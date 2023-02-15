Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

Base MetalsInvesting News

Sherritt Appoints Seasoned Mining Executive Anna Ladd-Kruger to its Board of Directors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt") (TSX:S), a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, is pleased to announce that Anna Ladd-Kruger, a seasoned mining industry financial executive with more than 20 years of experience in mining exploration and operations, has been appointed to Sherritt's Board of Directors effective today as Sherritt looks to effectively transition responsibilities ahead of a planned retirement from its Board.

"We are very pleased to have Anna join our Board of Directors. At this exciting juncture in Sherritt's history we are delighted to have someone with Anna's financial acumen and considerable experience on our Board," said Sir Richard Lapthorne, Board Chairman of Sherritt International. "Anna has played pivotal roles in building mining companies, building balance sheet strength and supporting continued growth in both the precious and base metals space. We look forward to Anna's many contributions to our Board."

Ms. Ladd-Kruger has held key executive positions at several Canadian publicly listed mining companies, including roles supporting the transition from exploration to production and raising substantial debt and equity. Most recently, Ms. Ladd-Kruger was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of McEwen Mining Inc. where she was brought in to lead financial and operational turnaround strategies and was key to the McEwen Copper Asset spin-out, including serving as its CFO and director. Ms. Ladd-Kruger previously served as the CFO and VP Corporate Development for a number of mining companies and began her career working at Vale S.A.'s Thompson and Sudbury Canadian operations before joining Kinross Gold Corporation as their North American Group Controller.

Ms. Ladd-Kruger is currently serving as the Independent Chair of the Board at Nova Minerals Limited. She sits on the board and is a member of the Audit Committee at SilverCrest Metals Inc. and is a member of the board as well as Audit Chair and a committee member of the ESG and Technical Committee at Integra Resources Corp. Ms. Ladd-Kruger holds both a CPA and CMA designation, a Master's of Economics from Queen's University and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia. She also holds the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors designation (ICD.D).

About Sherritt

Headquartered in Toronto, Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals essential for an electric future. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for natural resource-based industries around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt has embarked on a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on expanding nickel and cobalt production by up to 20% from 2021 and extending the life of mine at Moa beyond 2040. The Corporation is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

For more information, please contact:
Lucy Chitilian, Director of Investor Relations
Telephone: 416-935-2457
Email: lucy.chitilian@sherritt.com
www.sherritt.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Sherritt InternationalS:CASHERFCobalt Investing
S:CA,SHERF
The Conversation (0)
BRAINCHIP FPO [BRN]

BRAINCHIP FPO [BRN]

BrainChip Holdings Ltd is engaged in neuromorphic computing. Neuromorphic computing is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that simulates the functionality of the human neuron. The company has developed a revolutionary spiking neural network (SNN) technology, a type of neuromorphic computing that learns autonomously, evolves, and associates information just like the human brain. It operates through one segment namely, the technological development of designs. The company's products include Akida IP, Meta TF, Akida1000, and others.

NewRange Copper Nickel poised to supply critical minerals for clean energy transition

The previously announced joint venture between PolyMet Mining Corp. ("PolyMet") and Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") closed today, establishing NewRange Copper Nickel LLC ("NewRange Copper Nickel") and giving Minnesota a leading opportunity to deliver critical minerals for North America's clean energy transition.

NewRange Copper Nickel holds both the NorthMet and Mesaba copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal (PGM) deposits, two globally significant clean energy critical mineral resources located in northeastern Minnesota. NewRange Copper Nickel has the opportunity to become only the second nickel mine in the US.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt

Canada Silver Grants Stock Options

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces it has granted stock options to its directors and officers to purchase an aggregate of 900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a term of three years at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. All stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the Company’s Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.

Keep reading...Show less
European Electric Metals Inc.

European Electric Metals Inc.

European Electric Metals Inc is engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Portugal. Its projects include the Borba 2, Rehova Property and Skroska Mine.

Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly Discoveries Inc is an early-stage commodity exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash and diamonds on properties in Alberta, and various types of metals on properties in British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Robocop and Greenwood Project.

Sherritt Reports Strong 2022 Results, Improved Balance Sheet and Receipt of First Cobalt Swap Distribution

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt", the "Corporation", the "Company") (TSX: S), a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, today reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Element 79 Gold Corp Reports Assay Results up to 7.7 g/t Gold and 916 g/t Silver from High Grade Lucero Project, Peru

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Spin-Out of Graal Nickel Property into Coniagas Battery Metals and Appoints Coniagas Directors and Officers

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Spin-Out of Graal Nickel Property into Coniagas Battery Metals and Appoints Coniagas Directors and Officers

Related News

Resource Investing

PDAC 2023: Here's What You Need to Know

Lithium Investing

Livent Expects Higher Lithium Sales Volumes, Pricing in 2023

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Drills 56.5 m of 6.34% Zinc and 36.4 g/t Silver Including 11.6 m of 10.9% Zinc and 43.5 g/t Silver

Precious Metals Investing

FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

rare earth investing

Unlocking Australia’s Next Rare Earths Discovery

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Resource Investing

Exploration Target Confirmed At Green River Lithium Project

×