and career journeys that have contributed to the historic advancements in computer graphics. Participants learn about opportunities on the horizon for the women in technology community and how the past can influence the future in this exciting time of growth.

Computer Graphics Disruptions in Art, Science, Visualization, Engineering, and Modeling

Moderator: Brian Wyvill , University of Victoria
Panelists: Yoichiro Kawaguchi , The University of Tokyo (Emeritus); Eugene Fiume , Simon Fraser University ; David Kasik , ACM SIGGRAPH; Alyn Rockwood , ACM SIGGRAPH
Diverse panelists, all of them innovators and disruptors, look at how computer graphics is used to change the worlds of art, science, engineering, and — at the core of computer graphics itself — modeling. Their pathways to success serve as an inspiration for young SIGGRAPHers looking to make disruptions in their own chosen fields.

"Advancements in artificial intelligence, as well as augmented and virtual reality presents the need to talk about the latest in computer graphics to connect users to virtual environments and more," stated Vathsal Veena Shashidhar, SIGGRAPH 2022 Frontiers program chair. "The talks and workshops allow us, as innovators, to cover these topics and much more. We can inspire and influence creators to make their impact in the physical and virtual worlds."

Highlights of the Frontiers program include:

Metric Telepresence Using Codec Avatars

Contributor: Yaser Sheikh , Meta Research
Yaser Sheikh of Meta Reality Labs discusses progress toward achieving metric telepresence. He describes Meta's approach using codec avatars — neural networks to address computer vision and computer graphics problems in signal transmission and reception of photorealistic avatars. He also introduces the large-scale systems required to train codec avatars, visually and acoustically, and the research challenges ahead to achieve metric telepresence at scale.

Art in the Age of AI: Can Computers Create Art?

Contributor: Aaron Hertzmann , Adobe Research
Can AI algorithms make art and be considered artists? Within the past decade, the growth of new neural network algorithms has enabled exciting new artforms with considerable public interest. Aaron Hertzmann discusses how these developments parallel the development of previous artistic technologies, like oil paint, photography, and traditional computer graphics.

Access to the Retrospective and Frontiers programs at SIGGRAPH 2022 is available in person and online. Learn more and register for the conference at s2022.SIGGRAPH.org/register .

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2022

ACM , the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world's leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2022 , the 49th annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place as a hybrid event, with live events 8–11 August at the Vancouver Contention Centre and virtual content available starting 25 July through 31 October. Click here for news from the conference and its partners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siggraph-2022-moves-forward-and-looks-back-the-frontiers-and-retrospective-programs-showcase-how-legacy-drives-innovation-301600515.html

SOURCE SIGGRAPH

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

One Million Xbox Players Join NARAKA: BLADEPOINT in First Two Weeks of Launch

- June saw the launch of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, the action-packed 60-person battle royale, on Xbox Series X|S and with Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. In the first two weeks of the title being available on the console, an impressive one million new players have jumped in the game, known for its fast-paced, agile, melee combat.

Since the game was released on PC last year, a growing community has sprung up around NARAKA with the team providing constant updates with new characters, weapons, and game modes for players to continually experience the game in fresh and exciting ways.

NetEase and 24 Entertainment have been thrilled with the response to the release of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT on Xbox, and have greatly appreciated the feedback – especially the news that Xbox players are thoroughly enjoying the melee combat experience with the controls optimised for console.

With the success of the Xbox Series X|S launch, the team are excited to announce that the game will also be available on Xbox One before the end of 2022.  And with the anniversary of NARAKA around the corner, there is even more exciting news; a new map for a region called Holoroth will launch on August 19 , and NARAKA's long awaited campaign mode will also release its first chapter on August 5 for Xbox players.

Make sure to keep up to date with all the latest NARAKA: BLADEPOINT action on the NARAKA site , Twitter , Facebook , Twitch , Steam , and Discord .

About 24 Entertainment

24 Entertainment is a Chinese game studio founded by a group of artists, engineers, and designers; who are all gaming industry veterans. We have a shared vision of introducing global players to Eastern cultures through cutting-edge gaming technology.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China , NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America . In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China . NetEase's other innovative service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label e-commerce platform. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/ .

