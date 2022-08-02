Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) today reported preliminary financial results for its second quarter of 2022. All results are reported in U.S. dollars and are prepared in accordance with the United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), except as otherwise indicated below.

For the second quarter of 2022, preliminary revenues are expected to be between $185 million and $189 million. Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be between $21 million and $23 million, as compared to first quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA* of $15.8 million.

The Sierra Wireless second quarter 2022 unaudited financial information in this press release is preliminary and subject to completion of quarter-end financial reporting processes.

Agreement to be Acquired by Semtech Corporation

Sierra Wireless' preliminary results are provided in conjunction with today's announcement that Sierra Wireless has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Semtech Corporation. Please refer to today's announcement entitled "Semtech Corporation to Acquire Sierra Wireless" available on Sierra Wireless' website.

Due to Sierra Wireless' pending transaction with Semtech, Sierra Wireless is canceling its August 11, 2022, conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results. The Company will publish its full second quarter 2022 financial results on August 11, 2022. Additionally, Sierra Wireless will not be providing financial guidance for the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to a non-GAAP financial measure, such references as designated with an asterisk (*). Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP on a basis consistent for all periods presented. In addition to results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental indicators of our operating performance. The term "non-GAAP financial measure" is used to refer to a numerical measure of a company's historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that: (i) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in a company's statement of earnings, balance sheet or statement of cash flows; or (ii) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

The non-GAAP financial measure referenced in this press release is adjusted EBITDA* (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

Adjusted EBITDA* is defined as net earnings (loss) from continuing operations plus stock-based compensation expense and related social taxes, phantom RSU expense which represents expenses related to compensation units settled in cash based on the stock price at vesting, restructuring costs, government grants related to COVID-19 relief, CEO retirement/search, impairment, gain on sale of Omnilink, the ransomware incident, COVID-19 factory constraint incremental costs, certain other non-recurring costs or recoveries, amortization, interest and other income (expense), foreign exchange gains or losses on translation of certain balance sheet accounts, unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses on forward contracts, recognition of cumulative translation adjustments on dissolution of subsidiaries, and income tax expense (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA* is a metric used by investors and analysts for valuation purposes and is an important indicator of our operating performance and our ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow that will fund future working capital needs and fund future capital expenditures.

We use the above-noted non-GAAP financial measure for planning purposes and to allow us to assess the performance of our business before including the impacts of the items noted above as they affect the comparability of our financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures are reviewed regularly by management and the Board of Directors as part of the ongoing internal assessment of our operating performance. We disclose non-GAAP financial measures as we believe they provide useful information to investors and analysts to assist them in their evaluation of our operating results and to assist in comparisons from one period to another.

Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain pre-released second quarter financial metrics related to our financial performance. The second quarter financial ‎metrics contained in this press release are preliminary and represent the most current information available to our management, as financial closing procedures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are ‎not yet complete. Our actual interim financial statements for such period may result in material ‎changes to the financial metrics summarized in this press release (including by any one financial metric, or both of ‎the financial metrics, being below or above the figures indicated) as a result of the completion of normal quarter ‎end accounting procedures and adjustments, and also what one might expect to be in the final interim ‎financial statements based on the financial metrics summarized in this press release. Although we believe the expectations reflected in this press release are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can ‎give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations.‎ Readers are thus cautioned not to put undue reliance on the financial guidance contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements and information that are not based on historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements are provided to help you understand our views of our short and long term plans, expectations and prospects. We caution you that forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. In certain cases, forward-looking statements include words and phrases about the future such as "outlook", "guidance", "will", "may", "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "potential", "possible", or variations thereof. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information relating to our financial guidance, including for our second quarter of 2022; the expected timing of filing our second quarter 2022 interim financial results; and the consummation of the proposed transaction described herein.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations on the date the statements are made and are based on a number of material assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, by their very nature are inherently subject to substantial known and unknown material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results, achievements and developments in our business to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, including without limitation: failure to meet financial expectations or financial performance being materially less or more than anticipated; failure to obtain shareholder approval as required for the proposed transaction; failure to obtain regulatory and other consents and approvals required for the closing of the proposed transaction, including the approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia; failure to satisfy the conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement; the risk that the proposed transaction will not be consummated; and the additional risk factors set forth in our Annual Information Form included as part of our Form 40-F filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on March 18, 2022 and available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , in each case, as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable securities commissions or regulatory authorities in Canada.

Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause our results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that our forward-looking statements prove to be accurate, as our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is a world leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services, and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Sierra Wireless works with its customers to develop the right industry-specific solution for their IoT deployments, whether this is an integrated solution to help connect edge devices to the cloud, a software/API service to manage processes with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to improve business decisions. With more than 25 years of cellular IoT experience, Sierra Wireless is a global partner customers trust to deliver them their next IoT solution. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com .

Louise Matich
Media Relations
pr@sierrawireless.com

Sean Fallis
Investor Relations
investor@sierrawireless.com

Semtech Corporation to Acquire Sierra Wireless

Creating a comprehensive IoT platform to enable the transformation to a smarter, more sustainable planet

  • Brings together the ultra-low power benefits of LoRa® with higher bandwidth capabilities of cellular for easy to use, interoperable solutions that enable innovation and growth for IoT globally
  • Expected to approximately double Semtech annual revenue and add greater than US$100 million of high margin IoT Cloud services recurring revenues
  • Expected to expand Semtech's IoT SAM by approximately 10x to US$10 billion by 2027
  • Expected to be immediately accretive to Semtech's non-GAAP EPS before synergies and generate US$40 million of run-rate operational synergies within 12-18 months post-close

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, and Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world-renowned Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, today announced a definitive agreement under which Semtech will acquire all outstanding shares of Sierra Wireless for US$31 per share in an all-cash transaction representing a total enterprise value of approximately US$1.2 billion, subject to customary closing conditions. The acquisition will significantly expand Semtech's addressable market and is expected to approximately double Semtech's annual revenue and create a strong and diverse portfolio of connectivity solutions for the growing IoT market, making it easier for customers to find innovative end to end solutions for any segment. The deal is also expected to be immediately accretive to Semtech's non-GAAP EPS before synergies and generate US$40 million of run-rate operational synergies within 12-18 months post-transaction close.

Sierra Wireless Confirms Discussions Regarding a Potential Transaction with Semtech

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) today confirmed that it has engaged in advanced discussions regarding a potential transaction with Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) at a price of US$31 per share.

No assurance can be given that the Company will determine to continue such discussions or enter into any definitive agreement regarding any transaction or, if executed, whether any such transaction would be consummated. The Company does not intend to make any further press release or announcement regarding these matters unless and until it enters into a binding, definitive agreement with respect thereto.

BlackBerry Supports Aerospace and Defense Market with new Future Airborne Capability Environment Conformance Certification

New Accreditation Enables BlackBerry QNX to More Rapidly Deploy Safe and Secure Software for Mission-Critical Systems

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its QNX ® Software Development Platform 7.1 has achieved conformance to the latest Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) technical standard as a General Purpose Profile Unit of Conformance (UoC), enabling developers to rapidly deploy safe and secure software solutions based on the BlackBerry ® QNX ® platform to deliver competitive and cost effective defense vehicle capabilities.

NETA AUTO selects BlackBerry QNX to Power the NETA S, Next-Generation EV Sedan for the Chinese Market

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and HOZON NEW ENERGY AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD. (HOZON) today announced that NETA AUTO, China's EV brand owned by HOZON, has selected BlackBerry QNX technology to power its soon-to-be-produced futuristic sports sedan, the NETA S . The deployment will ensure the functional safety, cybersecurity and reliability of the vehicle's critical systems while providing users with an engaging, immersive, and digital-first driving experience.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

As part of the agreement, the NETA S will use the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and QNX® Hypervisor for the vehicle's new intelligent technology cockpit, the 'NETA SPACE'. In addition, NETA AUTO's full-stack NETA PILOT 3.0 intelligent ADAS technology will also feature the QNX® OS for Safety , helping realize intelligent assisted driving in multiple scenarios.

