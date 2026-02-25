Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3-blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases, today announced that company management will present at and participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Conference Details

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
Presentation Date: March 2, 2026
Time: 9:10 AM ET
Location: Boston, MA
Webcast link: HERE

Leerink Partners 2026 Global Health Care Conference

Format: One-on-one investor meetings
Participant: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
Dates: March 10-11, 2026
Location: Miami, FL

Interested parties can access live audio webcasts of these presentations via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.shattucklabs.com. Replay webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the live presentations.

About SL-325
SL-325 is a potentially first-in-class Death Receptor 3 (DR3) blocking antibody designed to achieve a complete and durable blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. Shattuck's preclinical studies demonstrate high affinity binding and superior activity over TL1A antibodies and offer a data-driven rationale for targeting the TNF receptor, DR3, versus its ligand, TL1A. SL-325 is a fully Fc-silenced humanized immunoglobin G monoclonal antibody with a favorable safety profile in non-human primates, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3-blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. The Company's expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics comes together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor & Media Contact:
Andrew R. Neill
Chief Financial Officer
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

shattuck-labs-incsttknasdaq-sttklife-science-investing
STTK
The Conversation (0)
Shattuck Labs Inc.

Shattuck Labs Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of First Tranche of Upsized Private Placement

RZOLV Technologies Engages San Diego Torrey Hills Capital for Investor Relations

Brunswick Exploration Announces Insider-Led Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Streamex Corp. Announces GLDY Is Now Live and Available for Purchase

Related News

rare earth investing

China's Rare Earth Export Ban Hits Japanese Defense Sector

uranium investing

US Nuclear Growth at Risk as Enrichment Supply Gap Looms

base metals investing

Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of First Tranche of Upsized Private Placement

precious metals investing

RZOLV Technologies Engages San Diego Torrey Hills Capital for Investor Relations

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Insider-Led Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

precious metals investing

RZOLV Technologies to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5th

base metals investing

Transition Metals Exhibiting at PDAC 2026 - Booth #2126