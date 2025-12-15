Shattuck Labs, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Shattuck Labs, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Shattuck Labs, Inc. ("Shattuck" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily receptors for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it has granted inducement equity awards on December 10, 2025 (the "Grant Date") to a newly-hired non-executive officer.

The inducement awards consist of non-qualified stock options to purchase 206,000 shares of Shattuck's common stock with an exercise price of $3.23 per share. The stock options have a maximum term of 10 years. A total of 25% of the award will vest on November 17, 2026, with the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the subsequent 36 months. The stock options were granted as a material inducement to the individual's employment and were approved by Shattuck's independent Compensation Committee, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options were granted outside of the Company's 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, but are generally subject to the same terms and conditions that apply to awards granted under such plan.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of potential treatments for inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. The Company is developing a potentially first-in-class antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck's expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Andrew R. Neill
Chief Financial Officer
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Shattuck Labs Inc.STTKNASDAQ:STTKLife Science Investing
STTK
Shattuck Labs Inc.

Shattuck Labs Inc.

