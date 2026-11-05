Shift4 Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) has posted its third quarter 2026 financial results as part of its Q3 2026 Shareholder Letter, which can be viewed here or by navigating to the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at https://investors.shift4.com .

Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, November 5 th , 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details
Toll-free dial-in: +1-888-660-6196
Toll dial-in: +1-929-203-1911
Conference ID: FOURQ326

The earnings conference call will also be webcast live and interested parties can join the live webcast through Shift4's website at: https://investors.shift4.com

X Spaces Simulcast

As previously announced, the live audio of the earnings call will be simulcast via X Spaces. Follow @Shift4 on X for additional information on how to access the simulcast.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4's commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world's largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com .

Source: Shift4

Investor Relations
investors@shift4.com

Media Contacts
shift4pr@icrinc.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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