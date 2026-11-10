Shift4 Joins the Bilt Neighborhood to Connect Payments and Loyalty Through Bilt Neighborhood OS for Sports Teams and Merchants

Combining Bilt Neighborhood OS with Shift4's payments and commerce technology, the collaboration aims to connect everyday neighborhood spending with more rewarding dining, shopping and fan experiences

Shift4 , the global commerce technology provider powering the experience economy, and Bilt , the neighborhood commerce and rewards platform, today announced a partnership to help businesses reach new customers and unlock neighborhood spending power through Bilt Neighborhood OS , an AI platform that helps businesses grow by reaching new customers and building loyalty through personalized experiences in their neighborhood.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261110914640/en/

The collaboration will bring together Shift4's payments, restaurant and venue technology with Bilt's nationwide network of more than 8 million members, 50,000 merchant partners and 1 in 4 U.S. apartment buildings to make it easier for participating businesses to recognize customers, deliver relevant benefits and connect rewards right at checkout.

"Thriving neighborhood economies depend on people choosing to spend at the businesses around them," said Michael Isaacman, Chief Commercial Officer at Shift4 . "By connecting our commerce technology with Bilt's neighborhood network, we can help turn the benefits funded by buildings, hotels and sports teams into revenue for local businesses, thereby bringing more customers through their doors and keeping more spending in the neighborhood."

Unlocking Neighborhood Spending Power

Bilt Neighborhood OS connects residential communities, offices, hotels and sports teams with the businesses around them, turning investments in member benefits into local spending. The partnership aims to help participating Shift4 businesses:

  • Reach new customers through neighborhood channels. Connect with nearby residents, office workers, hotel guests, and sports fans through Bilt's membership communities, neighborhood marketplaces, and concierge experiences.
  • Tap into billions in neighborhood spending power. Bilt's membership communities invest in credits, rewards, and benefits that members can spend at participating restaurants, retailers and venues, creating new opportunities for incremental customer spending.
  • Extend fan loyalty beyond the stadium. Enable participating teams to connect their own loyalty currencies with neighborhood spending, creating more opportunities for fans to engage with their team throughout the week.
  • Create offers at the moments that matter. For example, a fan could earn a participating team's loyalty currency while dining at a neighborhood restaurant, then use eligible rewards during a visit to the stadium. The experience would carry the team's own identity and benefits beyond game day, while connecting neighborhood businesses with fans who have more reasons to visit.

Shift4 and Bilt are also exploring how team-branded loyalty programs could connect with everyday neighborhood spending. Fans could earn a participating team's loyalty currency at local businesses and use eligible rewards at the stadium or other participating locations, making everyday purchases part of their relationship with the team.

For teams, this creates opportunities to deepen year-round engagement and develop new sponsorship and loyalty revenue. For merchants, it connects their businesses with fan communities and gives customers more reasons to visit, spend and return.

"A team's connection to its fans doesn't end when they leave the stadium. That loyalty travels with them to the restaurants, shops and neighborhoods where they spend the rest of their week," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt. "With Shift4, we're creating ways for teams to reward that loyalty in everyday life, while helping local businesses turn those fan relationships into new customers and spending."

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4's commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world's largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com .

About Bilt

Launched in 2021, Bilt is the membership for where you live and the Neighborhood Operating System (OS) powering everything around it. More than 8.2 million members use Bilt to earn rewards on housing payments, build a path to homeownership, and redeem the highest value rewards currency on the market across travel, dining, fitness, sports, and more. With Neighborhood OS , the AI platform to help businesses grow through the neighborhood, Bilt connects multifamily property managers, travel advisors, sports organizations, and more than 50,000 merchants nationwide with nearby customers. Bilt powers 1 in 4 U.S. apartment buildings, including those in the Bilt Alliance , built with some of the nation's largest owners and operators. For more information, visit www.bilt.com and download the Bilt app .

Media Contacts
shift4pr@icrinc.com

Investor Relations
investors@shift4.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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