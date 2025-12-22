Shift4 Launches Global Stablecoin Settlement Platform, Unlocking Faster Payments for Merchants

Merchants can now move money at any time and access funds faster than ever before
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has announced the launch of its stablecoin settlement platform. Hundreds of thousands of merchants globally will now have the option to receive money more quickly and move funds 24/7 via stablecoin settlement, without the constraints of typical banking hours or other limitations.
This solution will allow merchants to opt into being settled in popular stablecoins such as USDC, USDT, EURC and DAI rather than receiving a bank transfer. It will also give merchants the flexibility to choose from popular networks such as Ethereum, Solana, Plasma, Stellar, Polygon, TON and Base.
"As Shift4 becomes an increasingly global company, this offering will support businesses around the world as stablecoins continue to play a growing role in the modern payments ecosystem. It is not surprising that more businesses want the added flexibility and speed of stablecoins in our 24/7 global economy and we're here to power commerce no matter what payment type is being used by the consumer or settled for the merchant," said Pietro Moran, Shift4's Director of Crypto.
