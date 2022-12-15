Sierra Wireless offers FirstNet ® connectivity as part of a full device-to-cloud solution
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that it's providing first responders and extended public safety community access to a full solution which includes FirstNet connectivity along with Sierra Wireless modules and routers. The devices that are part of this solution are FirstNet Ready ® in the United States and deliver a reliable, highly secure solution to further public safety capabilities and strengthen incident response.
FirstNet, Built with AT&T is designed with and for America's first responders and the extended public safety community that could be called upon to support them. FirstNet is evolving based on the needs of, and feedback from, the public safety community, driving purposeful innovation to help them stay mission ready.
Sierra Wireless has been part of the FirstNet Embedded IoT Program since 2018. The FirstNet Embedded IoT Program allows organizations like Sierra Wireless to integrate FirstNet into industry-leading FirstNet-eligible devices. This creates a single, end-to-end solution for FirstNet-eligible customers. FirstNet embedded solutions go through an extensive review process to ensure they meet the highest standards for reliability, security, and performance.
"Sierra Wireless has been a valued member of the FirstNet Embedded IoT Program, and we're pleased to be working with them to deliver a reliable and essential communications solution for the first responders and the extended public safety community," said Matt Walsh, assistant vice president, product management and development, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "This allows us to further our mission to deploy, operate, maintain, and enhance the only nationwide wireless platform dedicated to first responders and the extended public safety community that support them."
"When disaster strikes, network access is critical for the extended public safety community," said Ross Gray, vice president of managed connectivity solutions at Sierra Wireless. "Dependable, uninterrupted, around the clock communication is essential, and any disruption can be detrimental. The Sierra Wireless solution helps ensure the prioritized access necessary to stay connected. A full solution, which includes a Sierra Wireless device, FirstNet connectivity, and a purpose-built, cloud-based dashboard, allows extended public safety users to have confidence that their critical communications stay intact when they need it most."
Users can also access AirVantage ® , Sierra Wireless' IoT connectivity platform offering a custom, cloud-based self-service dashboard which enables users to manage both their connectivity and devices in one location, simplifying logistics, and optimizing communication costs.
The full solution is now available for purchase directly from Sierra Wireless.
For more information, visit: https://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-connectivity/enhanced-carrier-connectivity/ ; https://www.sierrawireless.com/router-solutions/first-responder-network/
For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com .
To contact the Sierra Wireless Sales Desk, call +1 877-687-7795 or visit http://www.sierrawireless.com/sales .
Note to editors:
To view and download images of Sierra Wireless products, visit https://www.sierrawireless.com/company/image-gallery/
©2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. FirstNet is available only within the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