Contacts for NetEase

Investors Enquiries:
Margaret Shi
NetEase, Inc.
ir@service.netease.com
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

Media Enquiries:
Li Ruohan
NetEase, Inc.
Tel:(+86) 571-8985-2668
globalpr@service.netease.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-million-xbox-players-join-naraka-bladepoint-in-first-two-weeks-of-launch-301599835.html

SOURCE NetEase Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NFT Startup BigFoot Town Launches 'BigFoot' NFT Collection and Suite of Tools

BigFoot Town, the NFT trading suite platform that aims to create the next avid community of NFT believers and DAO builders, is today announcing the launch of its eponymous 'BigFoot' Solana NFT Collection. Holders of a BigFoot NFT will gain early access to the company's partner Dapps and a suite of exclusive NFT tools.

Already the company is gaining attention for it's GameDAO (NOT-A-GAMEFI) model, where early gamers and investors become game producers. After publishing, the profit from the game would be shared with the DAO, thus creating an avid community of game builders.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Philips Norelco and Scott Cole, the Preeminent Voice of Esports, Partner to Help Esports Athletes Look and Feel Their Best

Partnership inspires gamers to use Philips Norelco OneBlade to shape, shave and show up as their best selves

Today, Philips a global leader in health technology, announced a partnership with the premier voice of Esports, Scott Cole to inspire gamers to look and feel their best.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

DouYu International Holdings Limited to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 15, 2022 . The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http:ir.douyu.com .

DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Good Gamer Announces Launch of Three New Puzzle Games on the Google Play Store

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a multifaceted play-to-earn game and platform developer, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Good Gamer Corp., has launched three new Android puzzle games: Cube Crush 2022 Dice Match N' Merge and Pop Blast Puzzle Game . The new games are now available for download in the Google Play Store.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. logo (CNW Group/Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.)

Cube Crush tests a person's skills where they have to slide and drag blocks onto a block puzzle board. Players will have three minutes to clear rows to earn streaks and combo bonuses. As rounds are completed, players can earn coins and unlock cool prizes. It's a brain teaser that users will find addicting and fun to play.

Good Gamer's brand-new match-and-merge puzzle game Dice Match N'Merge will sharpen players' minds with this extremely addictive game. Players need to match the customizable dice blocks on the puzzle board by dragging and dropping them. The value of the die corresponds to its colour and if three dice of the same colour are matched, players can collect ruby gems and merge to increase values.

Train your brain in Pop Blast , an addictive puzzle crush game that lets players have fun and to pass the time.  Simply drop a block by "popping" it onto the grid, and watch it blast!  Tap to crush any two or more adjacent blocks of the same color.  When more than five squares of the same color are crushed, a special bomb can be produced.

The Company plans to integrate its three new puzzle games into Good Gamer's Playcash play-to-earn app discovery platform in the coming weeks.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new puzzle games on Android," said Good Gamer CEO Charlo Barbosa . "Over the last few years, puzzle games have exploded in popularity, especially in the United States where total revenue for puzzle games is projected to reach almost $8 billion in 2022, up from $2 billion in 2020. Whether someone is passing the time between meetings or on their commute home or just trying to unwind after a long day, puzzle games have become the go-to for Americans looking to relax and decompress. We look forward to seeing the market's response to our growing selection of puzzle games."

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. is a multifaceted play-to-earn game and platform developer. The Playcash app is a game discovery platform that rewards players for downloading and playing games, and filling out surveys.  With hundreds of free-to-play mobile games covering all genres, users can earn Playcash points that can be redeemed for real-cash value gift cards and prepaid charge cards.  Good Gamer's Tournament Management Platform matches players in head-to-head tournaments to compete in real-cash e-sports tournaments. The company is also the creator and game developer of the Chosen Ones play-to-earn blockchain franchise.

SOURCE Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/04/c9201.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Akamai Research Shows Attacks On Gaming Companies Have More Than Doubled Over Past Year

State of the Internet report shows gaming companies and gamer accounts at risk, following a surge in web application attacks post pandemic

Akamai Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today released a new State of the Internet report showing that web application attacks on the gaming industry more than doubled over the past year. The new report, Gaming Respawned notes these attacks come in the wake of booming popularity and demand for cloud gaming platforms.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×