(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of LHCG by Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LHCG shareholders will receive $170.00 in cash for each share of LHCG common stock owned. If you own LHCG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lhcg

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of NLSN by a consortium of private equity, led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NLSN shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of NLSN common stock. If you own NLSN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nlsn

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of GDNSF by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, each holder of GDNSF subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a " Verano Share ") for each voting share held and each holder of GDNSF multiple voting shares and GDNSF super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each respective voting share held. If you own GDNSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdnsf

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of MSP by Kaseya. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSP shareholders will receive $35.50 in cash for each share of MSP common stock owned. If you own MSP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/msp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-lhcg-nlsn-gdnsf-and-msp-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301533757.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

Goodness Growth HoldingsCNX:GDNSGDNSFCannabis Investing
Canopy Growth Announces Cost Reduction Actions to Accelerate Path to Profitability

Strategic adjustments are expected to generate savings of $100 $150 million within 12 18 months

SMITHS FALLS, ON , April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC ), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, today announced that the Company is undertaking a series of initiatives to reduce costs and drive efficiency in order to accelerate its path to profitability. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated financial markets for 12,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the first quarter 2022 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX® and OTCQB® indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index.

The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was down 4.5% in Q1 2022. Forty-six new companies joined the Index, while forty companies were removed. Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE) moved to NYSE MKT on 1/31/2022. T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) graduated to Nasdaq on 1/31/2022. theMaven Inc. (AREN) went to NYSE MKT on 2/9/2022. Transphorm, Inc. (TGAN) went to Nasdaq on 2/22/2022. POET Technologies (POETF) went to Nasdaq on 3/14/2022. Golden Matrix Group, Inc (GMGI) went to NASDAQ on 3/17/2022.

HEMPSANA Announces Q4 and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") today announced fourth quarter and annual financial results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 10, 2022

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2022 first quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 27th & 28th

Virtual Investor Conferences the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), today announced the agenda for the upcoming KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference to be held on April 27-28, 2022. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this two-day virtual event showcasing live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on psychedelic treatments for mental health disorders.

"As we have seen over the past 18 months, drug development is hard. The good news is many of the companies presenting over the two-day event have shown tremendous clinical progress. I would encourage investors to take a traditional pharma or biotech view of this space and practice patience, do the proper diligence, and the rewards will be tremendous," said Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner and Founder of KCSA's Psychedelics Practice. "Drug development for mental health care takes time, focus, and is capital intensive. The potential returns remain as dramatic as ever, it's the investors who – to steal a line from Michael Pollan – need to change their minds."