"We are pleased to partner with NETA AUTO to create a next-generation digital cockpit system and intelligent driver assistance system for the NETA S. Since its inception, NETA AUTO has always pursued the development of high-quality vehicles featuring both innovation and technology," said Dhiraj Handa , VP, Asia-Pacific , BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "BlackBerry is pleased to empower China's new energy automotive brands with our latest technologies, helping NETA AUTO to expand its footprint for the future of safe & secure mobility."

"The NETA S is a representative of NETA AUTO's level of technical strength and is dedicated to bringing the sedan to millions of homes with new levels of safety, security, comfort & connectivity. BlackBerry is the industry leader in automotive embedded systems, providing us with a safety-certified software foundation, " said Zhang Qi, Executive Vice President of Intelligent Institution, Neta Auto. "In the future, NETA AUTO will continue to collaborate with BlackBerry to bring more convenient, enriched and intelligent automotive life experiences to our customers."

The NETA S has a digital design style that fully demonstrates the power and athleticism expected of a sports sedan. The interior of the model features a stunning advanced intelligent cockpit with a large 17.6-inch central touchscreen, allowing the driver to receive important information via the minimalist display located behind the steering wheel or from the AR head-up display. Additionally, the front passenger also has an exclusive 12.3-inch passenger infotainment screen. Additional highlights of the NETA S include heated and ventilated massage seats, as well as headrest speakers, with a further 21 speakers installed throughout the car to provide an enjoyable acoustics experience for all passengers.

The NETA S is armed with the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform and the highly reliable BlackBerry QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor, which allows for scalability and flexibility in its intelligent NETA SPACE . The QNX Hypervisor can consolidate multiple systems with mixed-criticality and different operating environments onto a single hardware platform, effectively reducing both the model's initial development and long-term costs of ownership, while still ensuring industry-leading safety and security.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About HOZON New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd.

HOZON is an innovation-drive tech company that integrates the hardware products and software services based on the R&D innovation, intelligent manufacturing and multi-channel sales service. NETA AUTO, a car brand affiliated to HOZON. NETA AUTO's vision is to "make high-quality intelligent NEVs available for all". It shoulders the responsibility of breaking the norm to make travel more comfortable with innovative technologies and operates with the aim to be a popularizer of intelligent vehicles. Focusing on products and advanced technologies, NETA AUTO is dedicated to promoting continuous evolvement of electric vehicles and playing a leading role in future technology development trends.

NETA AUTO's core technologies are derived from Yangtze Delta Region Institute of Tsinghua University, Zhejiang . Currently, the company has cultivated competitive advantages in auto intelligent cockpit, which is called NETA SPACE , autonomous driving, technologies of electrical machine, battery, and electrical control system, etc. and accumulatively applied for over 1,000 patents.

In June 2022 , NETA AUTO delivered 13,157 vehicles, with an increase of approximately 156% YOY, an increase of approximately 20% from May 2022 , achieving a sales volume increase for 24 consecutive months since July 2020 . Specifically, the sales volumes in June 2022 of NETA V and NETA U PRO were 9,147 units and 4,010 units respectively. Moreover, the total sales volume of NETA AUTO in the first half of 2022 was 63,131 units, an increase of approximately 199% from the same period last year.

As a leading force among Chinese NEV manufacturers, NETA AUTO has further increased market share of "Made in China " products in the intelligent manufacturing and new energy field, and strengthened Chinese brand value around the globe.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

NETA Auto Media Relations
+86-18501002778
huxiaoqian@hozonauto.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neta-auto-selects-blackberry-qnx-to-power-the-neta-s-next-generation-ev-sedan-for-the-chinese-market-301596193.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Apple Reports Third Quarter Results

iPhone and Services drive June quarter record revenue

Active installed base of devices reaches all-time high for all major product categories

Qualcomm and Samsung Extend and Expand Broad Strategic Partnership

— Companies Agree to 7-Year Extension of Patent Licensing Agreement Through 2030 —

Snapdragon Platforms to Power Future Samsung Galaxy Devices —

