Shattuck Labs to Participate in Upcoming December Investor Conferences

Shattuck Labs, Inc. ("Shattuck" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily receptors for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in multiple investor conferences in December 2025.
Conference Details
Conference: Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
Presentation Date: Dec 2, 2025
Time: 10:10 AM EST
Location: New York, NY
Webcast link: HERE
Conference: Evercore ISI 8 th Annual HealthCONx Conference
Format: Fireside chat with Umer Raffat and Jonathan Miller, Ph.D. and one-on-one meetings (Dec 3-4)
Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
Fireside Chat Date: Dec 4, 2025
Time: 8:20 AM EST
Location: Coral Gables, FL
Webcast link: HERE
A replay of the presentations from the Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Healthcare Conference and the Evercore ISI 8 th Annual HealthCONx Conference will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcasts will remain archived for up to 30 days following the presentation date.
About SL-325
SL-325 is a potential first-in-class Death Receptor 3 (DR3) blocking antibody designed to achieve a complete and durable blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. Shattuck's preclinical studies demonstrate high affinity binding and superior activity over TL1A antibodies and offer a data-driven rationale for targeting the TNF receptor, DR3, versus its ligand, TL1A. SL-325 is a fully Fc-silenced humanized immunoglobin G monoclonal antibody with a favorable safety profile in non-human primates, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial.
About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of potential treatments for inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. The Company is developing a potentially first-in-class antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck's expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.
