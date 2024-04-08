Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sherritt Provides Notice of First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) will release its first quarter 2024 results after market close on May 8, 2024. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on May 9, 2024 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's first quarter 2024 financial and operational performance.

Dial-in and Webcast Details:

North America dial-in number:

1 (800) 717-1738 Passcode: 00402

International dial-in number:

1 (289) 514-5100 Passcode: 00402

Webcast and slide presentation:

www.sherritt.com

Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the conference to secure a line and avoid delays. Alternatively, listeners will be able to access the conference call via the webcast available on Sherritt's website.

A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Sherritt International
Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture has a current estimated mine life of 25 years and has embarked on an expansion program focused on increasing annual mixed sulphide precipitate production by approximately 20% of contained nickel and cobalt (100% basis). The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A., is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

For further information:
Tom Halton
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Email: investor@sherritt.com
Telephone: (416) 935-2451
www.sherritt.com

Sherritt Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) is pleased to announce the appointments of Louise Blais and Steven H. Goldman to its Board of Directors effective immediately. The appointments of Ms. Blais and Mr. Goldman are in accordance with Sherritt's Board succession planning with the retirements of Maryse Belanger and John Warwick, both of whom are not seeking re-election at the Corporation's 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Ms. Belanger will be retiring from the Board as of today and Mr. Warwick will be retiring from the Board at the AGM on May 9, 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

International Cobalt Announces $5.3M Debt Settlement

International Cobalt Announces $5.3M Debt Settlement

International Cobalt Corp. (" International Cobalt " or the " Company ") advises that it has entered into a settlement agreement dated February 28, 2024, with Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp. (" Tantalex ") to settle an amount of CDN$5,324,275.30 owed to the Company (the " Settlement Agreement "). The Settlement Agreement stems from multiple unsecured convertible debentures in principal amounts of USD$2,100,000 and CDN$800,000 entered into between the parties in 2018 and in 2020 bearing an interest rate of 4% that became due in November of 2022 (the " Debt ").

Under the terms of the Settlement Agreement, the Debt was settled with an aggregate 106,485,506 common shares in the capital of Tantalex (the " Tantalex Shares ") issued at a price of CDN$0.05 per Tantalex Share and 50,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the " Tantalex Warrants "). Each Tantalex Warrant is exercisable by the Company to acquire 50,000,000 Tantalex Shares at a price of $0.10 for a period of thirty (30) months from issuance (the " Debt Settlement ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Edison Lithium Receives Court Approval for Edison Cobalt Spin-Out

Edison Lithium Receives Court Approval for Edison Cobalt Spin-Out

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on March 1, 2024, the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued its final order approving the Company's previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving its wholly-owned subsidiary, Edison Cobalt Corp. ("Edison Cobalt"). For details regarding the Arrangement, see the news releases of the Company dated March 28, 2023, July 13, 2023, November 28, 2023, December 7, 2023, February 1, 2024 and February 27, 2024.

The Company will announce the share distribution record date and the exact number of Edison Cobalt shares issuable at a later date. The Arrangement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Edison Lithium Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Edison Lithium Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and general special meeting of securityholders (the "Meeting") held on February 26, 2024.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company approved all resolutions placed before them by management as set out in the Company's management information circular dated January 12, 2024, and the related addendum dated January 31, 2024, including: (i) fixing the number of directors at five and electing Nathan Rotstein, James (Jay) Richardson, Luisa Moreno, Gordon Jang, and Roger Dahn as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (ii) the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors; (iii) the continuation of the Company's 2022 stock option plan; (iv) the ratification of the grant of 915,000 stock options granted to directors and officers of the Company on September 7, 2023; (v) the statutory plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") among the Company, the Company's securityholders and Edison Cobalt Corp. ("SpinCo"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (which, in addition to the shareholders of the Company, was approved by the warrantholders and optionholders of the Company); (vi) the disposition of all or substantially all of the Company's undertaking; (vii) the adoption of SpinCo's stock option plan; and (vii) the proposed private placement financing of SpinCo.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Edison Lithium Proceeds with Warrant Repricing

Edison Lithium Proceeds with Warrant Repricing

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with the proposed warrant amendments initially announced on September 6, 2023. The Company had previously announced the cancellation of the proposed warrant amendments on January 2, 2024, but after further consideration and additional consultation with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), the Company will proceed to amend the exercise terms of an aggregate 3,926,125 common share purchase warrants out of a possible 4,048,000 warrants issued pursuant to private placements that closed on February 26, 2021, May 7, 2021 and May 28, 2021, subject to TSX-V final approval.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT)

Fortune Minerals


