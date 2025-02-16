Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Artificial Intelligence
Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $2 million

Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $2 million

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $2 million

Download the PDF here.

Carbonxt Group
Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Completion of $1.0m Placement

Completion of $1.0m Placement

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of $1.0m Placement

Download the PDF here.

CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

Download the PDF here.

Market Update

Market Update

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Market Update

Download the PDF here.

Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, is announcing the launch of ReCredit a groundbreaking program designed to help customers achieve their net-zero goals through the purchase of sustainable carbon offsets. Reworld™ processes nearly 10 percent of the United States' garbage, significantly reducing net carbon emissions by avoiding methane-generating landfills. This effort prevents over 40 million metric tons of greenhouse gases annually, equivalent to the amount sequestered by 48 million acres of forest—an area spanning eight U.S. states.

ReCredit is one of several key solutions introduced by Reworld™ in its April rebrand, designed to support businesses in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing toward net-zero. This partner program strengthens its relationships and offers exclusive ReCredits to preferred Reworld™ partners, empowering them to manage their carbon footprint.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Reports Preliminary Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

NorthStar Gaming Reports Preliminary Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

Company expects to report record highs for wagers, revenue and margin

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced selected unaudited preliminary financial results for the three and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2024.1 All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Structural Monitoring Systems

AEM’s MTP136D Radio Gains Full U.S. Forest Service Approval

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (“SMS” or “the Company”) (ASX: SMN) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (“AEM”), has received full approval from the United States Forest Service (USFS) and Department of the Interior (DOI) for its revolutionary MTP136D Panel-Mount Forest Service Radio. This approval authorises its use in all federally regulated aerial firefighting agency and contractor aircraft across the United States.

Keep reading...Show less
Stardust Power Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

Stardust Power Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

  • Following the October 8, 2024 announcement, Stardust Power finalizes exclusive licensing agreement with KMX Technologies to enhance lithium production efficiency and sustainability.

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced the execution of an exclusive licensing agreement with KMX Technologies, Inc. ("KMX"), a leader in advanced lithium brine concentration technology. This agreement grants Stardust Power the exclusive rights to utilize KMX's innovative vacuum membrane distillation ("VMD") technology for lithium extraction and concentration across the United States, Canada, and select international markets.

The exclusive license grants Stardust Power the full rights to use and operate KMX VMD units within the designated territory and field of use for lithium. This agreement will support Stardust Power's continued commitment to build out the North American lithium supply chain and onshoring of critical minerals in the rapidly growing North America lithium market.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Record Active Users and New Customer Registrations in January and Debt Settlement

Bitcoin Well Announces Record Active Users and New Customer Registrations in January and Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - February 3, 2025 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces that January ended with a record number of active users and new customer registrations in a single month.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IOD UK Revenue Update and Outperformance

IOD UK Revenue Update and Outperformance

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced IOD UK Revenue Update and Outperformance

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activites Report

Quarterly Activites Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activites Report

Download the PDF here.

Carbonxt Group
